Key Takeaways A salary sacrifice car calculator helps employers and employees estimate the financial impact of exchanging part of an employee's gross salary for a company car, including Income Tax, National Insurance contributions and Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) liabilities under HMRC rules.

For the 2026/27 tax year, fully electric company cars are subject to a 4% Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rate , increasing to 5% in 2027/28 under HMRC's published company car tax roadmap. This gives employers greater certainty when planning long-term salary sacrifice schemes.

By comparison, company cars with the highest CO₂ emissions can attract a Benefit-in-Kind rate of up to 37% , making electric vehicles one of the most tax-efficient options available through salary sacrifice arrangements.

Employers should use a salary sacrifice electric car calculator or company car salary sacrifice calculator to compare vehicle options, estimate payroll costs and communicate expected tax implications to employees before implementing a scheme.

HMRC requires employers to calculate taxable company car benefits correctly and report them through the appropriate payroll or benefits reporting process, making accurate calculations essential for ongoing compliance.

With Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rates for fully electric company cars increasing to 4% in the 2026/27 tax year and 5% in 2027/28, employers have greater certainty over the future tax treatment of electric company cars, making now an ideal time to review salary sacrifice schemes. At the same time, HMRC continues to encourage accurate reporting of company car benefits and salary sacrifice arrangements through its PAYE rules, increasing the importance of reliable cost forecasting.

A salary sacrifice car calculator helps employers estimate payroll costs while allowing employees to compare the financial impact of choosing a company car instead of receiving the equivalent salary. By taking into account Income Tax, National Insurance contributions and Benefit-in-Kind (BiK), these calculators provide a clearer picture of the overall cost of a salary sacrifice arrangement than a standard vehicle lease calculator.

Whether you're introducing your first company car scheme or expanding an existing electric vehicle programme, using a salary sacrifice electric car calculator, company car salary sacrifice calculator or salary sacrifice car lease calculator can help support informed decisions, improve employee communication and ensure calculations align with the latest HMRC guidance.

What does a salary sacrifice car calculator actually calculate?

What does a salary sacrifice car calculator actually calculate?

A salary sacrifice car calculator estimates the financial effect of exchanging part of an employee's gross salary for a company vehicle benefit. It calculates the reduction in taxable salary, the resulting savings in Income Tax and National Insurance contributions, and the Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax payable on the vehicle provided through the scheme.

Which figures does a salary sacrifice car calculator include?

A salary sacrifice car calculator uses several figures that influence the tax treatment and overall cost of providing a company vehicle.

The main figures included in a salary sacrifice car calculator typically include:

The Vehicle P11D value is the taxable value of the vehicle used to calculate the company car benefit. Following the HMRC guidance is necessary to complete P11D forms as part of the calculation method.

Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) percentage , calculated using the vehicle’s CO₂ emissions and fuel type, with lower-emission vehicles generally receiving lower BiK rates under current company car tax bands and rates .

Employee tax band , the amount of tax paid on a company vehicle benefit depends on the employee’s applicable income tax rate.

Vehicle specifications, details such as fuel type, emissions level, and vehicle value are required to determine the correct taxable benefit.

Because these variables interact, the final cost of a salary sacrifice vehicle can differ significantly between employees. For example, an employee receiving a higher-value vehicle may have a different tax outcome depending on the vehicle’s emissions rating and their personal tax position.

📌Example: A £40,000 company car may produce different tax outcomes depending on its CO₂ emissions, fuel type, and the employee’s applicable tax rate.

Why do employers use salary sacrifice car calculators?

Employers use salary sacrifice car calculators to estimate the financial impact of offering vehicles through workplace benefit schemes. These tools help businesses understand employee costs, employer obligations, and the overall value of providing access to company vehicles.

A salary sacrifice car calculator can help employers:

Estimate potential National Insurance implications linked to salary sacrifice arrangements;

Compare vehicle schemes against alternatives such as cash allowances;

Forecast the affordability and potential uptake of employee vehicle programmes;

Assess the impact of salary sacrifice on payroll budgets;

Evaluate how competitive their employee benefits package is.

Salary sacrifice schemes are often reviewed as part of wider reward and benefits planning, especially when there are updates to salary sacrifice for employers or changes affecting company car taxation.

