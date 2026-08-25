Key takeaways An employee time tracking audit trail creates a transparent record of every change made to employee time records, including what was updated, who made the change and when it occurred.

Working time records must be kept for at least 2 years under the Working Time Regulations 1998 , rising to 6 years for holiday pay records from April 2026 under the Employment Rights Act 2025 , a reliable audit trail makes this obligation far easier to demonstrate.

Audit trails can help improve payroll accuracy by providing a clear history of changes to working hours, overtime, leave and attendance records.

Maintaining a complete audit trail supports greater transparency, accountability and more efficient investigations into payroll discrepancies.

Employee time tracking software can automate audit trails, reducing manual administration while helping HR and payroll teams maintain accurate, traceable records.

The Low Pay Commission estimates that 445,000 employee jobs were paid below the relevant minimum wage in 2025, with poor record-keeping a contributing factor in some cases (GOV.UK, Low Pay Commission Report 2025). Recording hours worked is not enough on its own: employers also need to prove those records haven't been altered without a trace. This is where an employee time tracking audit trail becomes essential, creating a timestamped history of every change to working time data that supports accuracy during payroll reviews, HMRC checks or employment disputes.

What is an employee time tracking audit trail?

What is an employee time tracking audit trail?

An employee time tracking audit trail is a chronological record of every change made to an employee's working time records. Rather than simply storing information such as clock-in and clock-out times, breaks or overtime, it also records who made each change, when it was made and what information was updated. This creates a clear overview of employee time records, making it easier for employers to verify their accuracy and demonstrate how they have been managed over time.

Unlike a standard employee time tracking system, which focuses on recording hours worked, an audit trail captures the complete history of those records. This can help employers reduce manual errors and maintain greater visibility over changes made to attendance management and timesheets

What is the purpose of an audit trail?

By maintaining a complete history of changes, an audit trail helps employers:

Improve transparency across HR and payroll for business process improvement.

Support more accurate payroll calculations.

Demonstrate how employee time records have been managed.

Investigate discrepancies more efficiently.

Provide evidence during compliance reviews, internal audits or employment disputes.

How does an employee time tracking audit trail work?

An employee time tracking audit trail automatically records key information whenever a change is made to an employee's time record. Depending on the employee tracking software being used, this may include:

The original time entry.

The updated time entry.

The user who made the change.

The date and time the change was made.

Any approval or authorisation associated with the update.

📌 Example: If an employee's finish time is amended after approved overtime, the audit trail records both the original and updated entries, together with the timestamp and the person responsible for making the change. This creates a clear audit trail log that employers can refer to whenever they need to review employee time records or demonstrate how information has changed over time.

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Why isn't keeping employee time records always enough?

Without a clear audit trail, it can be difficult to verify whether employee time records have been amended, who made those changes or when they occurred.

Recording employee time and evidencing its integrity

An employee time tracking system records hours worked, while an audit trail provides a chronological record of every change made to those records. Together, they create a more complete and reliable picture of employee working time regulation, ensuring compliance with core legislative requirements.

When employee time records may be reviewed

Employee time records may be reviewed for a variety of operational and compliance reasons, including payroll reconciliations, internal audits, National Minimum Wage (NMW) investigations and employment tribunal claims. Having access to a complete audit log can help employers understand how records have changed over time and provide evidence to support payroll decisions where required.

👉 To note: An audit trail supports transparency by documenting the history of employee time records. It does not replace payroll or attendance records but complements them by showing how information has changed over time.

How can an audit trail improve employee time tracking?

Effective employee time tracking relies on more than simply recording when employees start and finish work. As time records are updated throughout the payroll cycle, maintaining a clear history of those changes can help employers strengthen confidence in their workforce data.

Recording working hours more accurately

Changes to employee time records are often a normal part of workforce management. For example, employees may correct missed clock-ins, managers may approve overtime, or working hours may be adjusted following a shift change. Maintaining a timestamped history of these updates through an audit trail can be an effective way to keep track of hours worked. This ensures payroll is based on the most accurate information available.

Reducing manual administration

Reviewing employee time records manually can become increasingly time-consuming, particularly as organisations grow. An audit log makes it easier to identify when changes have been made, reducing the need to compare multiple versions of timesheets or investigate discrepancies manually.

💡 Good to know: Many modern employee tracking software solutions automatically generate audit trails whenever records are updated, helping organisations maintain accurate records with less manual administration.

What information should an employee time tracking audit trail include?

A comprehensive employee time tracking audit trail should provide a complete history of changes made to records.

Key activities that should be recorded

The exact information included in an audit trail will depend on the organisation and the time and attendance tracking system being used. However, a complete audit trail will typically record:

Clock-in and clock-out times.

Changes to working hours.

Overtime entries and approvals.

Break adjustments.

Leave and absence updates.

Online timesheet system edits.

The user who made each change.

The date and time each change was made.

⚠️ Warning: An audit trail is only as useful as the information it contains. Incomplete or inconsistent records can make it harder to investigate payroll discrepancies or demonstrate how employee time records have been managed over time.

Why complete audit records matter

If a payroll query, internal review or compliance check arises, employers can refer to the audit log to understand how records have evolved, rather than relying solely on the latest version of a timesheet.

This level of transparency can also make it easier to investigate discrepancies, resolve employee queries and demonstrate that records have been managed consistently and accurately over time.

📌 Audit Trail Example: An employee notices that fewer overtime hours have been included in their payslip than expected. By reviewing the audit trail, HR can see when the overtime entry was submitted, whether it was amended, who approved the change and when it was processed, helping resolve the query more quickly.

How can you maintain a complete employee time tracking audit trail?

Maintaining a complete employee time tracking audit trail starts with having consistent processes for recording, reviewing and managing employee working hours. While smaller organisations may rely on manual records, these can become increasingly difficult to maintain as workforces grow and records are updated more frequently.

Using audit trail software can help employers create a more reliable and transparent record of employee time data by automatically capturing changes as they happen.

Automating employee time tracking records

Instead of relying on spreadsheets or manually updated timesheets, an automated audit tracking system records changes as they occur, creating a timestamped record of employee time data.

👉 To note: Automating employee time tracking doesn't remove the need for regular reviews. Employers should continue to monitor records to ensure they remain accurate and reflect approved working hours.

Improving visibility across HR and payroll

A successful audit trail management process should give HR and payroll teams greater visibility into employee time records. PayFit's employee time tracking software supports this process by automatically creating a timestamped audit trail for every change made to records. HR administrators can review who updated a record, what information was changed and when the change took place, while also exporting individual audit trails as PDFs or bulk-exporting records across the workforce when needed.

By combining employee time tracking with a comprehensive audit trail, PayFit helps employers improve transparency, strengthen payroll processes and maintain accurate, traceable employee records. Book a demo to discover how PayFit's time tracking solution can help your business manage employee working hours more efficiently.