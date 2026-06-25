Key takeaways Net pay is the final pay amount remaining after all statutory and voluntary deductions have been subtracted from gross earnings .

Mandatory subtractions include Income Tax , National Insurance contributions, and student loan repayments.

Employer contributions , such as the increased 15% National Insurance rate for 2025, do not come out of salary , but are an additional cost to the business .

Payroll software is increasingly essential for handling complex tax codes and Real Time Information (RTI) reporting requirements accurately and compliantly.

Recent reforms in April 2026 have adjusted earnings limits and SSP eligibility, with mandatory reporting for benefits in kind scheduled for April 2027.

How do gross and net pay differ?

Calculating the exact amount that lands in your team’s bank accounts requires navigating a maze of tax codes and statutory rules. For UK business leaders, mastering net pay is the cornerstone of accurate financial planning and maintaining a compliant, satisfied workforce .

How do gross and net pay differ?

Payroll clarity starts with understanding two distinct values attached to every role that constitute the contractual promise and the actual disbursement.

What is gross pay?

Gross pay is the total compensation package before the taxman or pension providers get involved. It combines the core annual salary or hourly earnings with variable pay like bonuses, commissions, overtime, holiday pay, and statutory payments such as sick pay . This headline figure serves as the foundation for all compliance checks and tax calculations.

It therefore acts as the starting point for all payroll calculations , and is the figure usually quoted during recruitment.

What is the definition of net pay?

So, what is net pay? It is simply the take-home amount that employees receive in their bank accounts on payday . It is the result of taking the gross figure and stripping away every liable deduction.

While the employer is responsible for calculating and transferring this money, the amount depends entirely on the individual’s personal tax situation , and the specific schemes they are enrolled in.

Which deductions reduce take-home pay?

There are several layers of deductions that reduce gross earnings down to the final net amount:

Deduction type Description Key details (2026/27) Income tax Collected via PAYE using HMRC tax code Personal Allowance £12,570 National Insurance (NI) Class 1 employee contributions 8% on £12,570–£50,270 Workplace pensions Auto-enrolment pension deductions Min. 5% qualifying earnings Student loan repayments Automatic deductions above thresholds Plan 2: £29,385 Voluntary deductions Optional employee deductions Cycle-to-work, charity

Understanding the specific details of common deductions from UK pay will clarify why final figures can vary significantly between employees.

Salary calculator Calculate gross to net salary

How do you calculate net pay accurately?

Getting the final figure right requires a robust process . Even small errors can lead to payroll compliance issues and dissatisfied staff.

What is the step-by-step calculation process?

To calculate the correct amount for a specific month, you first have to establish the total taxable income . Once you have this gross figure, apply the relevant tax code to determine how much Income Tax is due. Next, calculate National Insurance based on the current category letters. Finally, deduct pension contributions , as well as any other specific amounts, such as court orders.

Using automated software helps eliminate manual mistakes in the process. Modern solutions will automatically update tax bands and thresholds, ensuring you always get the correct figures. They apply all the right formulas to calculate net payroll effectively, preventing discrepancies and situations of non-compliance from occurring in the month-to-month payroll run.

How do variable hours and benefits affect pay?

For staff on hourly employment contracts , the calculation changes every pay period based on the time sheets submitted .

You will need to multiply the hours worked by the agreed rate to find the gross total. Additionally, if you provide benefits in kind , such as health insurance or company cars, these may alter the tax code, or require separate reporting.

The regulatory landscape for employers in the UK is shifting , with some quite significant reforms introduced recently.

How have National Insurance and allowances changed?

In April 2025, the rate of employer National Insurance contributions increased to 15% . Furthermore, the Secondary Threshold , or the point at which employers start paying NI on an employee’s earnings, was reduced to an annual £5,000 . This has significantly increased the cost of employing staff .

However, the Employment Allowance has risen to £10,500 , and the £100k eligibility cap has been removed , offering a little relief for smaller businesses.

Lastly, the Lower Earnings Limit increased to £6,500 in 2025/26, and further rose to £6,708 in 2026/27 (£129 per week, £559 per month), slightly raising the trigger point for reporting employees' earnings, even if no tax or NI is due.

What is the future outlook for payroll compliance?

In April 2026, significant statutory reforms came into effect , marking a major shift in UK payroll compliance.

Key changes now in effect

Statutory Sick Pay reforms (from 6 April 2026)

SSP is now payable from day one of sickness absence (the three-day waiting period has been removed)

The Lower Earnings Limit no longer applies to SSP eligibility, meaning all employees now qualify regardless of their earnings

The weekly SSP rate increased to £123.25 or 80% of the employee's average weekly earnings , whichever is lower

National Living Wage increase (from 1 April 2026)

The National Living Wage rose to £12.71 per hour (up 4.1% from £12.21), affecting payroll calculations for businesses employing workers aged 21 and over

National Insurance thresholds (2026/27)

The Lower Earnings Limit increased to £6,708 per year (£559 per month, £129 per week)

The Primary Threshold remains frozen at £12,570

The Secondary Threshold remains at £5,000

Looking ahead to 2027

Employers should prepare for further reforms, including:

Mandatory payrolling of benefits in kind from April 2027 (delayed from its original implementation date)

Full implementation of the Employment Rights Act 2025 throughout 2027, introducing new statutory pay requirements

Staying ahead of PAYE changes is vital for maintaining compliance and building trust with your staff. One of the advantages of using modern automated payroll software is that reforms and regulatory changes are automatically applied.

What are the UK tax rates for 2026/27?

The following table outlines the rates used when calculating deductions for most employees in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Personal Allowance Up to £12,570 0% Basic rate £12,571 to £37,700 20% Higher rate £37,701 to £125,140 40% Additional rate Over £125,140 45%

Employees in Scotland pay Income Tax at different rates and bands. If you employ staff based in Scotland, you will need to apply the following rates:

Up to £12,570 0% Personal Allowance (tax-free) £12,571 to £16,537 19% Starter Rate £16,538 to £29,526 20% Basic Rate £29,527 to £43,662 21% Intermediate Rate £43,663 to £75,000 42% Higher Rate £75,001 to £125,140 45% Advanced Rate Over £125,140 48% Top Rate

What are common errors and how can employers avoid them?

Manual spreadsheets are prone to mistakes . A single wrong digit can disrupt an employee’s budgeting , or trigger an HMRC investigation .

What are the risks of manual calculation errors?

Incorrectly interpreting a tax code or failing to apply a student loan threshold change are frequent issues.

As an employer, if you under-deduct, you may be liable for the shortfall . If you over-deduct, the employee receives less than they should get, and will easily lose trust in you. Using a reliable, automated solution will ensure that payslips are accurate each and every time .

How do you ensure Real Time Information (RTI) accuracy?

Every time you pay your staff, you must submit specific data to HMRC regarding the taxes and other deductions you have applied in payroll. This is done via the Real Time Information (RTI) system , and a monthly Full Payment Submission (FPS) .

However, your submissions are only as good as the data that underpins them . Inaccurate data will lead to inaccurate or late submissions, and costly penalties from HMRC . To prevent errors from creeping in, and to cut costly admin time, businesses should definitely move away from manual data entry.

Using dedicated payroll software is therefore the most effective solution to this problem , as it will automatically validate data against updated HMRC rules before sending in each submission, ensuring that your HMRC RTI submissions are always precise, efficient, and on time.