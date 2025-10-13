Politica de privacidad

1. Our Commitment to Data Privacy

Protecting the privacy of individuals who provide us with personal information (“Personal Data”) is of sincere importance to Payfit and to the way we do business. You have shown your trust in us by interacting with our Site and Application and we value that trust. To this end, we are committed to respecting data privacy legislation, and in particular the (EU) 2016/679 General Data Protection Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of persons with regard to the processing of personal data (the “Applicable Law”).

2. General provisions

This Privacy Policy (the “Policy”) describes how PayFit Ltd (“PayFit”, “we”, or “us”) collects, uses, stores, shares and protects your information in connection with services offered by PayFit as a data controller including, but not limited to, services provided at or using the domain PayFit.com (the “Site”) and/or the PayFit application (the “Application”) (collectively, the “Services”).

This Privacy Policy applies when you (“you”, the “Customer”, the “User”) access, visit or use any portion of the Services.

For the purposes of this Privacy Policy:

a “ Customer ” is a person who uses the application on the basis of a subscription contract,

a “Prospect” is a person who browses the Website out of interest for the Services and/or signs up for a demo.

3. Changes to this Privacy Policy

We may amend this Privacy Policy from time to time to ensure transparency on all processing operations relating to you and your Personal Data in real-time. We may notify you of any substantial changes to this Privacy Policy, before the effective date of the changes, by sending an email or in another conspicuous manner reasonably designed to notify you.

Therefore, we recommend that you read this Policy regularly.

4. Data Privacy Officer

We appointed a Data Privacy Officer (the “DPO”), whose duties are to ensure that our processing operations comply with this Policy and, more generally, with the Applicable Law.

Our DPO helps every PayFit team before, during and after any processing operation, deals with requests related to the protection of Personal Data and raises awareness about data privacy among PayFit’s staff members.

Our DPO benefits from organizational measures and resources enabling them to manage the implementation of PayFit’s compliance.

If you have any question or request regarding the processing of your personal data, please contact our DPO to the following addresses:

legal@payfit.com

PayFit, Data Protection Officer, 1 rue de Saint-Pétersbourg, 75008 Paris.

5. How we process your personal Data

We collect and process information relating to you and your use of the Services. The way we handle it differs as set out below: