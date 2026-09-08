Anaëlle Babled is a SEO Content Specialist at Payfit for France and the United Kingdom, responsible for blog content covering payroll, HR, and employment law topics. Her passion for languages and writing led her from a degree in Applied Foreign Languages to a Master’s degree in Digital Marketing, before working as an SEO copywriter and later overseeing the entire editorial process at Payfit, from strategy to publication. She now specialises in GEO optimisation to maximise the blog’s visibility across both search engines and AI tools.