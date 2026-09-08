Juliette Boulay
Payroll Expert Writer
Juliette Boulay is a writer for Payfit, responsible for creating blog content focused on payroll, HR, and employment law topics. Her strong interest in literature and analysis led her from a literary preparatory programme to a research Master’s degree in Communication, before specialising in editorial project management. Today, she oversees the entire blog writing process.
Employee Handbooks Explained And Why You Need One
Employee handbooks give new and existing employees the chance to access important information about your company and its policies. Learn more.
Employee expense reimbursement - your questions answered
Expense reimbursement is about more than just reimbursing staff. It’s about payroll & tax legislation too. Make sure you have all your responsibilities covered.
A guide to UK redundancy rights for growing businesses
Our guide helps managers understand UK redundancy rights & efficiently handle redundancy, calculate pay, ensure compliance & avoid costly tribunal claims.
What is voluntary redundancy? A UK guide for employers
Understand voluntary redundancy, its legal requirements, best practices, impacts for UK businesses, & considerations for HR, finance & business leaders.
Allowable & disallowable expenses - what are they?
Confused by business expenses? Our UK guide covers allowable vs disallowable expenses, differences, categories, and 2026 updates.
UK sick pay entitlement - information for employers
Learn about UK sick pay entitlement in 2025-2026, including the latest SSP rates, how many sick days are allowed per year, and employer obligations.
Holiday Purchase Schemes - What Employers Need To Know
Holiday purchase schemes are a great way for employers to be more flexible with annual leave. Read the merits of holiday buy back right here.
The new flexible working law & what it means for employers
A new flexible working law came into effect in 2024. Employees have more say over how & when they work. Understand what it means for you as an employer.