Your monthly payroll calendar UK structures all your payroll and tax obligations. Meeting these deadlines helps you avoid penalties.

RTI submissions and PAYE payments (19th and 22nd)

Real Time Information (RTI) submissions must be sent to HMRC on or before each payday (typically the 19th for monthly payroll). PAYE and National Insurance payments must reach HMRC by the 22nd (or 19th by cheque). Late submissions trigger automatic penalties starting at Â£100/month.

Since April 2025, HMRC has implemented enhanced Data Quality Checks on RTI submissions. Employers must therefore correct flagged errors promptly to avoid penalties.

Statutory payments and workplace pensions

Statutory payments such as Statutory Sick Pay, Statutory Maternity Pay, and Statutory Paternity Pay must be processed via payroll according to gov.uk criteria. Workplace pension contributions must reach your provider by the 22nd each month. The Pensions Regulator monitors compliance closely.

ðŸ’¡ Good to know: Auto-enrolment re-enrolment must happen every three years. Mark your staging date anniversary in your HR calendar 2026 to avoid automatic penalties.

P11D and P60 deadlines (May-July 2026)

P60 certificates (annual summary) must be issued to all employees by 31st May 2026. P11D forms (expenses and taxable benefits) must be submitted to HMRC by 6th July 2026 for the 2025/26 tax year. The associated Class 1A National Insurance must be paid by 22nd July 2026.

ðŸ’¡ Good to know: Starting April 2026, HMRC continues to encourage voluntary payrolling of benefits as an alternative to P11D forms. Mandatory payrolling of benefits is scheduled for April 2027.