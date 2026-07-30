How does contractual redundancy pay work in the UK work?
Learn how contractual redundancy pay works in the UK in 2025/26, how it differs from statutory redundancy pay, and what employers must check to stay compliant.
Navigate UK dismissal and redundancy with confidence. Expert guides on fair procedures, statutory redundancy pay, employee rights and legal compliance for employers.
Learn how contractual redundancy pay works in the UK in 2025/26, how it differs from statutory redundancy pay, and what employers must check to stay compliant.
This article provides guidance on the redundancy process, to help UK employers understand their obligations and the rights of their employees.
Learn what constructive dismissal compensation is, how it’s calculated, and the best practices UK employers should follow to avoid costly tribunal claims.
Employee handbooks give new and existing employees the chance to access important information about your company and its policies. Learn more.
Our guide helps managers understand UK redundancy rights & efficiently handle redundancy, calculate pay, ensure compliance & avoid costly tribunal claims.
Understand voluntary redundancy, its legal requirements, best practices, impacts for UK businesses, & considerations for HR, finance & business leaders.