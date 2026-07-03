Key Takeaways Childcare vouchers closed to new applicants on 4 October 2018 , restricting tax-free distributions to continuously enrolled employees only.

Employers must cap salary sacrifice childcare vouchers at £55 a week for basic-rate taxpayers based on a mandatory annual earnings assessment.

Qualifying voucher distributions reduce gross salary, exempting the sacrificed amount from secondary Class 1 NICs at the 2026/27 tax year employer rate of 15% .

Voluntary breaks in receiving vouchers exceeding 52 weeks automatically and permanently revoke an employee's legacy scheme eligibility under HMRC rules.

Pre-tax deductions must never drop gross pay below statutory minimums (e.g., the 2026/27 tax year National Living Wage of £12.71/hr for ages 21+). Breaches trigger an HMRC penalty of 200% of arrears (minimum £100, maximum £20,000 per worker).

Although the childcare voucher scheme closed to new joiners in 2018, employers still running it for existing staff need to keep a close eye on HMRC compliance. Applying historic tax exemptions to staff who no longer qualify can trigger a retrospective assessment and, in some cases, a financial penalty. To avoid this, businesses must carry out a Basic Earnings Assessment before the first pay run of each tax year, confirming which employees remain eligible and at what allowance level. Managing these pre-tax deductions also means keeping an eye on pension auto-enrolment thresholds, since a lower gross salary can affect contribution calculations.

What are childcare vouchers and how do they work?

What are childcare vouchers and how do they work?

Childcare vouchers are an administrative legacy benefit that allows eligible employees to exchange a portion of their gross salary for tax-free electronic funds to pay for registered childcare. To execute this process, employers must administer these distributions exclusively through voluntary salary sacrifice arrangements.

Under this framework, payroll teams process corporate salary reductions directly from the contractual pay before calculating PAYE income tax and secondary National Insurance. To retain this tax-exempt status, the weekly voucher values are strictly limited by a mandatory Basic Earnings Assessment conducted prior to the first pay run of the tax year, which aligns individual allowance caps directly with the employee's specific income tax band.

Are childcare vouchers still available for UK employees?

Childcare vouchers uk businesses administer are strictly unavailable to new applicants, remaining accessible only to employees who joined the scheme before 4 October 2018 . Eligibility demands continuous enrolment without a receipt break exceeding a 52-week rolling period .

However, under the Maternity and Parental Leave Regulations, employers are legally compelled to continue providing vouchers during the full 52 weeks of Statutory Maternity Leave (or up to 2 weeks of Statutory Paternity Leave). Because statutory pay cannot be sacrificed, the employer must fund 100% of the voucher cost if reduced pay cannot absorb the deduction. Payroll must permanently block new joiners and redirect them toward other types of employee benefits available to staff.

What has replaced childcare vouchers under modern HMRC rules?

The statutory Tax-Free Childcare scheme has replaced the legacy voucher model, operating directly through GOV.UK without employer payroll intervention. Claiming both options simultaneously is strictly prohibited and triggers immediate electronic matching flags between government databases.

This modern alternative utilises completely different operating parameters:

Administration: Managed directly by the government, bypassing corporate payroll systems entirely.

Financial mechanics: Delivers the official 20% government top-up on total account deposits.

Statutory limits: The government top-up is capped at £2,000 annually per child (up to £500 every three months), rising to £4,000 annually until 1 September after the child's 17th birthday if they are registered disabled.

👉 To note: Employees must submit a Childcare Account Notice (CAN) within 90 days of opening a Tax-Free Childcare account. This document serves as the formal instruction compelling employers to terminate the employer childcare vouchers deduction in the next viable payroll cycle.

Who is eligible for childcare vouchers under the legacy scheme?

Only employees who joined before the scheme closed, and who have kept continuously enrolled since, can still receive vouchers under the legacy scheme. To validate this tax-exempt status, an individual must meet three distinct statutory conditions concurrently:

Registration: Enrolled in the employer childcare vouchers program prior to the statutory closure on 4 October 2018 .

Employment: Maintained uninterrupted contract service with the same corporate employer.

Receipt: Not gone more than 52 weeks without receiving a voucher.

👉 To note: If an internal audit reveals an inactive account has breached these criteria, the payroll manager must take immediate action to flag the record, disabling future tax-exempt selections.

How does a break in employment affect continuous enrolment?

A permanent break in employment, such as changing companies or moving to a non-associated employer, immediately and permanently ends an employee's legacy scheme eligibility . Under statutory rules, legacy privileges cannot be transferred to a new payroll entity, even during corporate restructuring, unless protected by specific TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings Protection of Employment) regulations during a business acquisition.

Tracking eligibility across business changes, such as a merger or TUPE transfer, is much easier with an integrated human resource management system that flags employment status automatically and prevents disqualified employees from re-entering the scheme.

