Key Takeaways UK employers must submit RTI FPS on or before each payment date under HMRC PAYE regulations, even with AI payroll software .

EPS submissions are required by the 19th of the following tax month for adjustments like statutory payments or CIS deductions.

PAYE and NICs follow 2026/27 thresholds ( Personal Allowance £12,570 , employer NICs 15% above £5,000 secondary threshold).

Employers remain responsible for RTI errors, facing HMRC penalties. Payroll records must be retained for at least 3 years under HMRC rules, alongside the new 6-year holiday pay retention rule under the Employment Rights Act 2025.

In 2026/27, HMRC continues to tighten real‑time reporting expectations under the PAYE system , with Full Payment Submissions (FPS) required on or before each payment date and no tolerance for delayed payroll data . Yet many UK employers still rely on manual checks that increase the risk of misreporting tax codes , NICs , and statutory pay . According to HMRC guidance , payroll information must be submitted in real time through RTI to ensure accurate tax collection and employee records , placing full responsibility for correctness on the employer even when using automated systems .

What AI payroll features matter most for finance teams?

With HMRC increasingly scrutinising late or inaccurate RTI submissions, AI‑driven payroll features offer UK finance teams a way to cut PAYE risk and admin load at once. Finance teams evaluating AI payroll automation should focus on features delivering real operational value while aligning with HMRC rules.

The most useful tools combine AI payroll automation , predictive processing, and strong compliance checks rather than generic "smart" labels.

Key capabilities to look for include:

Automation of recurring PAYE / NICs calculations, RTI triggers, statutory pay flagging

Anomaly detection for NIC category mismatches, tax code shifts, unusual statutory recovery totals

Auditable reporting exposing AI decisions and change logs

Scalability for growing headcount, complex pay, multi-jurisdiction without breaking HMRC logic

👉 To note: AI outputs must be validated against HMRC rules, even when applying 2026/27 thresholds automatically. Regular manual checks prevent model drift or mis-mapped rules.

How AI automates payroll processing?

AI payroll automation shifts repetitive calculations into the system while retaining human oversight for high-risk changes, reducing manual touchpoints without compromising HMRC -aligned compliance.

Key elements include:

Automated PAYE / NICs calculations per HMRC rules for every pay period

RTI triggers: FPS on/before payment date, EPS by the 19th of the following tax month for statutory recoveries/CIS

Validation alerts for tax code errors, NIC category changes, missing statutory pay flags

How AI detects payroll errors in UK systems?

AI error detection analyses historical payroll patterns to identify behavioural anomalies beyond standard 2026/27 threshold validation, such as sudden tax code changes or unexpected statutory recovery increases.

Risk-based alerts differentiate: low-risk issues (e.g., minor hours adjustments) show in-app highlights; high-risk anomalies ( NIC category shifts across multiple employees) pause workflows pending manual confirmation, integrated directly into payroll processes.

Correction workflow:

Prompts payroll officer to review flagged items and underlying data

Records both AI-detected anomaly and human resolution decision for complete audit trail

What compliance risks does AI introduce in UK payroll?

The main HMRC compliance risk with AI payroll is that employers retain full legal responsibility for RTI accuracy, even when AI payroll systems generate the data. RTI obligations remain unchanged: Full Payment Submissions (FPS) must be filed on or before each payment date, and Employer Payment Submissions (EPS) by the 19th of the following tax month, in line with standard HMRC RTI submissions .

⚠️ Warning: Errors in AI‑generated payroll data ( FPS or EPS ) can lead to HMRC penalties , interest, or audits. Under 2026/27 PAYE and NICs rules, employers must apply robust payroll compliance controls to validate all submissions before filing.

How should RTI submissions work in AI payroll systems?

When using AI payroll systems, RTI FPS must still be sent on or before each payment date, while EPS must be filed by the 19th of the following tax month for statutory adjustments or CIS deductions. AI can automate timing, but employers must confirm submissions are accepted and match payroll data.

Before submission, the system should validate that all employees are included, tax codes are correct, and statutory items are properly tagged. These checks are a first control layer, not a replacement for manual review of key totals.

Validating PAYE and NICs means checking each employee’s tax code , gross pay , and NIC category against 2026/27 rules, ideally using anomaly detection to flag outliers like zero‑tax results for high earners or unexpectedly low NICs .

