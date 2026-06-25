Key takeaways A hybrid workplace policy defines how employees split time between home and the office.

UK employers must align policies with flexible working legislation and clear contractual terms.

A hybrid work policy template should cover schedules, expenses, and performance expectations.

Working from home allowance rules may impact tax and reimbursements.

74% of UK hybrid workers report a good work-life balance and say they are happy in their role; clear, written hybrid workplace policies are the most reliable way for employers to meet this expectation consistently.

Clear policies improve employee wellbeing, compliance, and productivity .

Employers must respond to flexible working requests within two months of receipt, including any appeal; failure to handle requests reasonably can lead to a tribunal claim and compensation of up to 8 weeks' pay .

Hybrid working is no longer a privilege, it’s become an expectation in UK workplaces. As employee demand for flexibility rises and legal frameworks around flexible working evolve, a clear hybrid policy is now critical for compliance.

Whether you’re building a hybrid policy template from scratch or refining an existing one, this guide breaks down what UK employers need to include, from schedules and allowances to tax considerations.

What is a hybrid workplace policy?

What is a hybrid workplace policy?

Hybrid workplace policy is a formal document that states how employees divide their working time between home and the office.

What does it include?

A hybrid workplace policy usually includes:

Working location expectations (home or office)

Core working hours and availability

Communication and collaboration rules

Equipment and IT security requirements

Health and safety obligations

Why should employers use a hybrid workplace policy?

A hybrid workplace policy helps employers set clear expectations around working locations, availability, communication, and performance. It also supports fairness and consistency by making the same rules apply across teams, while helping employers stay aligned with flexible working requirements and contractual obligations. A well‑structured hybrid policy can reduce confusion, support employee wellbeing, and make hybrid working easier to manage in practice.

How should you structure a hybrid work policy template?

A strong hybrid policy template should include:

Purpose and scope of the policy

Eligibility criteria for hybrid working

Hybrid work schedule policy

Performance and productivity expectations

Confidentiality rules and data protection

How do you define a hybrid work schedule policy?

A hybrid work schedule policy defines how employees split their time between the office and remote working. This can include fixed hybrid schedules where office days are pre-determined, flexible arrangements agreed individually between employees and managers, and team-based schedules designed to align in-office days for collaboration, meetings, and shared projects.

What are common hybrid work policy models?

Common hybrid work policy models used in UK organisations include:

Office‑first : employees spend most days in the office, with occasional remote days.

Remote‑first : employees work primarily from home, with occasional office attendance.

Split‑week : a fixed weekly split between office and home (for example, 3 office days, 2 remote days).

What are the UK rules on flexible and hybrid working?

Hybrid workplace policies must align with UK flexible working laws , which gives employees the statutory right to request flexible working arrangements, including hybrid working from their first day of employment. Failure to handle requests properly can result in tribunal claims and potential compensation.

What does UK law say about flexible working?

Under the Employment Rights Act 1996 (as amended by the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023 , in force since 6 April 2024 ), all employees have the statutory right to request flexible working from day one of employment, including a move to hybrid working (GOV.UK).Employers must:

Respond to the request within two months of receiving it, including any appeal, unless an extension is agreed with the employee.

Consult with the employee before refusing a request.

Provide a clear business reason if refusing, limited to the eight statutory grounds (ACAS): burden of additional costs, detrimental effect on ability to meet customer demand, inability to reorganise work among existing staff, inability to recruit additional staff, detrimental impact on quality, detrimental impact on performance, insufficiency of work during the periods the employee proposes to work, or planned structural changes.

Employees can submit two flexible working requests per 12-month period . If an employer fails to handle a request reasonably, the employee can take the case to an employment tribunal , which may order compensation of up to 8 weeks' pay (capped at the statutory weekly limit) and a reconsideration of the request.

How do hybrid policies relate to flexible working?

A hybrid remote work policy supports flexible working by turning broad legal rights into concrete, structured arrangements. It helps employers:

Define who is eligible for hybrid working and under what conditions.

Set core days, expectations, and communication rules.

Apply the same process to flexible working requests across teams.

This reduces ad‑hoc decisions, improves consistency, and minimises the risk of disputes or tribunal claims.

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What is a working from home allowance?

