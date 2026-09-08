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Juliette Boulay

Payroll Expert Writer

Juliette Boulay is a writer for Payfit, responsible for creating blog content focused on payroll, HR, and employment law topics. Her strong interest in literature and analysis led her from a literary preparatory programme to a research Master’s degree in Communication, before specialising in editorial project management. Today, she oversees the entire blog writing process.

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