A performance management system to drive growth and retention
Help your business and its employees grow and develop together with our easy-to-use performance management tool.
Performance review software that supports performance campaigns
Create and run performance review campaigns in an instant
Create and run performance review campaigns in an instant
Define who participates, set timeframes and assign specific managers to review results. You’re in the driving seat with our HR performance management software.
Customise templates to fit your teams’ needs
Customise templates to fit your teams’ needs
Speed up assessment planning with templates. Choose from pre-existing options, from exit interviews to annual reviews, or build and save your own start from scratch with our custom builder.
Monitor how campaigns are performing
Monitor how campaigns are performing
Now all that’s left is to launch your campaign. Follow each campaign’s progress and its completion rate from our dashboard.
Make performance tracking simple and intuitive, for employers and employees
Connected to your HR information
Connected to your HR information
Ensure accuracy throughout the assessment process. Our employee performance management software pulls employee information directly from our platform so you can skip the double data entry.
Easily accessible from your employee portals
Easily accessible from your employee portals
Accessing performance reviews couldn’t be easier for employees. Staff can complete reviews directly from their employee space where they book and record leave.
Built in tracking and reminders
Built in tracking and reminders
Send out invitations, notifications, and reminders to ensure all participants complete reviews on time, then keep track of their progress.
A performance management system that powers people development
Improve meaningful collaboration across teams
Improve meaningful collaboration across teams
PayFit’s staff performance management software enables cross-team feedback. Assign reviewers from different teams to campaigns to break down silos and increase collaboration.
Regularly take the pulse of your teams
Regularly take the pulse of your teams
For more frequent feedback, you can use PayFit’s 1: 1 feature. Managers can choose the frequency and customise questions to help improve performance and engagement.
Encourage feedback and identify sticking points
Encourage feedback and identify sticking points
By building regular performance reviews into your feedback cycle, you can ensure that you’re building trust and transparency with employees and managers.