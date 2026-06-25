Key takeaways The Employer National Insurance rate sits at 15% , following the increase introduced in the previous tax year.

The Secondary Threshold remains at £5,000 per year (down from £9,100 before April 2025), meaning businesses start paying contributions on lower earnings.

The Employment Allowance has risen to £10,500 , offering relief to eligible employers.

The £100,000 eligibility cap for the Employment Allowance has been removed , allowing more businesses to benefit.

The Lower Earnings Limit has increased to £6,708 annually (£559 monthly) from 6 April 2026, based on CPI indexation.

What are the main National Insurance changes in 2026?

As we transition into the 2026/27 tax year (starting 6 April 2026) , UK businesses continue to adapt to the transformed payroll reality following significant reforms to National Insurance contributions and thresholds introduced in 2025/26.

What are the main National Insurance changes in 2026?

The main National Insurance changes in 2026 involve adapting to the full-year impact of the 15% employer rate and preparing for the new Lower Earnings Limit in April.

While the headline rate increase occurred in the 2025/26 tax year, the financial reality is arguably being felt most acutely now, as businesses forecast their full annual costs for 2026.

The government aimed these reforms at raising revenue while attempting to shield smaller businesses through targeted allowances.

Fortunately, adapting to these National Insurance changes is seamless for finance and HR managers using modern payroll software , which automatically updates to maintain accuracy and PAYE compliance.

How does the increased employer rate affect business costs?

The increased employer rate significantly raises the cost of employment for businesses across the UK.

Since the rate rose to 15%, up from the previous 13.8%, companies have had to absorb a 1.2 percentage point hike on their payroll tax bill. This increase applies to all earnings above the secondary threshold.

For a growing company with an expanding team, these additional costs add up rapidly. It is no longer just a minor adjustment but becomes a strategic consideration for recruitment and salary planning. Using a robust and updated payroll and salary calculator can help you estimate these impacts on your bottom line and your total pay bill .

Why has the secondary threshold reduction impacted liabilities?

The reduction of the secondary threshold has impacted liabilities by widening the band of earnings subject to employer contributions .

The threshold was lowered to £5,000 per year, down from the previous £9,100. This means that you now start paying the 15% rate on a much larger portion of an employee’s salary.

Previously, earnings between £5,000 and £9,100 were exempt from employer NICs. Now, they are fully chargeable. This double whammy of a lower threshold and a higher rate makes precise budgeting, such as offered by modern HR and payroll software , more important than ever before.

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Who qualifies for the now higher employment allowance?

Most UK employers with a National Insurance liability now qualify for the expanded Employment Allowance, provided they are not a public body or a business with more than half their work in the public sector.

The allowance was increased to £10,500 to help offset the rising costs described above. This relief effectively eliminates the first £10,500 of Class 1 National Insurance liability for eligible employers, significantly reducing the burden of keeping staff employed.

It therefore serves as a crucial buffer, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggling with the rate hikes.

How does the removal of the eligibility cap help growing companies?

The removal of the £100,000 eligibility cap for the Employment Allowance helps growing companies by allowing them to claim the allowance regardless of their prior year’s liability.

Previously, if your Class 1 liabilities exceeded £100,000 in the previous tax year, you lost access to the allowance entirely.

This cliff-edge has been abolished. Now, even larger growing businesses can claim the full £10,500 relief.

This change incentivises investment in new staff without the immediate penalty of losing tax relief as you scale .

If you want to see how this applies to your specific set-up, automated tools can track your eligibility in real-time.

How can employers claim employment allowance?

To benefit from the employment allowance, you must actively claim it through your payroll software .

It is not applied automatically by HMRC. Most modern payroll systems will allow you to submit an Employer Payment Summary (EPS) to declare your eligibility.

Ensuring this is done early in the tax year allows the £10,500 allowance to offset liabilities immediately, aiding cash flow management and allowing you to start saving immediately.

Specific updates for employees and directors largely concern the Lower Earnings Limit and the continued freeze on other personal thresholds .

While the employer side has seen volatility, the UK government has tried to ensure that the employee side is more stable, though the current fiscal drag policy remains an impact factor, due to frozen thresholds.

Therefore, employees will not see a direct change in their primary contribution rates in 2026 , but the income levels at which they qualify for benefits are shifting and will likely see change in 2027.

When does the lower earnings limit increase start?

The Lower Earnings Limit (LEL) increase took effect on 6 April 2026 . This threshold has risen to £6,708 annually (£559 monthly, £129 weekly) , up from £6,500 in 2025/26. What this means:

The LEL determines when employees build entitlement to state benefits like the State Pension

It does not affect when NICs are payable (that's the Primary Threshold at £12,570)

This increase is indexed to CPI to maintain its real-terms value.

⚠️ Important SSP note: From April 2026, the LEL no longer restricts Statutory Sick Pay eligibility following reforms in the Employment Rights Act 2025. Therefore, all employees now qualify for SSP regardless of earnings.

Using modern automated payroll software ensures these statutory limits are updated in real-time , maintaining compliance without manual intervention.

Are there changes to voluntary contributions for overseas workers?

Yes, changes are coming to voluntary contributions for overseas workers , specifically regarding Class 2 National Insurance.

Effective from April 2026 , the government has removed the option for individuals living abroad to pay voluntary Class 2 contributions. Instead, they must now pay voluntary Class 3 NICs if they wish to maintain their UK state pension record.

Class 3 rates are typically higher than Class 2 , making this a significant change for expatriate employees or those on international secondment. This is an important detail for HR managers handling global mobility .

Summary of National Insurance rates and thresholds

The following tables summarise the key rates and figures you need for 2026 and the transition into the 2026/27 tax year.

Employer National Insurance rates and thresholds

Category 2025/26 rate/limit 2026/27 rate/limit Employer Class 1 Rate 15% 15% Secondary Threshold (ST) £5,000 £5,000 Employment Allowance £10,500 £10,500 Employment Allowance Cap Removed Removed

Employee and personal National Insurance thresholds

Category 2025/26 limit 2026/27 limit Status Primary Threshold (PT) £12,570 £12,570 ➡️ Frozen Lower Earnings Limit (LEL) £6,500 (£542/month) £6,708 (£559/month) ⬆️ Confirmed Upper Earnings Limit (UEL) £50,270 £50,270 ➡️ Frozen

Staying on top of these figures is critical for accurate PAYE deductions. Using the best UK payroll software will ensure these parameters are updated automatically, significantly reducing the risk of manual error.