👉 To note: Salary sacrifice arrangements must not reduce an employee's pay below the National Minimum Wage, currently £12.71 an hour for workers aged 21 and over in 2026/27. Breaching this can trigger HMRC penalties of up to 200% of arrears.

How does a salary sacrifice electric car calculator work?

A salary sacrifice electric car calculator estimates the cost of obtaining an electric vehicle through a workplace scheme by considering factors such as salary deductions, tax treatment, Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rates, and potential National Insurance savings.

Electric vehicle salary sacrifice schemes remain attractive because fully electric cars continue to benefit from favourable tax treatment. Under the current HMRC company car benefit rates, electric vehicles are subject to lower BiK percentages compared with many petrol and diesel vehicles, which can reduce the amount of tax employees pay on their company car benefit.

For employers, an accurate salary sacrifice EV calculator can help estimate the financial impact of offering electric vehicles, including potential changes to employer costs and the wider benefits of supporting a lower-emission company car strategy.

What is the Benefit-in-Kind rate for electric vehicles in 2026/27?

For the 2026/27 tax year for company cars, fully electric company cars attract a Benefit-in-Kind rate of 4%. By comparison, high-emission petrol and diesel vehicles can attract rates of up to 37%.

This preferential treatment significantly reduces employee tax liability and explains why electric vehicles dominate salary sacrifice schemes across the UK market.

Employers introducing electric vehicle schemes should also consider future announced Benefit-in-Kind increases when modelling longer-term contracts.

Why do electric vehicles remain attractive under salary sacrifice?

Electric vehicles remain attractive under salary sacrifice because they continue to receive favourable treatment under the Optional Remuneration Arrangement (OpRA) rules introduced in 2017. HMRC explains that salary sacrifice arrangements changed from April 2017, with most benefits losing their previous tax advantages, although certain benefits continue to receive specific treatment.

As a result, electric vehicle schemes can still offer benefits because of their comparatively low Benefit-in-Kind charges. The appropriate rates for company cars are set out by HMRC, which states that zero-emission vehicles continue to receive lower appropriate percentages than higher-emission vehicles.

How does a company car salary sacrifice calculator compare with traditional company car tax?

A company car salary sacrifice calculator allows employers and employees to compare the financial implications of a salary sacrifice arrangement with those of a conventional company car benefit. In order to calculate tax on company cars, both options generate taxable benefits, but salary sacrifice schemes can provide additional tax efficiencies, particularly when electric vehicles are involved, with factors such as emissions, vehicle type, and benefit-in-kind rates influencing the overall cost.

What is the difference between company car tax and salary sacrifice?

Traditional company cars generate a taxable benefit calculated using:

P11D value × applicable Benefit-in-Kind percentage

By contrast, salary sacrifice arrangements compare:

salary foregone;

Benefit-in-Kind value;

Optional Remuneration Arrangement rules;

employer National Insurance savings.

This additional complexity makes accurate modelling essential.

When is salary sacrifice generally more advantageous?

Salary sacrifice is an arrangement where employees exchange part of their gross salary for a non-cash benefit provided by their employer. These schemes can allow employees to access benefits in a tax-efficient way, while also helping employers enhance their overall benefits offering.

For company cars, salary sacrifice is generally more advantageous when the vehicle provided has favourable tax treatment, particularly low-emission and fully electric vehicles, as benefit-in-kind tax rates are based on factors such as the car’s value and CO₂ emissions. The overall value of the arrangement will depend on how the employer structures the scheme, including the salary exchanged and the tax and National Insurance implications for both the employer and employee.

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How does a salary sacrifice car lease calculator estimate leasing costs?

A salary sacrifice car lease calculator estimates the total cost of obtaining a leased vehicle through payroll deductions while accounting for tax savings and Benefit-in-Kind charges. Unlike standard leasing calculators, salary sacrifice calculations evaluate the employee's net cost after tax relief and employer payroll savings.

Can employees compare salary sacrifice with personal leasing?

Yes. Employees should compare:

Cost factor Personal lease Salary sacrifice Income Tax savings No Yes National Insurance savings No Yes Benefit-in-Kind liability No Yes Maintenance included Variable Usually Insurance Included Variable Usually

📌 Example: A higher-rate taxpayer may achieve savings worth several thousand pounds annually when compared with a private lease arrangement.

