Key takeaways
Gross pay is the headline figure earned before any tax , NI, or student loan deductions are taken out.
Net pay is the final payment received in employee bank accounts after all withholdings .
2025 regulations (now in effect) increased employer NI contributions to 15%, driving overall payroll costs up .
Accuracy is critical in order to avoid penalties from HMRC, and ensure fair treatment of all your employees.
Automated software significantly reduces common human errors in processing complex variable pay elements such as overtime, holiday, and commissions.
Gross pay represents a worker’s overall pay in a given period before any deductions like tax or pension contributions . As such, it is the baseline figure for processing statutory obligations and take-home salary.
What constitutes gross pay for UK businesses?
For UK finance and HR professionals, gross pay is the starting point of the monthly payroll calculation process , as the full remuneration agreed in employment contracts. Importantly, this figure encompasses all financial rewards a staff member earns, not just the base salary.
What are the main components of gross income?
To correctly determine your tax liabilities , you must account for every element of compensation. Gross income includes the annual salary divided by the pay period, but also often extends to incorporate further components.
The most common components include:
Wages for hours worked.
Overtime payments.
Bonuses and sales commissions .
Holiday pay and other statutory payments (like Statutory Sick Pay ).
How are benefits-in-kind treated?
Non-cash perks also play a role . Benefits-in-kind , such as company cars and private health care, often have to be processed via payroll. Missing any of these figures when you calculate gross pay will lead to incorrect tax submissions and potential fines.
Salary calculator
What is the difference between gross pay and net pay?
The distinction is critical. Gross pay is the employer’s contractual obligation , while net pay is the worker’s ‘take-home’ pay.
How does gross pay determine tax liability?
Gross pay acts as the starting point for all fiscal assessments , and is therefore the basis for PAYE calculations and Income Tax and National Insurance (NI) liabilities . Unlike in other countries’ tax systems, United Kingdom employers effectively act as the primary tax collector based on this total figure.
What are the employer’s responsibilities regarding deductions?
Employers are legally responsible for verifying and subtracting the correct amounts . You will therefore likely need to deduct pension contributions, student loan repayments, and attachments of earnings (AEO). The latter may derive, for example, from court orders involving unpaid council tax, child maintenance arrears, unpaid court fines, or civil debts.
These are subtractions from the gross salary that you are responsible for managing. If the gross figure is wrong in the first place, the net output and payments to HMRC will inevitably be incorrect as well. This is why it is so important to get the gross pay figure right .
The journey from gross to net
|Pay element
|Description
|Impact on pay
|Gross pay
|Full remuneration (salary + bonus + commission)
|Starting figure
|Pre-tax deductions
|Salary sacrifices (e.g. cycle to work scheme)
|Reduces taxable pay
|Taxable income
|The amount subject to tax
|Intermediate figure
|Statutory deductions
|Income tax, National Insurance
|Reduces net pay
|Post-tax deductions
|Court orders, trade union fees
|Reduces net pay
|Net pay
|The final cash amount received
|Ending figure
How do you calculate gross pay correctly?
The method you use to determine gross pay depends entirely on the employment contract .
How is gross pay assessed for salaried staff?
For salaried staff, you would divide the annual salary by the number of pay periods in the year (usually 12 months or 52 weeks). This provides a stable figure that will only change with specific monthly adjustments or bonuses.
How do you handle hourly and variable pay?
For hourly workers, the process is more dynamic . You must multiply aggregate hours worked in the period by the agreed hourly rate . If you operate in sectors with variable shifts, such as the services or hospitality industry, accurate time tracking is absolutely essential.
You must also ensure the gross pay sum meets the National Minimum Wage , which saw significant increases in April 2025.
What regulatory changes affect payroll in 2026/2027?
The fiscal landscape shifted in April 2025, and these changes remain in full force throughout 2026. The upshot is that business leaders must adapt to higher costs.
How have the NI hikes impacted employer costs?
Recent reforms increased Employer NI contributions to 15% , and reduced the Secondary Threshold , at which employers must start paying Class 1 National Insurance contributions on an employee’s wages, down to £5,000 .
