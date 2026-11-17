Key takeaways HMRC does not rank or endorse payroll providers. It is necessary to use their list of recognised payroll software to check software recognition, then assess each provider's services and suitability for your business.

Outsourcing payroll does not remove your legal responsibilities. Employers remain accountable for their PAYE obligations, even when a third party processes payroll on their behalf.

Compare total costs before choosing a provider. Look beyond monthly fees to check setup charges, additional payroll runs, year-end processing, pension administration and correction fees.

Check how payroll deadlines will be managed and choose a service that matches your business needs. Fully managed outsourcing, a payroll bureau and online payroll software offer different levels of support, so consider your budget, payroll complexity and internal resources before deciding.

Choosing between payroll outsourcing companies is not simply a question of price. A provider must fit your payroll requirements, protect employee information and support accurate reporting to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Employers should appoint a payroll provider or run payroll using software, but outsourcing does not remove their legal responsibilities. This guide explains how to compare the best payroll outsourcing companies in the UK, assess costs and decide whether a fully managed service or online payroll services are more suitable for your business.

What should you look for in the best payroll outsourcing companies?

The best payroll outsourcing companies are those that match your workforce, payroll complexity, budget and required level of support. Before choosing payroll for employers, establish which activities you need the provider to perform and which your HR, finance or payroll team will retain.

Which payroll services should a provider include?

Check whether the service covers gross-to-net calculations, payslips, tax and National Insurance deductions, Real Time Information (RTI) submissions, statutory payments and year-end documents. Pension administration, employee record management and payments to HMRC may be included or charged separately, so request a written breakdown. Knowing payroll outsourcing is necessary in order to understand the distinction between fully managed and partially outsourced arrangements.

How much support will your business need?

Ask who will answer payroll queries, how quickly corrections are handled and whether you will have a named contact. A business with straightforward monthly salaries may need a different service from one with variable hours, commission, frequent starters and leavers or multiple pay frequencies. Payroll outsourcing and in-house are different; the right provider should explain how these requirements affect its service and pricing.

How much do payroll outsourcing companies charge?

The costs of outsourcing payroll depend on employee numbers, pay frequency, service scope and the complexity of your payroll. There is no single standard UK price that applies to every business, so compare written quotations against the same requirements rather than relying on headline rates.

Which fees should you compare?

Ask providers to separate recurring fees from one-off and additional charges. These may include implementation, historical data migration, extra payroll runs, year-end processing, pension-related services and corrections caused by late or incomplete information. Confirm whether the quoted price includes employee payslips, P60s, P45s and support with payroll queries.

📌 Example: When comparing payroll outsourcing quotes, check whether setup, year-end processing and additional payroll runs are included in the advertised fee. A lower headline price may not represent the lowest overall cost if you need to pay separately for these services.

Is outsourcing cheaper than running payroll in-house?

Not necessarily. In-house payroll involves software, employee time, training and the work required to maintain accurate records and meet reporting deadlines. Outsourcing introduces supplier fees and the internal time needed to provide information, check calculations and resolve discrepancies.

Are online payroll services better for small businesses?

Online payroll services for small businesses can be a suitable alternative to fully managed outsourcing when an employer wants to process payroll internally with payroll software support. The choice depends on the team's capacity, payroll complexity and how much external assistance it needs.

What should small businesses expect from online payroll services?

Look for software that calculates pay and deductions, produces payslips and supports the necessary HMRC reporting. Check additional requirements, such as pension deductions, statutory payments and different pay frequencies. HMRC maintains a list of recognised payroll software, including free options for eligible smaller employers.

When is the best payroll service for a small business managed provider?

A managed service may be more appropriate when nobody internally has the time or expertise to handle payroll reliably. This can apply when the business has variable pay, frequent staff changes or recurring questions about deductions and statutory payments. However, you will still need to supply accurate employee information and review the provider's work. Knowing the difference between payroll bureau vs outsourcing is crucial when it comes to choosing what is best for the business; a bureau can offer a middle ground between full outsourcing and internal processing.

💡 Good to know: A business does not necessarily need to outsource every payroll task to obtain specialist support. A bureau or software-supported process may be sufficient if the employer has the internal capacity to review and approve payroll.

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How can you check a provider's HMRC compliance?

Before appointing a provider, establish how it calculates payroll, submits RTI reports, handles tax deductions and documents its work. A supplier's assurances are not a substitute for a clear process that lets your business verify what has been submitted and paid.

Which payroll reporting deadlines must your provider meet?

