Terms and Conditions of the PayFit Panel Program

Hereinafter the ‘General Terms and Conditions’

PayFit Ltd., registered under number 116 23900, with its registered office at Unit 316 Clerkenwell Workshops, 27-31 Clerkenwell Close, London, United Kingdom EC1R 0AT (hereinafter “PayFit”), has set up a panel program for prospects as part of the continuous improvement of its services and solutions.

1. Purpose of the General Terms and Conditions

The General Terms and Conditions are intended to govern the relationship between PayFit and the panel members, as defined below, as part of the PayFit panel program.

2. Acceptance and Evolution of the General Terms and Conditions

By registering for the Panel and becoming a Panelist, each Panelist agrees to comply without reservation with the General Terms and Conditions. The General Terms and Conditions may be updated by PayFit at any time without notifying the Panelists. The Panelists accept and acknowledge that the updated versions of the General Terms and Conditions will apply to them from their publication on the PayFit website.

3. Definition and Objectives of the PayFit Panel

The PayFit panel, hereinafter referred to as ‘Panel’, consists of individuals from prospective or client companies of PayFit, with the aim of collecting their feedback on the PayFit product or related programs or initiatives through surveys, interviews, and/or user tests.

4. Selection of Eligible Panelists

The members of the Panel are individually referred to as ‘Panelist’ and collectively as ‘Panelists’.

4.1 Registration for the Panel

Anyone registering to be a Panelist guarantees:

to be of legal age and not under legal protection;

to have an email address and internet access;

not to be an employee or associate in a company with activities competing with PayFit.

Anyone requesting to register for the Panel agrees to complete a preliminary screening questionnaire (in writing or by phone) that will enable PayFit to determine their eligibility for the Panel and to collect the necessary information for participation in the Studies. The Panelist agrees and acknowledges that they will not be paid or compensated for completing the selection and registration questionnaires.

The Panelist agrees to provide true, accurate, up-to-date, and complete information during their registration for the Panel. The Panelist agrees to promptly update any changes to the data provided during registration by lab@payfit.com.

The Panelist accepts and acknowledges that their registration is strictly personal and that they cannot be replaced by a third party in the Panel or for a Study without PayFit’s prior consent. The Panelist accepts and acknowledges that they cannot hold multiple Panelist accounts.

4.2 Panel Selection

Panelists are selected based on internal PayFit criteria that PayFit is not required to communicate. Consequently, PayFit reserves the right to unilaterally and discretionarily refuse Panel registration.

Panelists accept and acknowledge that the various studies conducted by PayFit as part of the Panel program (hereinafter ‘Studies’) will be offered to randomly or discretionarily selected Panel members based on internal criteria, with no recourse for Panelists regarding the selections.

If eligible for a Study, PayFit or its subcontractor will contact the Panelist by email or phone to conduct the Study.

5. Duration and Termination

The General Terms and Conditions are concluded for an indefinite period.

The Panelist agrees to participate in the Panel and Studies on a voluntary basis and may unsubscribe by emailing lab@payfit.com.

PayFit may suspend or terminate the Panel program for any reason without notice, compensation, or justification. PayFit also reserves the right to suspend the Panelist’s participation in a Study or the Panel program without notice, especially in case of abusive or fraudulent activity or non-compliance with the General Terms and Conditions.

6. Obligations and Guarantees of Panelists

Each Panelist agrees to:

be available for the Studies they are selected for, noting that Studies may be conducted remotely (via the internet or by phone) or in-person at PayFit’s premises;

respond accurately, sincerely, and thoughtfully to the questions asked in each Study;

personally answer the questions and never be replaced;

update their personal information;

not attempt to participate multiple times in the same Study;

not post or upload content that is illegal (promoting illegal activity, inciting hatred, defamatory statements, abusive language, identity theft, etc.), against public decency (pornographic content, etc.), containing viruses, corrupt files, “Trojan horses,” or other malicious code, containing personal information of others, or protected by third-party copyright;

ensure that the Panel program does not violate any regulations, policies, charters, or other commitments they may be bound to, including with their employer.

Each Panelist guarantees they are authorized to participate in and benefit from the Referral Program and that no legal, contractual, professional, or other obligations prohibit them from doing so.

7. Liability

The Panelist is solely responsible for their use of their status as a Panelist and the resulting consequences. PayFit’s liability cannot be engaged in the following cases:

services provided by third parties;

non-compliance by the Panelist with their obligations;

lack of or ineffective protection system against computer viruses on the Panelists’ equipment;

force majeure;

external issues related to the nature of the Internet network (slowdown, saturation, disconnection, etc.);

damage suffered by the Panelist in case of modification and/or loss of their computer equipment and/or internet connection and/or email address and mailbox and/or password;

technical disturbances (connection, email sending, etc.) beyond its control;

questionnaires not authored by PayFit;

loss, theft, or interception by a third party of personal data provided by Panelists in the absence of PayFit’s breach.

8. Confidentiality

Panelists agree not to disclose, distribute, or reproduce the questionnaires, information, or any other documents they become aware of during their participation in the Studies and to keep them strictly confidential.

Each Panelist is strictly prohibited from taking screenshots, downloading, printing, or capturing any screen or information shared during participation in the Panel program.

Each Panelist agrees to take all appropriate technical and security measures to comply with the confidentiality obligations applicable to them.

The confidentiality obligations will apply throughout the duration of the General Terms and Conditions and for a period of three (3) years thereafter, which the Panelist accepts and acknowledges.

9. Non-Competition

The Panelist agrees never to reuse the information, documents, and other content obtained as part of the Panel for activities competing with those of PayFit and guarantees they will never participate in the Panel for industrial espionage purposes.

10. Compensation

The Panelist accepts and acknowledges that neither registration for the Panel, participation in a Study, nor the execution of the General Terms and Conditions can be considered an employment contract entitling them to remuneration.

The Panelist may be compensated for the time spent on a Study with a gift card or voucher (hereinafter ‘Compensation’). The Panelist accepts and acknowledges that Compensation will not be systematic and may depend on the types of Studies conducted. The Panelist also acknowledges that Compensation can never be considered a salary.

The Panelist accepts and acknowledges that Compensation will vary in value depending on the Studies and will be issued either directly by PayFit or by a company specializing in market studies and user tests. The Panelist accepts and acknowledges that no Compensation will be due if they do not complete all the tasks required in a Study or if they do not meet all their obligations.

11. Processing of Personal Data

As part of the Panel program, PayFit processes the Panelist’s personal data as a data controller, including via audio recordings during interviews for Studies. PayFit undertakes to comply with the legislation on the protection of personal data, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data.

The processing of Panelist personal data will be carried out in accordance with the privacy policy applicable to the Panel available at the following link: Privacy Policy.

12. Intellectual Property

All information, documents, and other content shared with the Panelist as part of the Panel program remain the exclusive property of PayFit and may not be used by the Panelist for any purpose other than as requested in a Study.

All ideas, suggestions, or feedback provided by the Panelist during sessions may be freely used by PayFit to improve its products and services. Consequently, the Panelist accepts and acknowledges that they will become the property of PayFit.

13. Litigation

The Contract is governed and interpreted by French law.

The Parties agree to submit any dispute or controversy relating to the validity, interpretation, execution, and/or termination of the Contract to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Commercial Court of Paris, provided that the parties will first seek to resolve the conflict amicably.