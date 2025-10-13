Discover our features

Management of all hosting facilities directly by Amazon Web Services, according to ISO 27001.

All transmissions between client and server and to external systems are performed through end-to-end HTTPS encryption.

PayFit's network splits into subnetworks, each handling a specific function, both for performance and security enhancement.

Separation of testing and production environments.

Isolation of PayFit network from the Internet, with the exception of a single entry point (proxy). Each point inside the network follows strict firewall rules.

Protection of access to PayFit systems through AWS and Kubernetes rights management.

Access to data, by authorised staff members, is only allowed through a VPN protected by 2FA authentication.

Monitoring and log of data transmission from IT systems that store or process personal data.