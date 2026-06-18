Key Takeaways UK workers are legally entitled to rest breaks under the Working Time Regulations 1998 if they work more than six hours a day.

A 20-minute uninterrupted rest break is the minimum legal requirement for most adult workers.

Lunch breaks are usually unpaid unless the employment contract states otherwise.

Young workers have stronger protections, including longer and more frequent breaks.

Employers must ensure staff can take their legal breaks and should maintain compliant working patterns.

Different rules may apply in specific sectors, such as transport, healthcare, and shift work industries.

Under the Working Time Regulations 1998, UK workers are legally entitled to a 20-minute uninterrupted break when working more than 6 hours. Yet Acas reports that missed breaks remain a frequent source of workplace disputes, with many employers unaware that simply offering a break isn't enough, workers must be able to take it. For SMEs, getting break entitlements right protects against tribunal claims and supports healthier, more productive working patterns.

What are the legal break requirements in the UK?

What are the legal break requirements in the UK?

Legal break requirements in the UK state that adult workers are entitled to a minimum 20-minute uninterrupted rest break when working more than 6 hours in a day. The rules are set out in the Working Time Regulations 1998. Most workers are covered by these protections, although some sectors (e.g. security, no set-hours, sea, air, and road transport) may operate under modified rules where work requires continuity of service or cannot be interrupted.

Does the law require breaks to be taken at a specific time?

Under UK law, the rest break must:

Be uninterrupted.

Be taken during the working day rather than at the beginning or at the end.

Allow the worker to step away from their workstation (if possible).

Are employees legally required to take a break?

Under the Working Time Regulations 1998 , eligible workers have a legal entitlement to rest breaks when working more than six hours. While the law mainly places obligations on employers to provide these breaks, workers are generally encouraged to take them to support wellbeing in the workplace.

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How long should employee breaks be by the law?

Breaks required by law in the UK depend on the worker’s age, working hours, and sector. These rules are confirmed by the Acas guidance on rest breaks and the Working Time Regulations 1998 legislation.

Working Time Regulations for most adult workers are:

20 uninterrupted minutes (if working more than six hours).

11 consecutive hours of rest between working days.

24 hours of uninterrupted rest per week (or 48 hours per fortnight).

What are the rules for younger workers?

Under UK employment law, young workers are usually entitled to:

A 30-minute break (if working more than 4.5 hours).

12 hours’ rest between shifts.

Two days off each week.

Are lunch breaks always paid?

UK law does not require employers to pay workers for their lunch breaks unless it is clearly included in the policies of the employment contract. Nonetheless, in many workplaces:

Short rest breaks may be paid;

Longer lunch breaks are often unpaid;

Contract terms determine the final arrangement.

💡 Good to know: offering a paid lunch break is not a legal requirement, but many UK employers use it as a benefit to support retention. If breaks are paid, this should be clearly stated in the employment contract to avoid ambiguity in working hours or holiday pay calculations.

Which workers are exempt from standard break laws?

Industries such as healthcare, emergency response, transport, aviation, and armed forces operations, where workers may not always be able to take standard rest breaks at the usual time, are exempted from standard break laws. In these situations, employers may need to provide compensatory rest to ensure workers still receive equivalent periods of rest where possible.

What happens during shift work?

Some shift workers may qualify for compensatory rest, which is intended to provide workers with an equivalent period of rest at another time where possible. Employers should ensure any alternative rest arrangements continue to support workers’ health and safety.

Do remote workers still qualify for breaks?

Yes. Working from home does not remove a worker's entitlement to statutory rest breaks under UK working time rules. Employees working remotely remain covered by the Working Time Regulations 1998 and qualify for the same rest entitlements as office-based staff. Remote working policies should set clear expectations on rest breaks and working time .

Which responsibilities do employers have regarding breaks?

Employers have a legal responsibility to provide breaks and ensure working patterns comply with UK employment law . Failure to comply with breaks legal requirements could lead to employment disputes or tribunal claims.

What should employers specify in their workplace policies?

Break policies should clearly explain:

Break entitlements

Whether breaks are paid or unpaid

Rules for shift workers

Procedures for recording working time.

Clear workplace policies can help employers comply with the Working Time Regulations 1998 and reduce the risk of disputes relating to working hours or missed rest breaks.

Can employees refuse to work through breaks?

Workers should not routinely be expected to work through statutory breaks. If workloads regularly prevent breaks from being taken, employers may need to review staffing levels or scheduling practices. If employers consistently fail to provide these entitlements, employees may raise formal grievances.

What are the best practices for managing employee breaks?

Employers should ensure workers can take their statutory rest breaks in line with the Working Time Regulations 1998. Clear break policies and effective scheduling can help businesses support compliance and maintain healthier working patterns.

Why do proper breaks matter in the workplace?

Regular rest breaks support employee wellbeing, reduce fatigue-related errors, and lower long-term sickness absence. According to the HSE 2024/25 statistics, 22.1 million working days were lost to work-related stress, depression or anxiety , with mental health now the single largest cause of UK workplace absence. A clear break policy, supported by managers who actively enable staff to take rest periods, helps reduce these risks and supports retention.

How can businesses improve compliance?

Some useful approaches include:

Using workforce scheduling software to manage shifts;

Monitoring excessive overtime;

Providing manager training on working time rules;

Maintaining accurate working hours records.

These measures can help reduce compliance risks and support healthier working environments.

How should employers handle missed-break complaints?

Employees who are not receiving rest breaks at work required by law should first raise the issue informally with their employer or manager. In many cases, problems with lunch breaks or rest periods are caused by staffing pressures, unclear scheduling, or workplace practices rather than deliberate non-compliance. If the issue continues, workers may be able to raise a formal grievance or seek external guidance.

What grievance route can employees use?

Yes. If an employer repeatedly fails to provide statutory breaks , workers can raise the issue internally through a grievance procedure or seek advice from Acas . Persistent breaches can also lead to a claim at an employment tribunal under regulation 30 of the Working Time Regulations 1998.

What records should employers keep to demonstrate compliance?

Having clear records can help support discussions with employers or legal complaints if necessary. Employers should keep records of:

Working hours and shift patterns.

Missed or interrupted breaks.

Proofs of workloads (such as messages and emails).

Timesheets.

To stay compliant, employers should document break entitlements clearly in employment contracts, train line managers on the Working Time Regulations 1998 , and keep records of working hours. Review break policies regularly, particularly for remote staff and shift workers, to limit the risk of tribunal claims.

⚠️ Warning: Employers who fail to provide statutory rest breaks can face complaints under the Working Time Regulations 1998 (reg 30) , or detriment claims under s.45A of the Employment Rights Act 1996, the latter has no statutory cap on compensation. Workers can raise concerns internally, seek support from Acas , or bring a claim before an employment tribunal.