How does the basic earnings assessment alter voucher caps?

Employers must perform a Basic Earnings Assessment annually to restrict the maximum tax-exempt voucher value based on the employee's current income tax band. Conducted before the start of the active tax year, it evaluates estimated relevant gross earnings to enforce statutory capping laws.

To ensure compliance when working out how to pay employees their correct salaries, weekly allowances are locked at the relevant statutory baseline for basic, higher, or additional-rate taxpayers. These individual thresholds remain completely fixed regardless of any mid-year salary adjustments or secondary contractual promotions.

⚠️ Warning: A salary sacrifice childcare vouchers agreement must never depress gross pay below statutory minimums, such as the 2026/27 tax year National Living Wage of £12.71 per hour for workers aged 21 and over. Systemic breaches automatically trigger immediate payroll non-compliance and mandatory retrospective back-payment orders during regulatory audits.

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How much do childcare vouchers cost an employer?

Childcare vouchers cost employers nothing in statutory contributions, instead yielding a direct National Insurance saving calculated dynamically against the employee's tax band. Processing pre-tax deductions through payroll to substitute part of a worker's contractual salary for vouchers reduces the total amount subject to employer National Insurance.

As a result, the business completely avoids paying secondary Class 1 NICs on the sacrificed amount. Third-party vendor platform fees are handled separately as standard business expenses.

Tax Band Maximum Weekly Voucher Value Maximum Monthly Voucher Value Monthly Employer National Insurance Saving (15% Rate) Basic Rate £55.00 £243.00 £36.45 Higher Rate £28.00 £124.00 £18.60 Additional Rate £25.00 £110.00 £16.50

Are childcare vouchers exempt from Class 1A NICs?

Because childcare vouchers are managed via salary sacrifice, qualifying distributions within the statutory limits modify direct cash remuneration rather than standing as a separate benefit-in-kind. Consequently, they are inherently exempt from Class 1A National Insurance obligations and are completely excluded from annual P11D reporting.

The exact payroll treatment of these funds depends strictly on compliance with individual statutory allocation limits:

Compliant distributions: Sacrificed totals falling strictly within an employee's validated basic earnings assessment parameters are processed directly through payroll with zero tax or National Insurance liabilities applied, following the standard rules for allowable and disallowable expenses .

Excess distributions: If voucher values exceed an employee's validated statutory cap, the excess portion loses its exemption entirely, making the surplus subject to immediate PAYE tax and standard Class 1 secondary NICs processing through the live payroll cycle.

How are provider fees from Edenred, Computershare, and Sodexo handled?

Administrative service charges from legacy platforms like Edenred childcare vouchers , Computershare childcare vouchers , and Pluxee childcare vouchers (formerly Sodexo) are settled directly by the business as operational expenses. These commercial vendor fees are invoiced separately based on a commercial percentage of the voucher face value.

👉 To note: Under HMRC rules, provider administration fees can never be passed onto the employee or deducted from their gross pay, as doing so would invalidate the salary sacrifice agreement and create an unauthorised wage deduction liability under the Employment Rights Act.

How do you report childcare vouchers to HMRC?

Qualifying tax free childcare vouchers processed under a compliant salary sacrifice agreement do not need to be reported on an annual form P11D . This complete exclusion applies because they meet the specific statutory criteria set out in the rules for employee benefits , which allow for tax-free exemptions rather than benefit-in-kind registration.

Instead of generating benefit-in-kind entries, compliance is maintained through the following workflows:

Real-time adjustments: Payroll operators transmit reduced gross income figures directly via Real Time Information (RTI) .

Record-keeping compliance: Finance teams must log historical agreements and baseline calculations to maintain corporate records for potential HMRC audits.

How do pre-tax deductions impact the Full Payment Submission?

Pre-tax deductions from voluntary salary sacrifice choices reduce the total gross taxable pay figure transmitted directly to HMRC on each periodic Full Payment Submission (FPS) . During each pay run, payroll software applies the sacrificed voucher amount before calculating tax and National Insurance, so the reduced gross pay is reflected automatically in the FPS .

👉 To note: Payroll officers must routinely validate matching net pay files against electronic payloads to ensure all underlying calculation steps are tracked transparently for corporate compliance.

What happens if an employee exceeds the statutory voucher limit?

Any voucher value provided above the individual's basic earnings assessment limit must be processed as standard gross pay, subjecting the surplus portion directly to PAYE tax and employer secondary contributions. When an over-allocation is triggered, the payroll software splits the payment value immediately:

Exempt portion: The baseline allocation falling strictly within the employee's validated tax year statutory tier remains entirely free of tax and National Insurance contributions.

Taxable surplus: The excess amount is pushed directly into standard taxable income, subjecting the surplus to immediate income tax and standard secondary deductions within the active Full Payment Submission (FPS) payload.