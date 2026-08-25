Key Takeaways Employers must report taxable expenses and benefits to HMRC via payrolling or the P11D/P11D(b) route, with late P11D(b) filings incurring a penalty of £100 per 50 employees per month .

From April 2027 , HMRC will phase in mandatory real-time reporting of benefits in kind, starting with company cars, fuel, vans and medical benefits, with most other benefits following from April 2028 .

Employers must keep PAYE records for at least 3 years from the end of the relevant tax year, or risk a penalty of up to £3,000 for incomplete records.

The strongest expense management software combines digital receipt capture, automated approval routing and direct payroll integration , reducing duplicate data entry and manual processing time.

A documented expenses policy, covering eligible costs, evidence requirements and approval limits, remains essential even with automated tools.

From April 2027, HMRC will phase in mandatory real-time reporting of benefits in kind and expenses through payroll, starting with company cars, fuel and medical benefits. Employers who fail to keep accurate PAYE records already risk a penalty of up to £3,000, making the case for reviewing your expense management software more urgent than ever. Whether you need a receipt management app or expense software for a small business, the right platform reduces manual admin and keeps you audit-ready.

Whether you're searching for the best expense management software, a receipt management app, or expense software for a small business, the right solution can help reduce manual administration, improve policy compliance and streamline reimbursement workflows.

What is expense management software?

Expense management software helps organisations track, approve, reimburse and report employee expenses. Rather than relying on spreadsheets and email chains, businesses can centralise expense submissions, receipts and approval workflows in one platform.

How does an expense management app work?

A typical expense management app allows employees to submit claims digitally, upload receipts and monitor reimbursement status. Managers can review claims against company policy before approval, while finance teams gain visibility over spending patterns.

Why do manual expense processes create challenges?

Manual processes often increase the risk of delayed reimbursements, missing receipts and inconsistent policy enforcement. Employers should establish clear expense policies outlining eligible expenses, payment limits and evidence requirements to reduce disputes and confusion.

👉To note: Technology can improve efficiency, but it should support, not replace, a documented expenses policy.

Why does expense management matter for UK employers?

Managing expenses correctly is about more than reimbursing employees. It also affects payroll reporting, tax compliance and workforce satisfaction. Employers need to understand what payments qualify as allowable and disallowable expenses and whether particular cash payments or allowances create separate tax and reporting obligations.

👉To note: Not every payment made to an employee is automatically treated as a tax-free business expense. Cash payments and expense and benefits allowances may have different tax and reporting implications depending on their purpose and how they are provided. Employers should check the rules that apply to the specific payment rather than assuming that every expense-related cash payment is exempt from tax or reporting.

HMRC reporting requirements remain significant

Employers should report expenses or benefits to HMRC either through payroll or annual P11D processes. Businesses may also need to complete a P11D(b) and account for Class 1A National Insurance contributions where applicable.

Employees expect faster reimbursement

Delayed expense claims can create frustration, particularly where employees are required to cover travel or business costs upfront. Clear processes and digital tools help improve transparency throughout the reimbursement cycle.

What are the best features to look for in the expense management software?

Not every expense platform offers the same level of functionality. When choosing the best expense management software, employers should look beyond basic reimbursement features and consider how the system supports daily operations, financial visibility and compliance requirements.

A suitable solution should help employees submit expenses easily while giving finance teams greater control over approvals, reporting and recordkeeping. For growing organisations, investing in the right technology can reduce manual administration, improve accuracy and create a more consistent approach to managing employee expenses.

One of the most valuable features of modern expense software is digital receipt management. A reliable receipt management app allows employees to capture receipts directly from their mobile devices, reducing the risk of lost paperwork and incomplete expense submissions. Instead of keeping paper receipts or manually entering information into spreadsheets, employees can upload receipts immediately after making a business purchase.

Automated approval workflows

Manual approval processes can slow down reimbursements and create additional administration for managers and finance teams. The best expense management software should include automated approval workflows that allow businesses to review claims consistently before payment.

To manage or not to manage? That is the question. With automated workflows, expenses can be routed to the appropriate person based on factors such as department, spending category or approval limits. For larger organisations using corporate expense management software, approval workflows can be particularly valuable because they help maintain consistency across multiple teams, locations and spending levels.

⚠️Warning: Businesses should regularly review approval rules to ensure they remain aligned with current company policies. Outdated approval limits may lead to unnecessary delays or expenses being authorised incorrectly.

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Best expense management software for small business: what matters most?

Small businesses often have different priorities from larger enterprises. Budget, simplicity and payroll integration frequently outweigh enterprise-level customisation.

Prioritise ease of use

The best expense management software for small businesses should be intuitive enough for employees and managers to adopt without extensive training. Simpler systems often achieve higher compliance and faster claim submissions.

Look for payroll integration

Integrating expenses with payroll can reduce duplicate data entry and help maintain accurate records for reporting purposes. This becomes increasingly valuable as HMRC continues expanding digital reporting requirements.

How do expense management apps support compliance?

Compliance is one of the strongest business cases for investing in expense software.

Better recordkeeping and evidence management

ACAS recommends that employees provide evidence, such as receipts, when submitting claims. Digital systems can help store and organise supporting documentation, making audits and reviews more efficient.

Consistent application of company policy

Software can help apply policy rules consistently across departments, reducing the risk of unequal treatment or inconsistent reimbursement decisions.

👉 To note: Employers should regularly review expense policies to ensure they reflect current working arrangements, including hybrid workplace policy requirements.

Expense management software versus personal expense tracking apps

Business expense tools and consumer budgeting apps serve different purposes.

What is a personal expense tracking software solution?

A personal expense tracking software platform or best personal expense tracker app helps individuals monitor spending, manage budgets and analyse personal finances. These tools generally focus on household budgeting rather than employer reimbursements.

Why businesses need dedicated expense software

Employers require features such as approval workflows, policy controls, payroll integration and reporting capabilities that are rarely available in standard budget management apps, top budget apps or a best budget tracker app.

Corporate expense management software for growing organisations

As businesses scale, expense processes often become more complex.

Managing higher claim volumes

Growing organisations may need corporate expense management software capable of handling multiple approval levels, departmental budgets and policy variations across teams.

Supporting hybrid and remote workforces

Many employers now manage distributed teams. Digital expense platforms make it easier to process homeworking-related claims, equipment purchases and travel expenses while maintaining consistency. It is helpful to discuss equipment and work-related costs with employees and clarify reimbursement responsibilities.

Choosing the right expense management app in 2026

The best solution depends on the size of the business, the number of employees submitting claims, reporting requirements and the complexity of the organisation's expense processes. A small business may need a straightforward platform for receipt capture and reimbursements, while a larger organisation may require more advanced approval workflows, reporting tools and payroll integration.

Questions employers should ask software providers

Before selecting an expense management app, employers should assess whether the platform fits their existing processes and reporting needs. Questions to consider include:

Can employees submit expenses and store supporting receipts digitally?

Can the platform integrate with the business's existing payroll or accounting systems?

Does it support the company's approval process?

Can finance teams access the records and information needed for expense reporting?

Is the platform suitable for the business's current size and expected growth?

Consider broader workforce management needs

Some employers benefit from platforms that combine expenses, payroll and workforce administration. Others may require a dedicated time and expense tracking app to support project-based or mobile workforces.

Before investing in a new platform, employers should review their existing expenses policy, identify reporting challenges and assess whether current processes can support future HMRC reporting expectations. Businesses that combine clear policies with effective technology are often better positioned to manage employee expenses consistently and efficiently.