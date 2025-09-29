A performance management system to drive growth and retention

Help your business and its employees grow and develop together with our easy-to-use performance management tool.

Discover performance management from PayFit
View of PayFit's Performance management feature
A simple set up

Performance review software that supports performance campaigns

Create and run performance review campaigns in an instant

Define who participates, set timeframes and assign specific managers to review results. You’re in the driving seat with our HR performance management software.

Customise templates to fit your teams’ needs

Speed up assessment planning with templates. Choose from pre-existing options, from exit interviews to annual reviews, or build and save your own start from scratch with our custom builder.

Monitor how campaigns are performing

Now all that’s left is to launch your campaign. Follow each campaign’s progress and its completion rate from our dashboard.

Simple to use, for everyone

Make performance tracking simple and intuitive, for employers and employees

Connected to your HR information

Ensure accuracy throughout the assessment process. Our employee performance management software pulls employee information directly from our platform so you can skip the double data entry.

Easily accessible from your employee portals

Accessing performance reviews couldn’t be easier for employees. Staff can complete reviews directly from their employee space where they book and record leave.

Built in tracking and reminders

Send out invitations, notifications, and reminders to ensure all participants complete reviews on time, then keep track of their progress.

Better collaboration

A performance management system that powers people development

Improve meaningful collaboration across teams

PayFit’s staff performance management software enables cross-team feedback. Assign reviewers from different teams to campaigns to break down silos and increase collaboration.

Regularly take the pulse of your teams

For more frequent feedback, you can use PayFit’s 1: 1 feature. Managers can choose the frequency and customise questions to help improve performance and engagement.

Encourage feedback and identify sticking points

By building regular performance reviews into your feedback cycle, you can ensure that you’re building trust and transparency with employees and managers.

Discover why thousands of small businesses choose PayFit