What tax considerations affect salary sacrifice car lease calculations?

A salary sacrifice car lease calculator considers how exchanging part of an employee’s salary for a vehicle benefit affects the overall cost of the arrangement. The calculation may take into account the employee’s reduced taxable salary, the Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) charge on the vehicle and any National Insurance implications.

HMRC explains that salary sacrifice arrangements involve an employee giving up part of their salary in exchange for a non-cash benefit. The tax and National Insurance treatment depends on the benefit provided and the relevant rules applying at the time.

Can a salary sacrifice car tax calculator estimate HMRC liabilities accurately?

A salary sacrifice car tax calculator can provide highly accurate projections when it incorporates current tax rates, National Insurance thresholds and Benefit-in-Kind percentages. However, employers should remember that calculators provide estimates rather than formal tax advice.

Which taxes and deductions should be included?

A salary sacrifice car calculator should consider the main tax implications of exchanging part of an employee’s salary for a company vehicle. These may include:

Income Tax treatment

Employee National Insurance contributions

Employer National Insurance implications

Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax on the company car benefit.

Salary sacrifice arrangements involve an employee giving up part of their salary in exchange for a benefit, which can affect PAYE and National Insurance calculations. Company car tax calculations also depend on factors such as the vehicle’s value, CO₂ emissions and fuel type.

What compliance risks should employers monitor?

Employers should ensure:

Contractual salary sacrifice agreements exist

Payroll records remain accurate

Benefits-in-Kind are correctly reported

Employee communications are transparent.

Can you use a salary sacrifice used car calculator?

A salary sacrifice used car calculator can estimate the financial impact of offering second-hand vehicles through employer schemes. As vehicle costs increase, some employers are considering used electric vehicles as a cost-effective alternative.

Are used cars eligible for salary sacrifice arrangements?

Yes. HMRC rules do not prevent employers from offering used vehicles through salary sacrifice schemes, provided tax calculations are performed correctly. Employers should ensure that vehicle valuations and Benefit-in-Kind calculations comply with HMRC guidance.

What should employers assess before introducing used vehicles?

Employers should evaluate:

maintenance costs;

battery condition for EVs;

residual values;

P11D valuation;

insurance implications;

lease provider requirements.

👉 To note: Lower purchase prices do not automatically produce lower tax liabilities because Benefit-in-Kind calculations follow HMRC valuation rules.

What should employers consider before implementing a salary sacrifice car scheme?

Employers considering a salary sacrifice vehicle scheme should assess tax compliance, employee affordability, payroll capability and long-term operational requirements before implementation.

A car scheme salary sacrifice calculator should therefore be viewed as one element of a broader workforce benefits strategy.

Which employee protections should employers review?

Employers should evaluate the impact on:

Statutory Sick Pay

Statutory Maternity Pay

Pension contributions

Life insurance

Mortgage affordability

Redundancy calculations

Employees should understand how reduced contractual salary affects statutory entitlements.

⚠️ Warning: Salary sacrifice arrangements may reduce statutory payments if earnings fall below relevant thresholds.

How can payroll software support salary sacrifice schemes?

Payroll software can automate salary sacrifice deductions, Benefit-in-Kind calculations, HMRC reporting, payroll reconciliations and employee communications.

Automated payroll processing reduces the risk of calculation errors and supports ongoing compliance with HMRC requirements.

A salary sacrifice car calculator is more than a budgeting tool. By modelling salary reductions, Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax and payroll costs before launching a scheme, businesses can provide employees with clearer information and minimise the risk of payroll errors.

Before implementing a salary sacrifice arrangement, employers should review employee eligibility, assess the impact on contractual pay and statutory payments, and ensure the scheme complies with HMRC's salary sacrifice and the effects on PAYE guidance. It's also good practice to compare different vehicle options using a salary sacrifice electric car calculator or company car salary sacrifice calculator, particularly as fully electric vehicles continue to benefit from favourable company car tax treatment.

Payroll processes should be able to calculate salary sacrifice deductions accurately, apply the correct Benefit-in-Kind rates and support HMRC reporting requirements. Taking these steps can help employers build a tax-efficient employee benefit that supports recruitment, retention and long-term workforce planning.