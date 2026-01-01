HR & payroll calendar
All the deadlines you can't miss
Stay on top of your HR and payroll obligations with our annual calendar 2026. Access all the critical dates for RTI submissions, pension contributions, statutory payments, performance reviews and leave management.
Sync this payroll calendar with your work diary and anticipate every deadline to ensure your business stays compliant.
HR & Payroll Calendar
Important deadlines for your payroll and HR management
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August 2026
Payroll deadlines
Monthly submissions, PAYE payments, and pension contributions
HR deadlines
Performance reviews, training, and annual leave tracking
Mixed deadlines
P11D, P60, and gender pay gap reporting
How to use your payroll calendar effectively
âœ¨ 3 clicks, 0 missed deadlines
Click "Add to my calendar"
â†’ confirm
Tick "Payroll Calendar 2026"
â†’ everything appears
Activate alerts D-7, D-3, D-1
â†’ you're notified
ðŸ’¡ Your new habit: every Monday, check the week ahead.
âœ… What next? Synchronisation is automatic, nothing more to do!
Your 2026 payroll and HR deadlines at a glance
Monthly recurring deadlines
|Deadline
|Due date
|Action required
|RTI submission
|19th of each month
|Submit Full Payment Submission to HMRC on or before payday
|PAYE & NIC payment
|22nd of each month (19th by cheque)
|Payment must reach HMRC by this date to avoid penalties
|Workplace pension contributions
|22nd of each month (19th by cheque)
|Pay employee and employer contributions to pension provider
|ðŸ’¡ Set these as recurring reminders in your calendar. They apply every single month.
Annual key milestones (2026 specific)
|Month
|Key deadline
|Due date
|Who must comply
|March
|Final payroll before new tax year
|5th March
|All employers
|April
|Gender pay gap reporting
|4th April
|250+ employees
|New tax year begins
|6th April
|All employers
|NMW increase
|1st April
|All employers
|May
|P60 distribution
|31st May
|All employers
|July
|P11D submission
|6th July
|Employers providing benefits
|Class 1A NIC payment
|22nd July
|Employers providing benefits
|ðŸ‘‰ April and July are peak months requiring advance preparation.
What are the key monthly payroll deadlines?
Your monthly payroll calendar UK structures all your payroll and tax obligations. Meeting these deadlines helps you avoid penalties.
RTI submissions and PAYE payments (19th and 22nd)
Real Time Information (RTI) submissions must be sent to HMRC on or before each payday (typically the 19th for monthly payroll). PAYE and National Insurance payments must reach HMRC by the 22nd (or 19th by cheque). Late submissions trigger automatic penalties starting at Â£100/month.
Since April 2025, HMRC has implemented enhanced Data Quality Checks on RTI submissions. Employers must therefore correct flagged errors promptly to avoid penalties.
Statutory payments and workplace pensions
Statutory payments such as Statutory Sick Pay, Statutory Maternity Pay, and Statutory Paternity Pay must be processed via payroll according to gov.uk criteria. Workplace pension contributions must reach your provider by the 22nd each month. The Pensions Regulator monitors compliance closely.
ðŸ’¡ Good to know: Auto-enrolment re-enrolment must happen every three years. Mark your staging date anniversary in your HR calendar 2026 to avoid automatic penalties.
P11D and P60 deadlines (May-July 2026)
P60 certificates (annual summary) must be issued to all employees by 31st May 2026. P11D forms (expenses and taxable benefits) must be submitted to HMRC by 6th July 2026 for the 2025/26 tax year. The associated Class 1A National Insurance must be paid by 22nd July 2026.
ðŸ’¡ Good to know: Starting April 2026, HMRC continues to encourage voluntary payrolling of benefits as an alternative to P11D forms. Mandatory payrolling of benefits is scheduled for April 2027.
What's new for HR and payroll deadlines in 2026?
The 2026 payroll calendar brings key updates:
- Enhanced RTI Data Quality Checks (introduced April 2025) mean employers must respond to validation errors promptly. HMRC expects corrections to be made in the next available submission.
- National Minimum Wage increases to Â£12.21/hour for workers aged 21 and over from 1st April.
- Auto-enrolment penalties can reach up to Â£10,000 per day for serious non-compliance (depending on business size and breach severity).
- Flexible working requests allowed from day one of employment.
Track these changes in your HR yearly calendar to stay compliant.
ðŸ’¡ Good to know: Contract management software can help you track HR obligations and automate deadline reminders.
FAQ
What is an HR & payroll calendar?
What is an HR & payroll calendar?
An HR and payroll calendar brings together all the key dates employers must follow throughout the year to meet their legal deadlines.
It includes:
- mandatory monthly filings (RTI, PAYE/NIC payments);
- annual declarations (P60, P11D, gender pay gap);
- tax deadlines and pension contributions;
- key HR milestones (performance reviews, leave tracking, mandatory training).
ðŸ’¡ Good to know: a well-maintained HR calendar helps you plan ahead and avoid late penalties.
Why is it important to follow an HR and payroll calendar?
Why is it important to follow an HR and payroll calendar?
A well-maintained UK HR calendar for 2026 helps you avoid costly penalties and protect your business. Late RTI submissions can cost Â£100-Â£400 per month depending on employee numbers (HMRC, 2025), while missing the P11D deadline on 6 July triggers an initial penalty of up to Â£300 per form, plus up to Â£60 per day for continued delays.
Beyond avoiding penalties, a structured payroll calendar:
- Protects employees' rights to pensions, holiday entitlement, and statutory benefits.
- Saves time by identifying peak periods (April, July) in advance.
- Ensures compliance during HMRC or HSE inspections.
- Reduces stress by turning reactive deadlines into proactive planning.
Ultimately, an annual HR calendar transforms payroll from a monthly scramble into a controlled, strategic process.
How can I track administrative deadlines effectively?
How can I track administrative deadlines effectively?
To avoid missing any deadline in 2026, follow these steps:
- Centralise in one calendar integrated with your work calendar (Outlook, Google Calendar) and set reminders at D-7, D-3 and D-1.
- Assign clear owners (payroll manager, HR, accountant) and create processes for recurring declarations.
- Identify peak administrative periods to plan team resources ahead.
- Automate as much as possible with payroll software that generates filings automatically.
I can't add the calendar to my work calendar, what should I do?
I can't add the calendar to my work calendar, what should I do?
You can download the calendar as an .ICS file and add it manually to your application Download the .ics file.
What are the specific payroll deadlines for small businesses?
What are the specific payroll deadlines for small businesses?
Small businesses face the same RTI and PAYE deadlines as larger employers: 19th for RTI and 22nd for PAYE/NIC payments. However, some obligations apply only above certain thresholds: gender pay gap reporting (250+ employees), and certain pension scheme requirements vary by business size.
A UK payroll calendar tailored to your business size helps you focus only on your actual obligations and avoid unnecessary admin burden.
What should I do if I miss a payroll or HR deadline?
What should I do if I miss a payroll or HR deadline?
If you miss a deadline, act immediately to limit penalties and protect your employees' rights.
For late RTI submissions: Submit as soon as possible via HMRC's online portal. Penalties are calculated monthly (Â£100-Â£400 depending on employee numbers), but prompt correction demonstrates good faith and may reduce enforcement action.
For late PAYE/NIC payments: Pay immediately via Faster Payments. Interest charges apply automatically, but late payment penalties can be appealed if you have reasonable excuse.
For annual deadlines (P11D, P60): Contact HMRC to explain and confirm submission timeline. Payroll software with automated reminders prevents most missed deadlines effectively.
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