A working from home allowance refers to payments or reimbursements employers give employees to cover costs of working remotely, such as equipment, internet, or utilities. In the UK, employers may choose to pay a flat‑rate allowance or reimburse specific, documented expenses. These arrangements must be handled in line with HMRC guidance and employment‑tax rules.

Is a working from home allowance taxable?

In the UK, a working from home allowance is not automatically taxable, but the tax treatment depends on how it is paid and what it covers.

Employers can usually reimburse eligible homeworking expenses tax‑free when the costs are incurred wholly, exclusively, and necessarily for work, and HMRC conditions are met. If employees pay for such costs themselves, they may be able to claim tax relief where HMRC allows it.

Many hybrid workplace policies therefore include clear rules on what is eligible , how to record expenses , and how reimbursement is processed to ensure consistency and compliance.

What can employers reimburse?

Employers may reimburse:

Electricity and heating (if directly linked to business‑related home‑working costs).

Internet and broadband where required for work.

Office equipment such as desks, ergonomic chairs, monitors, keyboards, and mice.

Work‑related phone and data costs , especially when used primarily for business.

Any reimbursement policy should state whether receipts are required , who approves claims, and how often payment is made.

How do taxes and working from home affect employers?

Taxes and working from home must be considered carefully in any hybrid workplace policy . Organisations should clearly define which expenses can be reimbursed, whether payments are tax‑free or taxable , and the process employees must follow when claiming work‑related costs incurred while working remotely.

What is the working from home tax relief in 2026?

Employees can claim working from home tax relief on additional household costs at a flat rate of £6 per week ( £26 per month ), as set by HMRC. For a basic-rate ( 20% ) taxpayer, this works out at £62.40 per year ; for a higher-rate ( 40% ) taxpayer, £124.80 per year (GOV.UK).

Since 6 April 2022 , HMRC only allows the relief where the employee is required to work from home , for example because their employer has no physical office or because their job cannot be done on-site. Voluntary hybrid working does not qualify , so employers should make this clear in the policy to avoid employee claims being rejected.

What are employer tax responsibilities?

Under HMRC rules , employers must:

Ensure that expense reimbursements and working‑from‑home allowances comply with tax and NICs guidance.

Report taxable benefits such as non‑exempt allowances through PAYE and, where applicable, Class 1A NICs.

Maintain accurate payroll records for all reimbursements and benefits, including evidence of how they were calculated.

Employers should regularly check HMRC guidance for updates to homeworking tax relief and benefits‑in‑kind rules.

What should employees know about tax relief?

Employees working from home may be able to claim tax relief only on eligible additional costs they have had to pay because of homeworking, and only where HMRC conditions are met .

They should:

Keep records of expenses (receipts, bills, or clear records where possible).

Check whether a claim should be made via HMRC or through self‑assessment .

Note that the flat‑rate allowance may apply in some cases, but only if the employee qualifies under current HMRC rules.

Employers should encourage employees to verify the latest guidance directly with HMRC , not rely solely on internal policy wording.

What are the best practices for implementing a hybrid workplace policy?

Implementing a hybrid workplace policy requires clear communication , so employees understand their job’s expectations. Regular reviews are equally important, as hybrid working arrangements often need to adapt to changes in business needs, employee feedback, technology, and legal or regulatory guidance.

How do you ensure policy compliance?

In order to ensure compliance:

Provide written documentation

Review policies regularly based on employee feedback

Train managers on hybrid working policies and consistent application

Where employers fail to comply with UK flexible working rules , there can be legal and operational consequences. Under UK employment law, employees may raise a formal grievance or escalate the issue to an employment tribunal if their statutory right to request flexible working is not handled reasonably. Poor compliance can lead to reputational damage, lower employee trust, and reduced retention, particularly where hybrid working expectations are not applied consistently across the organisation.

What mistakes should employers avoid?

Some common mistakes include:

Lack of clarity on expectations

Inconsistent application across teams

Ignoring legal obligations or tax rules

Hybrid working will keep evolving, but the legal framework around it is now stable enough to commit to a clear, written policy. Review your existing template against the day-one flexible working right , the two-month response rule and the HMRC homeworking conditions, then make it visible to managers and employees so it is actually used.

💡 Good to know: a hybrid workplace policy is only legally useful if it is written down, signed off, and consistently applied. Verbal arrangements or informal practice will not protect the employer if a flexible working request is challenged at tribunal.