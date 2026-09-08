Emmanuelle Marion

At Payfit since 2018, Emmanuelle is now SEO & Legal Content Lead. Trained in law at Paris-Panthéon-Assas University, she has made analysing and explaining employment and social affairs news her speciality.

She supports business leaders and HR managers in understanding reforms related to payroll, employment law, and social obligations through guides, articles, newsletters, and webinars.

Her approach is simple: making legal complexity easy to understand and actionable on a daily basis.