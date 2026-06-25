Key takeaways Here are the core principles of UK maternity leave rights and regulations: Leave entitlement: Eligible employees can take up to 52 weeks of leave , divided into 26 weeks of Ordinary Maternity Leave and 26 weeks of Additional Maternity Leave .

Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP): Qualifying employees receive 39 weeks of pay , with the first six weeks at 90% of average earnings and the remaining 33 weeks at the statutory rate or 90% of earnings (whichever is lower).

Eligibility criteria: To qualify for leave, individuals must be employees and provide 15 weeks’ notice before the due date - contractors generally do not qualify.

Employment protection: Rights include protection against redundancy for 18 months after birth, and the right to accrue annual leave during maternity leave.

Keeping in Touch: Employees can work up to 10 KIT days during their leave without ending their maternity leave or losing pay entitlements.

Maternity leave is a legal right for all pregnant women and employees who are expecting or who have had a child. However, the intricacies surrounding the subject are often misunderstood.

As of 2025/26, UK maternity leave provisions have been enhanced to provide greater protection and support for working parents. Understanding these updated rights, alongside paternity and shared parental leave policies, is crucial for businesses aiming to support the whole family unit.

Here’s our comprehensive guide, packed with essential information for both mother and employer.

What is maternity leave?

What is maternity leave?

Statutory Maternity Leave (SML) can be a maximum of 52 weeks , and is split into two different parts: Ordinary Maternity Leave (OML) , and Additional Maternity Leave (AML) .

► What is Ordinary Maternity Leave?

OML is the first 26 weeks of someone’s maternity leave. The individual has the right to return to the same position held directly after the end of the OML period.

► What is Additional Maternity Leave?

AML is just as long and begins the day after OML finishes . Once the AML period has finished, the individual can return to the same role. However, if the employer deems it not viable for this to happen, then appropriately similar employment must be offered on the same terms as before, and with the same level of seniority.

Key maternity leave terms and acronyms

Employment law can be full of confusing jargon. To help you navigate the guidance, we have summarised the most common terms and acronyms used in relation to maternity rights below.

Key terms What it means SML Statutory Maternity Leave SMP Statutory Maternity Pay OML Ordinary Maternity Leave AML Additional Maternity Leave WBD Week Baby Due AWE Average Weekly Earnings OMP Occupational Maternity Pay MA Maternity Allowance KIT days Keep In Touch days Qualifying Week The 15th week before the WBD Relevant Period The eight weeks before the qualifying week

Who is eligible to go on maternity leave?

It may seem fairly obvious, but to go on maternity leave, the person in question must be an employee . This means that if someone is a contractor then they would not be entitled to any maternity leave or pay directly from the employer. Note that it is illegal to discriminate based on sex or gender when determining eligibility or employment terms during this period.

To be eligible, the worker must also:

Provide a minimum of 15 weeks’ notice prior to the week that the baby is due (WBD).

Inform their employer on when they would like the maternity leave to start.

💡 Use our UK maternity leave eligibility checker

Not sure if your employee qualifies for maternity leave and pay? Use our interactive flowchart below to quickly determine eligibility :

Determine if your employee qualifies for statutory leave (52 weeks) and statutory maternity pay (39 weeks) based on employment status, service length, and earnings.

Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) explained

The terms of Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) and Statutory Maternity Leave (SML) are often confused with each other. The most significant difference between the two is that SML is compulsory , while SMP is dependent on a couple of variables .

SMP is the financial support that an individual receives when on maternity leave. In total, the entitlement is to 39 weeks of compensation :

First 6 weeks: Paid at 90% of the employee’s average weekly earnings (AWE) . Next 33 weeks: Paid at the mandated weekly rate of £187.18 , or 90% of the employee’s AWE , whichever is lower .

While these are the legal requirements, many companies offer Occupational Maternity Pay (OML) , paying more than the statutory minimum at their own discretion.

Who is entitled to SMP?

Employees who have been employed in a company for at least 26 weeks before the 15th week (the qualifying week ) prior to the baby’s due date are eligible for SMP .

