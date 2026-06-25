Key takeaways Payroll self service lets employees and employers access payslips, tax‑related data, and payroll records online, reducing manual admin.

Self‑employed individuals typically do not run payroll for themselves but instead submit income via Self Assessment and pay Income Tax and Class 2/4 National Insurance directly to HMRC.

When you hire employees or pay yourself a salary via a limited company , you must register for PAYE and submit Real Time Information (RTI) reports to HMRC.

Payroll software can automate RTI submissions, tax calculations, and payslip generation, helping small businesses and freelancers stay compliant with HMRC rules.

Growing adoption of employee self service payroll and HR portals has been linked to improved employee satisfaction , better data quality, and reduced HR workload.

With the rise of employee self service payroll and flexible working, both businesses and freelancers are looking for faster, clearer ways to manage pay, taxes, and compliance. If you’re running a small business in the UK or you’re self‑employed , understanding how payroll self service works can save you time, reduce errors, and help you stay compliant with HMRC rules.

What is payroll self service?

What is payroll self service?

Payroll self service is a system that allows employees or individuals to manage and access their payroll information independently through a digital platform.

What does payroll self service include?

Access to payslips and tax documents

Ability to update personal details

Viewing payment history

Downloading P60s or P45s

Managing benefits and deductions

How is it used in the UK?

In the UK, payroll self service is commonly used by employers alongside PAYE systems. According to HMRC guidance, payroll software must report employee payments in real time through RTI submissions.

How does payroll work for the self-employed?

Self employed payroll works differently from traditional payroll because individuals are responsible for managing their own income reporting and tax payments.

Do self-employed people need payroll?

As confirmed by HMRC guidance on paying Self Assessment tax bills, self-employed individuals usually do not run payroll for themselves. Instead, they:

Submit income via Self Assessment

Pay Income Tax and National Insurance directly to HMRC

When is payroll legally required for self-employed?

Payroll becomes necessary if:

You operate as a limited company and pay yourself a salary

You hire employees

As stated in the GOV.UK website, in these specific cases you must register for PAYE and report earnings through HMRC systems.

How do you set up payroll for self-employed or small businesses?

Setting up payroll for self employed workers depends on whether you employ staff or operate alone as a sole trader.

Case scenario Payroll required Main obligation Sole trader No Self assessment Sole trader with employees Yes PAYE + RTI submissions Limited company director Yes Salary via PAYE + dividends Freelancer No Annual tax return

Setting up payroll

To set up payroll in the UK , employers typically need to:

Register as an employer with HMRC. Choose HMRC‑compliant payroll software (as listed in GOV.UK – payroll software). Collect employee details (NI number, tax code, bank details). Run payroll calculations (gross pay, tax, NI, deductions). Submit RTI reports each time employees are paid.

Once set up, payroll self service portals usually allow HR and employees to run checks, update data, and view reports without manual intervention.

What features should you look for when choosing a payroll solution?

When choosing a payroll self service platform, consider:

HMRC compliance (RTI‑ready and aligned with latest tax rates).

Employee self service payroll access (payslips, personal details, P60s, P45s).

Automatic tax calculations (Income Tax, National Insurance, automatically).

Integration with accounting tools (e.g. Xero, QuickBooks, or other platforms).

Scalability for growing teams and changing business needs.

Platforms that meet these criteria help reduce manual errors and support compliance across PAYE, RTI, and statutory requirements.

2026 payroll checklist Download our compliance checklist

What are the legal requirements for payroll in the UK?

Payroll self service must align with UK legal requirements, especially when employees are involved. As the GOV.UK guidance explains, employers must still comply with HMRC PAYE reporting , itemised payslip, and payroll record-keeping obligations under UK employment law. Non-compliance can result in HMRC penalties for late or incorrect reporting, financial fines, and in serious cases enforcement action including backdated tax liabilities or prosecution.

HMRC payroll obligations

As outlined in official UK government guidance on payroll software and PAYE systems, employers must:

Register for PAYE

Use compliant payroll software

Submit reports via RTI each time employees are paid

Employment status and payroll

Employment status determines payroll obligations that, if not followed, can lead to penalties. According to the ACAS website and HMRC:

Workers require payroll depending on their arrangement

Employees require PAYE payroll

Self-employed manage their own taxes

How does employee self service payroll benefit businesses?

Employee self service payroll improves efficiency and transparency for both employers and staff. Research also shows that organisations adopting self-service HR and payroll systems experience improved employee satisfaction (around 50%+) and better data quality , alongside freeing up HR time for more strategic work rather than repetitive administration.

Benefits for employers

Some benefits might be:

Reduced admin workload, as it allows employees to update personal details, download payslips, and manage requests directly.

Fewer payroll errors, as it reduces manual mistakes.

Easier compliance with HMRC, as updates are made in real time and feed directly into payroll systems , organisations are better able to meet HMRC’s RTI (Real Time Information) reporting requirements.

Benefits for employees

Employees have a legal right to receive itemised payslips on or before payday, and employers can provide them electronically through payroll systems. This enables employees to access their payslips instantly at any time, without needing to request them from HR. Moreover, UK law requires payslips to clearly show gross pay, deductions such as tax and National Insurance, and net pay. Because this information must be itemised, employees are able to see exactly how their salary is calculated.

What are some common mistakes to watch out for?

If self payroll or PAYE payroll is not managed correctly, it can lead to HMRC penalties, interest, and reputational damage . Penalties can scale with the size of the business, the number of employees, and how long the non‑compliance continues. For example, HMRC can apply fixed‑monetary penalties for certain types of late or incorrect filings, often starting from relatively low amounts but increasing significantly for repeated or systemic errors.

Businesses commonly run into trouble when they:

Confuse self‑employed status with employment , for example by treating a worker as self‑employed when they are effectively an employee.

Miss HMRC deadlines for RTI submissions or Self Assessment payments.

Perform incorrect tax calculations due to wrong tax codes, National Insurance bands, or misconfigured payroll software.

Fail to use HMRC‑compliant payroll software , which increases the risk of errors and non‑compliance with RTI filing rules.

HMRC penalties can vary case by case, but the following table gives an illustrative overview of how sanctions can escalate with the number of employees and frequency of errors:

Scenario (example) Typical HMRC‑style penalty pattern One missed or late RTI submission Possible fixed‑amount penalty or surcharge. Repeated late or incorrect RTI filings Higher penalties, possible enforcement visits. Underpaid tax due to misclassification of staff Back‑paid tax + interest + penalties. Multiple employees with no RTI filing or under‑payment Significant penalties per employee, plus legal risk.

For exact figures and thresholds, employers should refer directly to HM Revenue & Customs guidance on late or incorrect reporting, as penalty bands are subject to change and depend on specific circumstances.