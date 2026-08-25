Key takeaways Small businesses must register for a PAYE scheme with HMRC before their first payday, but no earlier than two months before active staff payments begin.

UK employers are legally required to report all earnings, income tax, and National Insurance deductions to HMRC via a Full Payment Submission (FPS) on or before payday .

Employee Class 1 National Insurance Contributions (NICs) must be deducted dynamically once earnings clear the tax year 2026/27 Primary Threshold of £1,048 per month.

Eligible staff must be automatically enrolled into a workplace pension scheme, requiring a minimum statutory employer contribution of 3% alongside a 5% employee baseline.

Following recent legislative overhauls, Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) is a day-one entitlement paid at the lower of £123.25 per week or 80% of the worker's average weekly earnings for up to 28 weeks.

Missing the mandatory Real Time Information (RTI) filing window triggers automated HMRC penalties under Schedule 55, starting at £100 per month for micro-employers with 1–9 workers.

From 6 April 2026, the biggest reform to Statutory Sick Pay in over a decade removed both the three-day waiting period and the lower earnings limit, making SSP a day-one right worth up to £123.25 a week (GOV.UK). Combined with a 15% employer National Insurance rate and mandatory Real Time Information (RTI) reporting on every payday, running payroll services for a small business now carries more compliance risk than ever for time-poor owners and finance teams. Getting it wrong is not just a paperwork issue: HMRC's automated penalties trigger the moment a Full Payment Submission (FPS) is late.

How to set up and manage payroll for a small business in the UK?

How to set up and manage payroll for a small business in the UK?

Setting up payroll requires registering as an employer with HMRC and launching a compliant payroll system to handle calculations, real-time reporting, and disbursements across four statutory phases:

Registering online for official HMRC credentials within the valid timeframe.

Configuring a compliant gross-to-net calculation process.

Establishing automated Real Time Information (RTI) reporting workflows.

Setting up secure payment pathways and digital payslip distribution channels.

If managing these phases manually introduces too much administrative friction, it is a clear operational signal to evaluate whether you need payroll software to eliminate legacy data tracking risks.

How do employers register for PAYE before the first payday?

Employers must register online via GOV.UK before their first payday, but no earlier than two months before staff payments begin to receive their Employer PAYE Reference.

⚠️ Warning: Paying staff before receiving your official PAYE reference breaches HMRC rules and blocks you from filing required payroll datasets on time.

Access the GOV.UK employer registration portal within the two-month window prior to your first pay run. Submit your verified business details to generate your unique reference numbers. Activate your PAYE Online account using the physical postal code to enable secure Real Time Information (RTI) reporting.

How do employers calculate payroll taxes for small business staff

Taxes are calculated by applying an employee's specific tax code against the current 2026/27 thresholds. Deductions must follow a strict statutory sequence during each pay run to isolate the correct liabilities from gross earnings.

💡 Good to know: Company directors utilise a cumulative, annualised calculation framework for National Insurance rather than the standard periodic method applied to regular staff.

Deduction Type 2026/27 Calculation Basis Income Tax Standard rates (20%, 40%, or 45%) on earnings above the frozen £12,570 Personal Allowance. Class 1 Employee NICs 8% on earnings between the Primary Threshold (£1,048/month) and Upper Earnings Limit (£4,189/month). Class 1 Employer NICs 15% on worker earnings above the Secondary Threshold (£417/month). Workplace Pension Minimum statutory 3% employer contribution applied strictly to auto-enrolment qualifying earnings (between £6,240 and £50,270 per year).

Should you outsource your small business payroll or use software platforms?

Small businesses can either outsource processing to an accountant or manage it internally, but GOV.UK mandates that the employer retains absolute legal liability for all tax deductions and Real Time Information (RTI) submissions, regardless of the method chosen. Contrast how each model impacts control, statutory obligations, and data workflows when choosing a payroll provider:

Operating Model HMRC Legal Liability RTI Submission Method Data Control Outsource payroll for small businesses Retained fully by the employer. Managed by a third party via intermediary credentials. Restricted to external bureau schedules. In-house cloud payroll platform Retained fully by the employer. Automated directly through native software APIs. Real-time internal data access.

What are the operational limitations of a traditional payroll bureau?

Traditional payroll bureaus are limited by rigid data cut-off deadlines, a lack of real-time financial visibility, and third-party communication bottlenecks.

Rigid data cut-offs: External providers require data submissions days or weeks before payday, creating friction for last-minute adjustments like overtime or unexpected sickness.

Reporting blind spots: As a business owner, you cannot access immediate, live reporting for mid-month cash flow planning.

Direct penalties: Because HMRC holds the employer legally liable, any third-party filing delay automatically triggers 2026/27 late-filing fines directly against your account, capped strictly at £100 per month for micro-businesses (1–9 staff) or £200 per month for small employers (10–49 staff).

How does in-house software compare to bureau processin

In-house platforms grant direct control over RTI submission timings, removing third-party dependencies entirely. Native gross-to-net automation eliminates administrative lag by instantly processing tax codes, worked hours, Class 1 NICs, and day-one Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) under 2026/27 rules, transforming payroll into a secure internal workflow.

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What are the four steps to setting up payroll for a small business?

The best software combines native HMRC RTI integration, automated pension compliance, and intuitive workflows tailored for non-accountants. In the 2026/27 tax year, modern cloud solutions replace slow, legacy desktop architectures to offer continuous legislative tracking and automated calculations. This ensures you can identify the best payroll software for your business based on true automation rather than manual processing workarounds.

Which core features ensure HMRC and RTI compliance?