Additionally, the employee must:

Have received average weekly earnings of at least the Lower Earnings Limit (currently £125) per week during the ‘relevant period’ (the eight weeks prior to the qualifying week ).

Provide proof of pregnancy , via a MAT B1 certificate or doctor's letter.

Special pay scenarios

There are specific rules for handling SMP in complex situations, such as salary changes or furlough.

Scenario Impact on maternity pay Furlough If an employee was on furlough during the relevant calculation period, SMP must be calculated based on the higher of:

1. Earnings actually received; or

2. Earnings they would have received had they not been on furlough. Salary increases If a salary increase is awarded during the relevant period or anytime before the end of maternity leave, average weekly earnings must be recalculated based on the higher salary. Ineligibility If an employee does not meet SMP criteria, the employer must refuse the request and return the MAT B1 form along with a signed SMP1 form within 7 days. The employee may then apply for Maternity Allowance (MA) via Jobcentre Plus.

What are Keep In Touch (KIT) days?

Any worker on maternity leave is entitled to up to 10 Keep In Touch (KIT) days . A KIT day means that they are able to briefly return to work and be paid for that day.

They can be taken separately or together, and the employee is paid the full daily rate. In fact, the days cannot be split into half days, which means that if an employee returns for half a day it will still count as a full day.

Shared Parental Leave Guide Download PayFit's guide

What are the notice periods for maternity leave and pay?

Maternity leave notice

The worker must confirm their maternity leave start and end dates 15 weeks before the baby is due . However, they can amend their return to work date if they provide a minimum of eight weeks’ notice.

Maternity pay notice

An employee must give 28 days’ notice from when they wish to start receiving SMP . An employer can refuse SMP if the employee doesn’t give proper notice, except in case the employee is able to provide justified reasons for not doing so.

For 2026, SMP has increased to £187.18 per week . Enhanced redundancy protection now extends to 18 months after the birth. There are additional protections in place for those undergoing IVF treatment, as well as increased flexibility in how maternity leave can be taken.

Small Employers’ Relief has increased to 108.5% (if your business qualifies), and there is enhanced protection for agency and zero-hours workers . The Employment Rights Bill 2025 introduced new leave and pay rights for babies requiring neonatal care .

Common maternity leave misconceptions and what UK employers should know

Navigating maternity rights can be complex. To help you stay compliant, we have clarified some of the most frequent misunderstandings below.

Common misconceptions The reality What employers should do “Employees must take the full 52 weeks of leave.” Employees must take a minimum of two weeks’ leave after birth (four for factory work), but the rest is optional. Ensure managers understand the minimum compulsory leave periods and promote Shared Parental Leave options to employees. “New starters aren’t entitled to maternity leave.” Maternity leave is a ‘day one’ right. However, eligibility for Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) depends on length of service. Grant leave to all pregnant employees regardless of tenure. Accurately assess eligibility for SMP vs. Maternity Allowance. “Annual leave doesn’t accrue during maternity leave.” Employees continue to accrue their statutory annual leave entitlement while on maternity leave. Continue to track annual leave accrual and facilitate the carry-over of untaken leave into the next leave year. “Maternity leave can start at any point during pregnancy.” Leave can start no earlier than 11 weeks before the due date, unless triggered early by pregnancy-related illness. Monitor start dates (max 11 weeks prior). Automatically trigger leave if the employee is off sick with a pregnancy-related illness within 4 weeks of the due date.

How payroll software can help UK businesses manage maternity leave

Automated payroll software allows users to automatically calculate maternity pay .

Just enter the date that the employee will begin their leave, and the software will then automatically calculate the statutory amount that they should be paid , as well as the amount that the company can reclaim to cover the costs .

Good payroll software can also support you in setting up OMP with a policy to pay more than the legal minimum to your employees.

For example, should you wish to pay all employees 100% of their salary for the first 10 weeks of maternity leave, and then subsequently pay 50% for the remainder of their leave, then you are able to do so.

Once all this has been set up, the software will automatically calculate the correct amount each time one of your employees goes on maternity leave.

Interested in finding out more about how payroll software can help automate your payroll and HR processes?