The dual impact of these changes means the cost to the business for every employee earning above the threshold has risen significantly . For the government, this revenue helps fund public services, including, in particular, state pensions.
Have other allowances, thresholds and wage rules changed?
Yes, the Employment Allowance increased to £10,500 , offering some relief to smaller businesses. Additionally, the Lower Earnings Limit (LEL) increased to £6,500 in 2025/26, and further rose to £6,708 in 2026/27 (£129 per week, £559 per month). Reaching this gross pay threshold allows employees to accrue state benefits, even if their earnings remain below the Primary Threshold at which NI payments actually begin.
The National Living Wage continues to rise year-on-year, directly impacting baseline employment costs:
2025/26: £12.21/hour for workers aged 21+
2026/27: £12.71/hour for workers aged 21+ (confirmed 4.1% increase).
Youth wage rates have also seen significant increases:
18-20 years: £10.85/hour (up from £10.00)
Under 18 & Apprentices: £8.00/hour (up from £7.55).
These increases directly affect the minimum gross pay you must budget for lower-paid staff.
Key 2026/2027 rates and thresholds
|Threshold/Rate
|2025/26
|2026/27
|Change
|Employer NI rate
|15%
|15%
|➡️ Maintained
|Secondary Threshold
|£5,000/year
|£5,000/year
|➡️ Frozen
|Employment Allowance
|£10,500
|£10,500
|➡️ Maintained
|Lower Earnings Limit
|£6,500/year
|£6,708/year
|⬆️ +£208
|National Living Wage (21+)
|£12.21
|£12.71
|⬆️ +4.1%
|NMW (18-20)
|£10.00
|£10.85
|⬆️ +8.5%
|NMW (Under 18 & Apprentice)
|£7.55
|£8.00
|⬆️ +6.0%
Why is strict compliance crucial for growing SMEs?
Navigating regulations and compliance requires vigilance and consistency. Errors damage trust with your staff and may lead to penalties from HMRC .
What are the risks of manual payroll processes?
Manual spreadsheets are risky , especially given complex rules such as those for property or accommodation benefits and specific group employee benefits insurance . Relying on disconnected, unautomated or out-of-date systems will often lead to untraceable data discrepancies and frequent human errors.
How does software improve accuracy?
Modern payroll software automates complex workflows . It ensures that whether a staff member is based in London, or Manchester, or working remotely, their pay is accurate, instantly addressing regional differences like Scottish Income Tax rates, or London allowance weightings.
As UK legislation states, accurate record-keeping is a legal requirement . A robust HR and payroll solution will update automatically when legislation changes, removing the tracking burden. Furthermore, integrating your accounting software will ensure your financial reporting is always real-time, and therefore provides a clear and instant view of labour costs.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about gross pay
Gross pay is the figure before contributions are deducted . Workplace pension schemes are, in fact, typically determined as a percentage of qualifying gross earnings, forming a critical part of your broader UK employment payroll tax obligations.
Certain benefits, such as company cars and health cover, are considered benefits-in-kind . While they may not change the cash gross salary, they are taxable and must be reported. You can manage these efficiently using expense management software .
If an administrative error leads to any overpayments, you have the right to reclaim them . However, this must be handled carefully, in order to avoid causing financial hardship to the employee. The best practice is to discuss the issue transparently, and agree on a reasonable repayment plan that spreads the recovery over future pay periods. Using a digital compliance checklist can help prevent such errors from occurring in the first place.
For 2026/27: The Employer NI rate remains at 15% with the Secondary Threshold frozen at £5,000, meaning the cost impact introduced in April 2025 continues. The National Living Wage increased to £12.71 (effective 1 April 2026), compounding this cost increase, particularly for businesses employing workers on minimum wage rates. Additionally, youth wage rates saw significant increases: £10.85 for 18-20 year-olds (up 8.5%) and £8.00 for under-18s and apprentices (up 6.0%).
It is crucial to forecast and plan for these costs accurately based on the relevant National Insurance classes .
Not always. Some deductions, like salary sacrifice schemes, reduce taxable income before tax is calculated . Understanding the nuanced difference between gross vs net payroll is key to answering staff queries clearly and effectively.
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