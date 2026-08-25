Key Takeaways An HR document management system centralises employee files, contracts, payroll records and policies in a secure digital environment.

HMRC must keep payroll records for 3 years from the end of the tax year they relate to. HMRC may check these records, and failing to keep them can result in a penalty of up to £3,000.

Under UK GDPR , employers must not retain personal data for longer than necessary and should maintain documented retention schedules.

A digital HR electronic filing system improves document retrieval, access control, version management and audit readiness.

Effective HR files records management combines secure storage, role-based permissions, retention policies and documented disposal procedures.

HR documents regarding employee records are among the most sensitive data held by any organisation. Yet many HR teams still manage contracts, performance reviews and payroll documents across multiple systems, email inboxes and shared drives. This creates operational inefficiencies and increases compliance risks.

43% of UK businesses experienced a cybersecurity breach or attack during the previous 12 months. The figure rises to 65% for medium-sized businesses and 69% for large businesses. As organisations digitise HR processes, secure HR document management has become a core compliance requirement rather than an administrative task.

What is HR document management?

What is HR document management?

HR document management refers to the processes used to organise, store, access, retain and dispose of employee records throughout their lifecycle.

What documents should be included in the HR document management system?

Employee records may include employment contracts, payroll information, evidence from a right to work check, performance records and other documents generated throughout the employment lifecycle. These records often contain personal data and should therefore be managed in line with UK GDPR principles.

Why is HR document management becoming more important?

The growth of hybrid working, digital onboarding and cloud-based HR processes means employers now handle larger volumes of employee information than ever before. A fragmented filing structure increases the risk of duplicate records, inconsistent document versions and unauthorised access.

What is an HR document management system?

An HR document management system is a digital solution used to organise, store and retrieve employee records more efficiently. Electronic document management systems help organisations centralise documents, improve accessibility and reduce reliance on paper-based processes.

What features should HR document management software include?

Document management systems help organisations improve document storage, organisation and retrieval. Common features may include:

Centralised document storage

Search functionality

Document version control

Automated workflows

Secure document management processes

These capabilities can help HR teams locate employee records more efficiently, reduce duplicate files and maintain more consistent documentation practices.

What is the difference between digital HR document management and paper filing?

Paper-based filing systems rely on physical documents, which can make storage, organisation and document retrieval more time-consuming. By contrast, digital document management systems help organisations store, organise and retrieve documents electronically. Features such as document search functionality and version control can help improve document accessibility and reduce reliance on paper-based processes.

What are the legal requirements for storing HR documents in the UK?

Employers must store employee records in accordance with UK GDPR principles and applicable HMRC record-keeping requirements. The two most relevant obligations are retaining records only where there is a legitimate purpose and ensuring employee information remains secure.

What does UK GDPR say about employee records?

The UK GDPR does not prescribe a fixed retention period for employee records. Instead, organisations must comply with the storage limitation principle, which requires personal data to be kept only for as long as it is necessary for the purpose it was collected. Employers should therefore implement a documented retention policy, regularly review stored information and securely delete records that are no longer needed.

This retention discipline forms part of a broader approach to payroll and GDPR compliance, which also covers how personal data is processed, shared and secured throughout the employment relationship.

👉To note: UK GDPR does not specify exact retention periods for most HR records. Instead, employers should decide how long records are needed, document those decisions in a retention policy and securely delete information once it is no longer required.

What does HMRC say about records retention?

While UK GDPR focuses on data protection, employers should also build strong records management and retention processes into their payroll operations to ensure information is retained appropriately and securely disposed of when it is no longer needed.

What changed for holiday and leave records in 2026?

Since 6 April 2026, employers have faced a new legal duty under the Employment Rights Act 2025: annual leave and holiday pay records must be kept for at least 6 years from the date they were created, covering holiday taken, holiday carried over, holiday pay and any payments in lieu of holiday. Unlike standard HMRC payroll records, failing to produce these records can now amount to a criminal offence, enforced by the newly created Fair Work Agency.

⚠️ Warning: This 6-year requirement sits alongside, not instead of, the standard 3-year HMRC retention rule for PAYE records. Employers should update their retention schedule to reflect both timeframes rather than applying a single default period across all document types.

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How does HR document management improve compliance and security?

HR document management improves compliance and security by controlling access to employee information and reducing the risk of data loss. A centralised HR document storage solution helps employers maintain consistent security standards while supporting audit requirements.

How can employers improve employee data security?

Employers should ensure employee records are stored securely and reviewed regularly, using strong access controls so only authorised staff can access sensitive information. Employers should also avoid keeping unnecessary or outdated employee data to limit exposure in case of a breach.

⚠️ Warning: Restrict access to employee records on a need-to-know basis. Giving all managers unrestricted access to HR files increases the risk of accidental disclosure or unauthorised access.

Why is document accessibility important?

Document accessibility helps HR teams retrieve employee records more efficiently and reduces the time spent searching through paper files or disconnected storage systems. Electronic document management systems are designed to improve document organisation and retrieval, helping employers maintain more consistent record-keeping practices.

How do you choose the right HR document management software?

Employers should choose a system that helps them organise, store and retrieve employee records while supporting their record-keeping and data protection obligations. Electronic document management systems are designed to improve document accessibility and organisation, helping employers manage employee records more efficiently.

What features should employers prioritise?

When evaluating an HR document management system, employers may wish to consider features that support document organisation and retrieval. Examples include:

Centralised document storage

Search functionality

Document version control

Workflow automation

Electronic document management processes

These features can help HR teams organise employee records more consistently and improve document accessibility.

Why is version control important?

Version control helps organisations manage document updates and maintain accurate records. Electronic document management systems can support document version management, reducing the risk of duplicate or outdated information being used.

How can employers create an effective HR files records management policy?

An HR records management policy should establish how employee records are retained, reviewed and disposed of. Employers should also ensure that their approach aligns with UK GDPR principles, including data minimisation and storage limitation requirements.

What should an HR records management policy include?

An HR records management policy should outline how employee records are retained, reviewed and securely disposed of. It should also reflect UK GDPR principles, including data minimisation and storage limitation requirements.

How often should employers review employee records?

Organisations should regularly review the personal data they hold to ensure it remains relevant and necessary for its intended purpose. Employers should therefore periodically review employee records and securely dispose of personal data that is no longer required.

Effective HR document management is no longer simply about keeping employee files organised. With 43% of UK businesses reporting a cybersecurity breach or attack during the previous year and increasing scrutiny around employee data handling, employers need a structured approach to storing, retaining and disposing of employee records.

The next step is to audit your existing employee files, review retention policies and assess whether your current HR document management system provides the security, accessibility and compliance controls needed to support long-term growth. A combination of secure digital storage, documented retention schedules and clear access controls can help employers reduce risk while improving operational efficiency.