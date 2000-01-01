Never left without an answer thanks to PayFit Copilot
Every question deserves the right answer. PayFit Copilot is the first payroll and HR AI agent powered by your data, history and context.
Far more than a chatbot
Personalisation
Responses tailored to your company's unique data and setup.
Reliability
Contextual AI agent trained specifically on UK payroll legislation and employment law.
Security
EU-hosted data, ISO 27001 certified. Your conversations never train our AI.
24 / 7
instant answers, anytime
82 %
of our customers find their tasks easier
72 %
of our customers save time every day
AI that knows your business
Tailored to your reality
PayFit Copilot works with your company setup, contract types and UK-specific employee information. Every answer is personalised, never generic.
Decide with confidence
No more costly guesswork in payroll management. PayFit Copilot is reliable and compliant. You can make decisions with confidence.
Accurate for everyone
PayFit Copilot draws on each user's history and permissions. Whether an administrator or employee asks: the answer matches their role and permissions.
Always on for everyone
Round-the-clock access
Last-minute question before payroll closing? Query about a bonus on Saturday? Administrators and employees can access PayFit Copilot 24/7.
Unlimited users
PayFit Copilot is available across your entire organisation. Administrators, managers, employees: same service, same speed. Nobody's left out.
No judgement, no awkwardness
PayFit Copilot provides a judgement-free space where your employees can ask anything without embarrassment.
More time for what counts
Answers in seconds
72% of our administrators complete their HR and payroll tasks faster. More time saved, fewer headaches.
Your day-to-day assistant
Employee questions? They used to come to you every time. Now, they ask PayFit Copilot first.
Designed to free up your time
Less time fielding recurring queries, more time supporting your teams. Focus on what matters most: your people.
What customers love about PayFit Copilot
“I can't work without it now! It removes a huge frustration. As a managing director without deep HR expertise, I can manage my team almost entirely independently!”
Jérôme Pasquet
“PayFit Copilot is fantastic. I hardly contact support anymore. Being able to use it anytime is incredibly convenient.”
Mélissa
“The assistant works well, and the ability to forward the question to back-office support is perfect”
Eddy Famelear
FAQ
Is my data secure with PayFit Copilot?
Absolutely. Your data security is our priority.
Three key guarantees:
ISO 27001 certification: audited and certified security;
EU data hosting: 100% European storage, full GDPR compliance;
total confidentiality: your data is never used to train the AI.
PayFit Copilot only accesses information necessary to answer your questions, in strict compliance with confidentiality and European regulations.
How does PayFit Copilot help me work independently?
PayFit Copilot allows you to resolve payroll and HR situations immediately, without waiting for support. Question at 10pm during month-end close? Query about a bonus on Saturday? PayFit Copilot responds in seconds, 24/7.
The result: 72% of our administrators complete HR and payroll tasks faster and 82% find their tasks easier. Make confident decisions, when you need to, not according to support hours.
Can PayFit Copilot handle complex payroll situations?
Yes. PayFit Copilot draws on PayFit's expertise: our Help Center, thousands of resolved customer cases, and soon official legal documentation. Every answer adapts to your specific context: your collective agreement, company policies and structure.
PayFit Copilot doesn't give generic internet answers, it provides solutions that match your reality. 81% of our administrators trust the responses they receive. Rely on PayFit Copilot to handle complex situations with confidence.
What if PayFit Copilot can't answer my question?
If your question falls outside PayFit Copilot's expertise or needs deeper analysis, you'll be directed to relevant Help Center resources or our Customer Success team for personalised support. We prioritise transparency: you'll always get a clear steer rather than a vague answer. Reliability first.
How do I access PayFit Copilot?
PayFit Copilot is built into your PayFit workspace, no installation or setup needed. Simply log in and start a conversation. That's it. Available 24/7, ask your questions wherever you are, whenever you need.
Can my employees access PayFit Copilot?
Yes. PayFit Copilot is available to all employees directly from their personal workspace. They can ask any HR and payroll questions independently.
All conversations remain 100% private and confidential. Nothing is shared with you or managers. Your employees find answers themselves, you field fewer routine questions. Everyone benefits.
Do I need to pay extra for PayFit Copilot?
No, PayFit Copilot is included in all our packages at no extra cost.