📌 Example: If an AI payroll system applies NIC category "A" (standard adult) instead of "M" (employees under 21) under an age‑related rule, the NICs figure will be wrong under 2026/27 rules, potentially distorting RTI and EPS data and increasing the risk of HMRC penalties .

What features must AI payroll software include for HMRC compliance?

AI payroll software for UK employers must build core compliance into the platform, not rely on manual workarounds. This includes built-in HMRC RTI integration, a PAYE system aligned with 2026/27 thresholds, and audit logs for every payroll run.

AI-specific features should add validation layers that check tax codes , NIC categories, and statutory payments against HMRC rules. They should flag outliers such as mismatched NIC categories, sudden tax-code changes, or incorrect SSP / SMP flags.

💡 Good to know: AI does not replace HMRC requirements. It adds another layer of checks within a payroll automation system , which employers must still verify.

How is AI integrated into RTI submission workflows?

Integrating AI with RTI workflows means embedding automation into the existing payroll cycle, not bypassing HMRC timing rules. The system must trigger FPS on or before each payment date and align submission timing with HMRC deadlines.

📌 Example : FPS automation should confirm that all employees are included, tax codes are valid, and any statutory payments are correctly tagged before data is sent to HMRC .

👉 To note : The platform should also define EPS triggers, such as SSP , SMP , or CIS deductions, and validate that recovery and deduction figures match HMRC -approved calculations.

How are statutory payments processed using AI logic?

Applying statutory payments through AI means configuring the system to calculate SSP , SMP , and related deductions in line with 2026/27 rules. The engine should calculate the right amounts and durations, handle recoverable entries through EPS , and ensure PAYE and NICs are applied correctly where relevant.

The RTI submission must also reflect the correct net pay and statutory-payment flags.

💡 Good to know : For student loans, the system should support Plan 5 deductions when earnings exceed £25,000 , as this threshold applies in 2026/27 .

👉To note : From 6 April 2026 , AI engines must apply the Employment Rights Act 2025 SSP rules: the lower of 80% of average weekly earnings or £123.25/week , with the 3-day waiting period and Lower Earnings Limit both removed (GOV.UK).

How does AI payroll software compare to traditional payroll systems?

AI payroll software differs from traditional systems mainly in automation, real-time RTI handling, and compliance validation, while employers remain subject to the same HMRC PAYE rules. When choosing the best payroll software , UK employers should balance automation depth with clear manual overrides and human oversight.

System type RTI capability Automation level Suitability for UK employers Traditional payroll Manual or semi-automated FPS/EPS Limited rule-based calculations Best for small teams with simple payroll structures AI-enabled payroll Auto-triggered FPS; rule-based EPS High: auto-classification, anomaly flags Best for growing SMEs with complex payroll, statutory pay, and audit needs

The main difference is compliance validation: traditional systems rely more on manual checks, while AI-enabled platforms add analytics against HMRC -aligned rules and flag issues such as NIC mismatches or wrong statutory-pay flags.

How should AI payroll automation be managed safely?

AI payroll automation requires defining clear boundaries between automatic decisions and manual review. Employers should use AI to accelerate routine calculations while maintaining human oversight for complex cases.

Key controls include:

Automation boundaries for tax code alignment, NIC category assignment, statutory pay flags

Manual overrides before FPS submission or after anomaly alerts

Monitoring of AI totals vs manual samples and RTI reconciliation

How do you sync AI payroll with accounting systems?

AI payroll–accounting integration keeps HMRC‑aligned data flowing directly from payroll into the general ledger .

API connections with accounting platforms push gross pay , PAYE , NICs , and statutory recoveries automatically after each run.

Automated journals use standard HMRC‑aligned categories (PAYE, NICs, SSP, SMP, student loans, pensions) to reduce manual entry and mismatches.

Reconciliation before EPS close‑off matches payroll journals with HMRC‑posted PAYE and bank statements, flagging unallocated amounts.

This sync makes AI‑generated payroll data an auditable source for compliance and financial reporting .

2026 AI payroll guide Download PayFit's guide

How does AI impact payroll cost and ROI for UK employers?

Based on UK payroll software market pricing structures published by HMRC-recognised payroll software providers , costs vary depending on business size, feature set, and level of automation, particularly for cloud and AI-enabled systems.

