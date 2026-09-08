1. Purpose of the processing

Payfit Ltd, a limited company registered at the Trade Register of London under number 11623900, having its registered office at 9th floor 107 Cheapside, London, United-Kingdom, EC2V 6DN, represented by Thomas Jeanjean, its CEO and Payfit SAS, an "SAS" company registered at the Trade Register of Paris under number 813 487 899 with a share capital of 413 071 ,44 euros, represented by Firmin Zocchetto, its CEO ("Payfit"), use your personal data for direct marketing and communication purposes in order to introduce you to the services performed by our application.

2. Legal basis for the processing

The legal basis for this processing is:

your consent when you have expressly consented to Payfit contacting you (for instance, when you fill-out the demo request form on our website) or when you gave your consent to a third party (such as Manageo) for your personal data to be transferred to their business partners of which Payfit is a part;

Payfit's legitimate interest to grow its business and find new customers . In this case, your personal data has been obtained from public sources;

the performance of a contract if your company is one of Payfit's customers.

3. Categories of personal data

The personal data we process is your first and last name, your email address, your phone/fax number, the company you work for, your job title as well as any other information your may give Payfit when you communicate with Payfit whether in person or via email.

4. Recipients

Your personal data may be communicated to Payfit's authorized personnel and to our service providers for the sole purpose of direct marketing and communication. In this context, your personal data remains under our control and Payfit requires its service providers to implement strict confidentiality and data protection measures and to comply with the legislation applicable to the processing of your data.

Save as stated above, your personal data will not be accessed by, sold to any third party without your prior consent unless we are required to do so by a legitimate reason (legal obligation, prevent fraud, defense of legal claims...).

5. Outside EU transfers

Some of our service providers may be established outside the European Union, in countries that do not have an adequate level of personal data protection.

In this case, Payfit is committed to ensuring that the security and confidentiality of your data is preserved, particularly through:

the signature, on a case-by-case basis, of standard contractual clauses or data processing agreements in accordance with Article 28 of the GDPR.

6. Duration of the processing

Your personal data is stored for a maximum period of 3 years from the date of collection, the last contact from you if you are a prospect or the end of the commercial relationship if you are a Payfit customer company, given that may at any time object to the processing of your personal data.

7. Your rights

Where you have provided us with consent to use your personal data, you can withdraw this at any time by sending an email to legal@payfit.com. You can directly unsubscribe from emails by filling out the form available here.

In any case, you can object to the processing of your personal data by sending an email to legal@payfit.com.

You have the right to access, change, delete, or contest any data pertaining to you, as well as to limit the processing of your personal data.

Where applicable, you may also have a right to receive a machine-readable copy of your personal data.

If you want to make any of these request or to ask Payfit any question about the way your personal data is being handled, you can also contact our Data Privacy Officer, whose contact details are provided below.

Please provide details including your full name and e-mail address in order for us to be able to identify you, as well as any other relevant information to confirm your identity.

If, after contacting us, you consider that your rights are not respected or that the processing does not comply with data protection laws, you can make a complaint to the ICO.

Contact details of our Data Privacy Officer:

Mail: legal@payfit.com

Address: Payfit - DPO, 1 rue de Saint-Pétersbourg, 75008 PARIS

If you want to know more about the way we process your personal data, you can click here.