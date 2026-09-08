Data protection is our No.1 priority

Data protection is one of the biggest concerns in this increasingly digital age. If you think about it, how much of your life is out there on the internet? Quite a lot, we'd suspect!

With social media companies and corporations coming under increasing pressure from their users, customers, governments and action groups, people are finally beginning to recognise the importance of maintaining a certain amount of privacy.

So, as it's International Data Protection Day, we thought we would take this opportunity to run through the risks of not managing payroll securely and how we at Payfit ensure your data remains safe at all times.

► Outsourcing payroll and ensuring confidentiality

Data protection is a huge issue to consider when outsourcing payroll to a third party.

Often data is exchanged via email, which unfortunately means that much of it is unlikely to be password protected. It may also be the case that several people are CC'ed in a particular email exchange, probably resulting in GDPR compliance being breached.

When payroll is outsourced in this way, data is susceptible to being hacked. Furthermore, with payslips often attached in emails, private and confidential employee information could well fall into the wrong hands.

► Employer & employee data is always safe on Payfit

Employee data is of paramount importance to organisations. Using in-house software ensures that data remains within an organisation's control, out of the hands of any third parties, and up to date.

At Payfit, we've built software containing two different portals—one for employers and employees.

Employer portal

The employer portal allows employers to have access to sensitive employee data in one centralised platform. All employee data is restricted to account holders with admin access only.

Employee portal

Employees can access their payslips through their own personal, password-protected portal. They also have the option of activating two-factor authentication. They can then decide if they wish to download or print their payslips and store them somewhere securely.

► Payfit & data protection

For us at Payfit, data protection is our number one priority. As a payroll and HR provider, we understand the importance of ensuring that our clients' data is safe with us.

We have data storage backups that backup all important data across three different data centres. This means that all customer data is securely stored in the unlikely event that we ever experience a problem.

The data held within the app is encrypted, including all data stored in the backup locations. We also provide mandatory email and password user authentication to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) via SMS token authentication for improved security.

Payfit employees' access to customer data is restricted to certain members of staff in specific teams. Even then, access is only permitted through a VPN protected by 2FA.

All Payfit data transmissions are done through TLS/SSL only, with HSTS and perfect forward secrecy fully enabled at all times. Thanks to rigorous methods, Payfit is graded as an "A" on SSL Labs' tests.

► Book a demo today

If you're concerned about protecting your company's essential payroll data, then why not book a call with Payfit today? One of our payroll specialists will always be willing to answer your questions.