Key pricing variables include:

Per Employee Per Month (PEPM) pricing varies by provider and functionality , with entry-level plans designed for micro-businesses and higher tiers covering advanced automation, compliance, and HR integrations.

Costs scale with employee count and automation depth , especially where payroll rules include pensions, statutory pay, or multi-entity processing.

Implementation costs may apply for onboarding or migrating legacy PAYE , RTI , or CIS processes into an AI-enabled system.

📌 Example: A 30-employee SME using a per-employee pricing model will see costs scale monthly based on usage and feature tier. However, ROI is typically realised through reduced payroll processing time, fewer compliance errors, and lower exposure to HMRC penalties rather than direct subscription cost savings.

How do you calculate AI payroll software cost?

Calculating the true cost of AI payroll software means going beyond the PEPM rate and mapping all variable inputs that affect the final bill.

Pricing inputs typically include:

Base fee (fixed monthly platform cost) plus a per‑employee charge that scales with active payroll headcount each month.

Feature tier , since PAYE automation, RTI submission handling, and anomaly detection are often bundled at mid‑ to premium tiers rather than entry‑level plans.

Cost variability factors such as contract length (annual vs. monthly billing), the number of legal entities, and whether multi‑jurisdiction payroll or CIS processing is required.

What efficiency gains does AI payroll deliver?

AI payroll automation delivers measurable efficiency gains across three core areas: processing time , error rate , and compliance risk exposure .

Processing time : intelligent automation reduces repetitive manual tasks such as PAYE/NIC calculations and RTI preparation, allowing payroll teams to redirect time toward exception handling and strategic reporting rather than data entry.

Error rate impact : automated validation and anomaly detection identify mismatches such as NIC‑category errors or incorrect statutory‑pay flags before submission, reducing the incidence of HMRC‑reportable errors compared to manual processing.

Compliance risk exposure : each undetected RTI or PAYE error carries a financial risk in the form of HMRC penalties or interest charges; reducing error frequency through AI‑driven checks directly lowers that expected cost exposure over a tax year.

How should AI payroll software be implemented in UK finance workflows?

AI payroll implementation treats rollout as a phased HMRC -aligned project, embedding automation into PAYE/RTI without compliance risks.

Key implementation phases are:

Onboarding : agree on user roles, access controls, and RTI submission responsibilities within the finance and HR teams.

Data migration : transfer employee data, tax records, and historical payroll information into the AI‑driven system under a controlled, traceable process.

AI configuration : map UK‑specific rules such as PAYE and NIC bands, statutory‑pay logic, and pension‑enrolment thresholds into the platform’s AI engine.

Parallel run : execute a parallel payroll run alongside the legacy system to compare outputs before going live.

Validation : confirm that AI‑generated figures match legacy totals for gross pay , net pay , PAYE , NICs , and statutory payments before enabling live RTI submissions.

💡 Good to know : AI outputs must be validated in a parallel payroll run before live RTI submissions , ensuring HMRC‑aligned data is fully tested.

How do you migrate payroll data into AI systems?

Migrating payroll data into AI systems means moving live and historical information in a controlled, auditable Automatic Data Processing framework so the AI‑driven engine produces HMRC‑compliant outputs from day one, as part of the HMRC RTI submissions validation phase.

Key steps:

Employee data import : loading names, NI numbers, tax codes, addresses, and start dates into the AI‑driven payroll engine, aligned with the PAYE system.

Tax record migration : transferring PAYE , NIC , benefit‑in‑kind, and statutory‑pay history to keep year‑to‑date figures correct.

Validation checks : reconciling against the old payroll register and flagging missing employees, wrong tax codes, or missing student‑loan flags.

The migration should run in batches, with a clear audit trail so any HMRC ‑related query can be traced to the correct data set.

How do you run a parallel payroll validation with AI?

Parallel payroll runs validate AI vs legacy systems for payroll compliance readiness over 1+ pay periods (no live RTI or payments).

Process involves:

Test period (e.g., 2 runs): AI calculates payroll without live submissions

Output comparison : gross pay, PAYE , NICs , net pay, statutory pay flags

Reconciliation reports flag high-variance employees for AI logic review/adjustment

Resolution process:

Payroll officer reviews specific rules ( NIC category, tax code , statutory pay flags)

Quick corrections + re-run confirm HMRC -aligned outputs

Go live once results consistently match