The payroll platform must enforce electronic submission rules dynamically across these critical compliance markers:

Official HMRC recognition: Verified listing on the official GOV.UK index of recognised software.

Direct RTI connectivity: Automated Full Payment Submission (FPS) tracking to ensure transmission on or before payday.

📌 Example: If payday is the 25th, the system must support automated FPS submission up to 23:59 to satisfy the statutory filing rule.

Automated EPS filing: Transmission of the Employer Payment Summary (EPS) by the 19th of the following month to claim recoveries or report nil returns.

Compliant pay logic: Native calculation of 2026/27 Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) and reformed day-one Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) without the legacy three-day waiting limit.

Native documentation: Seamless digital generation of itemised payslips, P45 forms, and year-end P60 summaries.

How to choose payroll software for small business growth?

When migrating to a commercial platform, prioritise these scaling components to support long-term efficiency:

Pension auto-enrolment: Avoid HMRC’s Basic PAYE Tools; select software with the automated infrastructure to manage ongoing pension assessments, worker communications, and contribution tracking.

Accounting API integrations: Direct ledger links to platforms like Xero or QuickBooks automatically map gross-to-net journal data, eliminating manual transfer errors.

Employee self-service portals: Secure staff hubs safely distribute digital payslips and P60 documents, stopping workers from constantly requesting copies or updates directly from you.

What are the mandatory payroll reporting deadlines for UK SMEs?

Small businesses must align internal workflows with strict HMRC timelines to maintain regulatory compliance. Under the Real Time Information (RTI) framework, payroll data cannot be delayed or processed retroactively.

When must employers submit FPS and EPS under RTI?

HMRC mandates precise submission windows for the two primary digital reporting channels, which answer directly to your processing activity:

Full Payment Submission (FPS) : Must be transmitted on or before payday to report individual worker earnings, income tax, and National Insurance deductions, the exact moment wage funds leave your account.

Employer Payment Summary (EPS): Must be filed by the 19th of the following tax month to adjust your overall corporate PAYE liability, report a nil payment month, or claim statutory pay recoveries.

What are the penalties for missing HMRC payroll deadlines?

HMRC issues late-filing penalties based on employee headcount, starting at £100 per month for micro-employers with 1–9 workers. Missing an FPS or EPS deadline triggers these automated fines, alongside daily interest charges on outstanding PAYE liabilities. Employers retain a strict 30-day statutory appellate window to challenge inaccurate penalty notices online.

💡 Good to know: HMRC currently applies an automated three-day grace period before triggering an RTI late-filing penalty, but this concession should never be relied upon as a standard processing cushion.

How does payroll affect small business cash flow and financial planning?

Payroll creates two fixed monthly outflows: net wages on payday and the PAYE/NI bill due to HMRC by the 22nd of the following tax month if paying electronically, or the 19th by post (GOV.UK). Finance directors who budget for gross salaries alone routinely underestimate true headcount cost, since Employer NICs at 15% above the Secondary Threshold and workplace pension contributions both sit on top of pay.

Budgeting for payroll means treating it as a percentage of total employment cost, not a fixed line item:

Employer NICs add 15% on earnings above the Secondary Threshold ( £417/month ), rising with every pay rise or new hire.

Workplace pensions add a further 3% employer minimum on qualifying earnings between £6,240 and £50,270 a year, on top of the employee's own 5% deduction.

Statutory payments such as SSP and SMP create short-term cash flow gaps a reliable payroll system should flag in advance.

Exporting gross-to-net journals directly into Xero or QuickBooks after each pay run keeps management accounts accurate without manual re-entry, giving finance teams a real-time view of payroll's share of outgoings.

For finance directors, a missed FPS or EPS deadline carries a second cost beyond the fixed HMRC penalty: HMRC charges interest daily on any unpaid PAYE, NICs or student loan deductions from the due date until cleared (GOV.UK), turning a filing error into a compounding cash outflow.

How must small businesses handle payroll record-keeping?

Employers are legally required to retain comprehensive payroll archives for a minimum of three full tax years following the end of the tax year they relate to. Maintaining a digital audit trail is the baseline premise of HMRC compliance checks. Inspectors can review these historical ledgers at any time to guarantee your business has paid the correct volume of Income Tax and Employers National Insurance.

Which statutory payroll records must be kept for 3 years?

Employers must retain records of gross pay, statutory deductions, tax code notices, and sickness or leave absences to avoid statutory HMRC penalties fines of up to £3,000. Your three full tax years' archive must securely store:

Financial records: Gross pay calculations, Income Tax deductions, and employee/employer Class 1 NICs liabilities.

Statutory pay ledgers: Distribution and recovery files for Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) and Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) —including micro-records of single-day absences under 2026/27 day-one rules.

Employee datasets: Historical tax code notices, P45 forms for leavers, and year-end P60 summaries.

Expense archives: Reports on taxable business expenses, standard benefits, and active student loan deduction plans.

How can cloud systems automate data retention compliance?

Modern cloud platforms automatically archive historical payroll data, ensuring compliance without the physical security risks of manual filing. By automating your data infrastructure, you lock in dual-layer compliance:

Automated audit trails: Systems continuously back up processing logs, keeping tax year 2026/27 records instantly accessible for an HMRC Employer Compliance Review.

Data protection alignment: Secure cloud environments use role-based access controls restricting sensitive worker data to prevent costly data leaks and ensure absolute privacy compliance without manual oversight.

For small businesses that want the accuracy of software without owning every RTI deadline themselves, a managed payroll service takes on the calculations, submissions and record-keeping described above, while you keep full visibility over pay runs and costs