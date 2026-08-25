Key takeaways The tax code 1257L is the most common tax code in the UK.

It means an employee is entitled to the standard tax-free Personal Allowance of £12,570 per year.

The code is typically used for employees with one job or pension and no untaxed income.

Variations such as 1257L W1 , 1257L M1 and 1257L X are temporary tax codes that calculate tax differently.

An incorrect tax code can result in underpaying or overpaying tax.

Employers should regularly review tax codes and apply any updates received from HMRC.

According to HMRC, 1257L is the most common tax code in the UK for the 2026/27 tax year. ONS figures show there were 30.3 million payrolled employees in the UK in June 2026 (ONS, 21 July 2026), all relying on the correct PAYE tax code to ensure the right amount of Income Tax is deducted from their wages.

What is the 1257L tax code?

What is the 1257L tax code?

The tax code 1257L tells employers and pension providers how much tax-free income an employee can receive during the tax year before Income Tax is deducted.

What does tax code 1257L mean?

The numbers and letters in different tax codes each have a specific meaning.

1257 represents the standard tax-free Personal Allowance of £12,570 per year.

The letter L means the employee is entitled to the standard Personal Allowance.

In most cases, employees with a single source of income and no additional adjustments will have the 1257L tax code.

💡 Good to know: Receiving a different tax code doesn't necessarily mean you've paid the wrong amount of tax. HMRC may update tax codes throughout the year to reflect changes in your income, benefits or personal circumstances.

How much can you earn tax-free on 1257L?

Employees on the 1257L tax code can usually earn up to £12,570 per year before paying Income Tax. Any earnings above this threshold are generally taxed according to the relevant Income Tax bands.

Why might an employee’s tax code change?

While 1257L is the standard code, it can change depending on an employee's circumstances.

Changes to income or benefits

HMRC may update a tax code if an employee:

Starts a second job

Receives taxable benefits from their employer

Begins receiving a pension

Owes tax from a previous year

Claims certain tax reliefs

Employers should ensure any updates received from HMRC are applied promptly through payroll.

📌 Example: If an employee starts a second job alongside their main employment, HMRC may issue a new tax code so their Personal Allowance is allocated correctly across both sources of income.

Changes to your tax-free Personal Allowance

In some cases, an employee's tax-free Personal Allowance may change due to:

Marriage Allowance transfers

Company benefits

High-income adjustments

Tax owed from previous years

These changes may result in a different tax code being issued.

What do 1257L W1, M1 and X mean?

Employees sometimes notice additional letters or numbers alongside their tax code.

What is the 1257L W1 tax code?

The 1257L W1 tax code stands for Week 1.

This means tax is calculated based only on that specific pay period, rather than taking previous pay and tax into account.

It is sometimes referred to as an emergency tax UK and may be used when HMRC does not yet have all the information needed to apply a cumulative tax code.

What do 1257L M1 and 1257L X mean?

The 1257L M1 tax code means Month 1 and works in the same way as the W1 code. Similarly, 1257L X indicates that the tax code is operating on a non-cumulative basis. These codes are often temporary and may change once HMRC receives updated information about an employee's circumstances.

Tax Code Comparison

There are several other variations that you may encounter. Each variation changes how and when tax is calculated, so it's worth knowing what you're looking at on a payslip.

Tax code What it means When it is commonly used 1257L Standard tax code with the full Personal Allowance of £12,570. Most employees with one job or pension and no additional adjustments. 1257L W1 Week 1 (non-cumulative) tax code. Tax is calculated for each week separately. Often used temporarily when HMRC is updating an employee’s tax information. 1257L M1 Month 1 (non-cumulative) tax code. Tax is calculated for each month separately. Commonly applied temporarily for new employees or where information is incomplete. 1257L X Another way of showing a non-cumulative tax code. Used when HMRC needs tax to be calculated without considering previous pay periods. 1250L Previous standard tax code based on an earlier Personal Allowance. May still appear on older documents or previous tax years. 1263L Higher Personal Allowance than 1257L. May apply if an employee receives an increased allowance, such as through Marriage Allowance or another tax adjustment.

End & start of tax year checklist Download PayFit's checklist

How much tax do you pay on the 1257L tax code?

A common misconception is that the 1257L tax code percentage is 20%.

Is 1257L a 20% tax code?

The 1257L tax code itself does not determine the rate of tax you pay. Instead, it determines how much income you can receive before paying tax. Once an employee's earnings exceed their Personal Allowance, they pay Income Tax according to the relevant tax bands.

Using a 1257L tax code calculator

A 1257L tax code calculator can help employees estimate:

Their tax-free income

How much Income Tax may be deducted

Whether they may have paid too much or too little tax

However, only HMRC can confirm whether a tax code is correct.

👉 To note: A 1257L tax code calculator can give a quick estimate, but for a full breakdown of how PAYE deductions are worked out, see how to calculate payroll tax step by step.

What should employers do if an employee has the wrong tax code?

Incorrect tax codes can affect both employees and payroll teams.

Reviewing payroll information

Employers should:

Apply tax code notices from HMRC promptly

Check employee information regularly

Keep accurate payroll records

Encourage employees to review their payslips

⚠️ Warning: Employers should not change an employee's tax code unless instructed to do so by HMRC. Applying an incorrect code manually could result in employees paying too much or too little tax.

Employees should contact HMRC if:

Their tax code changes unexpectedly

They think they have paid too much tax

They start or leave a job

Their circumstances change

Employers cannot change an employee's tax code unless instructed to do so by HMRC.

Can software help manage tax codes?

Managing tax codes manually can become increasingly difficult as businesses grow.

Reducing payroll administration

Payroll software can help employers:

Keep employee records organised

Apply tax code updates more efficiently

Reduce manual administration

Improve visibility across payroll process

Support more accurate payroll calculations

Making tax code management easier

Payroll software can help employers apply the latest tax code updates, improve payroll accuracy and support compliance with HMRC reporting requirements. By reducing manual administration, it also gives payroll and HR teams more time to focus on supporting employees and other strategic priorities.

Looking to simplify tax code management? Request a free demo and see how payroll software can help automate routine payroll tasks and free up more time for your team to focus on other business priorities.