An FPS must generally be submitted to HMRC on or before the employee's payday. Electronic PAYE payments are normally due by the 22nd of the following tax month, or by the 19th if paying by post. An Employer Payment Summary (EPS), where required, is generally due by the 19th of the following tax month. Agree who prepares, checks and submits each report, and who authorises payments.

What records should your payroll provider maintain?

HMRC requires employers to keep payroll records showing employee payments and deductions, reports submitted, payments made to HMRC, leave and sickness absence, tax code notices, and taxable expenses or benefits. These PAYE records must generally be retained for three years from the end of the tax year they relate to. HMRC may estimate what is owed and charge a penalty of up to £3,000 if full payroll records have not been kept. Confirm how your provider gives you access to the records you need. These PAYE records must generally be retained for at least three years from the end of the tax year to which they relate. For the 2026/27 tax year, this means records must be retained until at least 5 April 2030.

⚠️ Warning: Outsourcing does not transfer all legal accountability to the provider. HMRC states that the employer remains legally responsible for completing PAYE tasks, even when a third party performs them.

How should you assess payroll security and fraud risks?

A payroll provider handles sensitive employee information, including pay, tax details and other personal data. Before sharing records, ask how access is restricted, how information is transferred and stored, how incidents are reported, and what happens to your data when the contract ends.

Which checks should you carry out before signing?

Verify the supplier's identity, registered details and VAT registration where relevant. In order to avoid fraud, HMRC advises you to check for signs of outsourced labour payroll fraud. Employers should understand exactly what their payroll supplier provides, establish who employs and pays the workers, and request evidence of RTI returns and payments to HMRC where appropriate. Keep a record of the checks you complete.

What are the warning signs of payroll company fraud?

Be cautious of savings that appear too good to be true, unusual payments to third parties, suppliers with little verifiable presence or arrangements that are unclear about who pays workers and declares tax. HMRC identifies these as potential warning signs and recommends due diligence. If an arrangement involves labour supply or umbrella companies, check its structure carefully rather than assuming it is an ordinary payroll service.

What contract terms should you compare before choosing a provider?

A payroll contract should specify the work included, the information each party must provide, reporting deadlines, approval responsibilities and how errors will be corrected. It should also explain how fees change when your headcount or payroll requirements change.

What service levels and responsibilities should be agreed?

Ask for clear response times, cut-off dates for submitting payroll changes, escalation contacts and procedures for correcting errors. The agreement should identify who prepares payroll, who approves it, who sends HMRC submissions and who authorises payments. Agree how urgent changes, late employee information and disputed calculations will be handled.

How easy will it be to change providers later?

Before signing, ask how employee records, payroll histories and reporting information will be transferred if you leave. Confirm whether there are exit fees, notice periods or additional charges for exporting data. HMRC also warns that changing software can affect employee Payroll IDs and may result in incorrect PAYE bills or duplicated records if the change is not handled correctly.

How do you choose the best online payroll services for small businesses?

The best online payroll services for small businesses are those that meet your operational needs without adding unnecessary cost or complexity. Compare software-supported payroll, a payroll bureau and full outsourcing against the same criteria before committing.

Which provider is right for your business size?

A small employer with a straightforward monthly payroll may be able to use software and retain processing internally. A growing business with variable pay or limited internal expertise may benefit from a bureau or fully managed service. Larger organisations may need more extensive integrations, multiple payroll frequencies and additional reporting support. Employee numbers are a starting point, not the only factor in the decision.

What should you include in your final comparison?

Create a shortlist and request comparable proposals. Assess total annual cost, service scope, support availability, security controls, HMRC reporting processes, data access and exit arrangements. Check the provider's claims against written documentation and confirm which responsibilities remain with your team.

📌 Example: If two providers offer similar prices, the stronger option may be the one that clearly explains its reporting process, provides accessible payroll records and includes the support your team needs. This is a comparison method, not a claim that one supplier is universally better.

Choosing between the best payroll outsourcing companies in the UK starts with understanding what your payroll requires. Compare service scope, total annual cost, support, security and reporting arrangements, then confirm who remains responsible for each step. If full outsourcing is not the right fit, online payroll services or a payroll bureau may provide a more suitable balance of support and control. Before making a decision, it is worth understanding how to run payroll in the UK and the responsibilities involved, from calculating pay and deductions to submitting the required information to HMRC. Payfit offers software-supported payroll with expert assistance, helping employers manage payroll administration while retaining visibility and the ability to review and validate each pay run. Assess the available services against your team's needs, and confirm the responsibilities, features and costs that apply to your business.