Online Documentation - Updated Appendix

I - Services

The Payfit Product evolves and new Service Features are regularly developed, which is accepted and acknowledged by the Client.

The Client expressly acknowledges that being granted a temporary or extended access to Services that are not included in the Plan he subscribed but belonging to another Plan does not grant any right to use these Services not included in the future and acknowledges that any potential access to these Services can be removed at any time. The Client commits to read and comply with potential applicable special conditions which are available at the bottom of this page.

Light

Core payroll software

Automated bank files

Automated pension sync with standard pensions providers

Declarations (RTI submissions, tax code changes)

Help center access

Automated P11Ds

Access to in-house payroll experts

Supported onboarding & video training

Standard

Everything in Light, plus:

Live chat

E-signature module

People management

Leaves & Absence management

Access to Payfit OpenAPI

Integrations

Premium

Everything in Standard, plus:

Managed P11Ds

Performance reviews (including 1-2-1s)

Payroll re-runs and corrections

Faster access to support

Book a call option(i)

Quaterly business reviews(i)

Dedicated account manager(i)

(i) Only accessible to Client with 25+ Staff Members

II - Data Protection

Payfit’s Data Protection Officer Email: privacy@payfit.com Postal Address: Payfit – A l’attention du DPO, 37-39 avenue Trudaine 75009 Paris, France

2. Description of the Processing performed by Payfit as a Processor

Categories of Data Subjects Employees, trainees and other staff members of the Client External persons (certified public accountants, company representatives, lawyers or any other external persons likely to be involved in payroll and personnel management)

Categories of Personal Data Identity data Professional data Professional experience data Data relating to personal life Bank details Information of a social nature Economic and financial information of a professional nature Data relating to medical visits, work accidents or various sick leaves Log data Data provided for account set up by the Clients Any other data that the Clients, their staff members or any external persons authorised to intervene in payroll and personnel management may upload to the Client and employee accounts

Nature of processing Identity data Professional data Professional experience data Data relating to personal life Bank details Information of a social nature Economic and financial information of a professional nature Data relating to medical visits, work accidents or various sick leaves Log data Data provided for account set up by the Clients Any other data that the Clients, their staff members or any external persons authorised to intervene in payroll and personnel management may upload to the Client and employee accounts

Authorised Purposes Payroll Management Management of social declarations Staff register Expense report management Absence management Management of organisation charts and directories Internal communication management (1:1) Administrative management of personnel Access management and account security Onboarding Training and support

3. Sub-processors