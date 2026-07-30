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Dismissal and redundancy

Navigate UK dismissal and redundancy with confidence. Expert guides on fair procedures, statutory redundancy pay, employee rights and legal compliance for employers.

How does contractual redundancy pay work in the UK work?

Learn how contractual redundancy pay works in the UK in 2025/26, how it differs from statutory redundancy pay, and what employers must check to stay compliant.

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The UK Redundancy Process Explained For Employers

This article provides guidance on the redundancy process, to help UK employers understand their obligations and the rights of their employees.

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A guide to constructive dismissal compensation in the UK

Learn what constructive dismissal compensation is, how it’s calculated, and the best practices UK employers should follow to avoid costly tribunal claims.

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Employee Handbooks Explained And Why You Need One

Employee handbooks give new and existing employees the chance to access important information about your company and its policies. Learn more.

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A guide to UK redundancy rights for growing businesses

Our guide helps managers understand UK redundancy rights & efficiently handle redundancy, calculate pay, ensure compliance & avoid costly tribunal claims.

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What is voluntary redundancy? A UK guide for employers

Understand voluntary redundancy, its legal requirements, best practices, impacts for UK businesses, & considerations for HR, finance & business leaders.

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UK statutory employment rights guide

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