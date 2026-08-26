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Find your ideal payroll software package

No hidden costs. See why we’re trusted by over 22,000 businesses.

Our guarantees to you

3 non-negotiable commitments, no matter which plan you choose.

No hidden fees

All of our pricing is totally transparent. In other words, no nasty surprises for any late additions or amendments.

Transparent contracts, no surprises

Whether you choose a 3-month rolling contract or commit to 12 or 24 months, what you see is what you pay. No hidden costs

Never be stuck

With 24/7 support from our AI payroll assistant, a team of specialists, plus a help centre full of step-by-step guides and resources, we’ve got your back at every step of the payroll journey.

Useful add-ons

Need a little extra? Add or remove these options at any time to make your day to day even easier

Expense management

Fed up with spending time managing your company’s expenses manually? Our expenses module empowers managers and employees to take control, freeing up your time.

  • Instant receipt upload

  • One-click approval process

  • Automatically paid with next payroll

Fed up with spending time managing your company’s expenses manually? Our expenses module empowers managers and employees to take control, freeing up your time.

  • Instant receipt upload

  • One-click approval process

  • Automatically paid with next payroll

£1 / employee per month

Find out more

Faster payments

Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with our Telleroo-enabled salary payments, and say goodbye to copying and pasting for good.

  • No more manual BAC uploads

  • Same day clearing

  • Pay on weekends or bank holidays

Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with our Telleroo-enabled salary payments, and say goodbye to copying and pasting for good.

  • No more manual BAC uploads

  • Same day clearing

  • Pay on weekends or bank holidays

£25  / month 

Find out more

Useful add-ons

Need a little extra? Add or remove these options at any time to make your day to day even easier

Expense management

Fed up with spending time managing your company’s expenses manually? Our expenses module empowers managers and employees to take control, freeing up your time.

  • Instant receipt upload

  • One-click approval process

  • Automatically paid with next payroll

Fed up with spending time managing your company’s expenses manually? Our expenses module empowers managers and employees to take control, freeing up your time.

  • Instant receipt upload

  • One-click approval process

  • Automatically paid with next payroll

£1 / employee per month

Find out more

Faster payments

Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with our Telleroo-enabled salary payments, and say goodbye to copying and pasting for good.

  • No more manual BAC uploads

  • Same day clearing

  • Pay on weekends or bank holidays

Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with our Telleroo-enabled salary payments, and say goodbye to copying and pasting for good.

  • No more manual BAC uploads

  • Same day clearing

  • Pay on weekends or bank holidays

£1  / employee per month 

Find out more

All our features

Payroll, HR, workforce management, syncs with your other tools: discover the power of PayFit.

Automated payroll

PayFit automates up to 90% of those admin-heavy payroll tasks. Say goodbye to manual calculations, fiddly spreadsheets and the risk of errors, say hello to time back in your diary.

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Effortless submissions

We handle all RTI submissions on your behalf, automatically process pension submissions for all of the major providers, and then let you know exactly what is owed to whom, and when.

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Insightful reporting

Choose from hundreds of pre-built or custom reports that help you understand the impacts of your people and pay on the business. It’s time to get more strategic.

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Leaves & absences

Employees submit a request for leave in their portal, and managers approve or deny with one click. We automate calculations for all types of leave, and these reflect on payslips instantly.

Learn more
Performance management

Help your people grow and develop by creating and running performance review campaigns, or take the pulse of your teams with our 1:1 feature, for improved collaboration and engagement.

Learn more
Project & time tracking

Easily track employees’ working time, for time savings and increased accountability. See what’s been worked on when, and by whom, and allocate the right number of hours to projects or clients.

Learn more
Document generation

Simplify and speed up the creation of your HR documents, with pre-made templates for offer letters, employment contracts, appraisals and more. Drag and drop variables such as name, address and job title in seconds.

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Electronic signatures

We’ve partnered with Yousign to help get your documents signed quicker. Add your name and signature fields, send the document for signature securely online, and track every step in real time.

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Employee onboarding

Standardise your processes by creating onboarding checklists, and empower new starters from day one by giving them access to add personal information and upload those all-important documents like P45s and ID scans in seconds.

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Accounting software

PayFit automatically generates payroll journals each month, in the right format for all major accounting platforms. All you need to do is upload them into your accounting software.

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Pension providers

We take care of pension submissions for all major providers. PayFit can automatically assess employee eligibility, and send enrolment letters on your behalf too.

Learn more
Open API

Connect PayFit to your favourite workplace tools using custom integrations, and sync the exact data that you want for streamlined processes, enhanced security, and quicker scaling.

Learn more

Compare our plans

No hidden costs.

Compare our plans

No hidden costs.
Payroll Core
From £65 / month
for 1 employee£65 / month
1 employee
Book a demo
Payroll & HR
From £66 / month
for 1 employee£66 / month
1 employee
Book a demo
Premium
From £127 / month
for 1 employee£127 / month
1 employee
Book a demo
Book a demo
Automated payroll calculations
Real-time payslips
Automatic payslip generation and distribution
Editable variable pay
Automated RTI submissions
Standard pension submissions
Automated employment pension status assessment
Employee portal with access to payslips and documents
Faster payments*
Variance reports
Sync with accounting software
Automated P11Ds
Access to PayFit OpenAPI
Custom payroll journals
Managed P11Ds
Post Payday HMRC Corrections
HR Integrations with leading HRIS
Employee system of record
Leave & absence management
Assigned rights & approval
Project and time tracking
Performance review campaign creation, management, and tracking
One-to-one meeting templates and management
Peer Review
Employee on & offboarding
Organisation chart
HR document generation for employees and admins
E-signature
Easy receipt scanning (OCR)
Expense reporting
Assigned validation rights
Access to PayFit Copilot
Help centre access
Supported onboarding & video training
Access to payroll experts
Live chat
Quarterly business reviews**
Dedicated Customer Success Manager**
Phone support**
Pre Payroll call**
Faster access to support

** Only for companies with over 25 employees

How PayFit transformed RDT’s payroll experience
After experiencing months of challenges, here’s how we helped turn things around
Pippa Moon
HR Generalist @ RDT
PayFit has freed up so much of my time. I feel like I can do my HR job every day, whereas before it was almost just running payroll constantly.

Smoother payroll

In RDT’s post-accountant world

Happier staff

Greater accuracy, better information

Frequently asked questions

We offer three different packages, each varying in price, with our Light package starting from as little as £34 per month. All three provide everything you need to run payroll light years better. Our Standard and Premium payroll plans provide our reliable and secure payroll software, as well as personalised support from payroll experts.


So whatever your requirements, we’ve got a package that’s perfect for your business. Book a demo with us so we can show you around and provide you with a personalised quote.

Prices depend on the size of your organisation, the number of employees, and the plan you select. In other words, our pricing evolves with you as you grow.

PayFit's hybrid approach combines the best of two worlds - outsourcing, and in-house payroll. With PayFit, you get the control and visibility of a fully automated, cloud-based payroll software, AND dedicated support from payroll experts* (*Standard or Premium package).

Yes! PayFit syncs up with a number of other tools, allowing you to manage your payroll processes and data with your technology stack. You can also build your own integrations using our Open API. PayFit's payroll journals are also compatible with accounting software Xero, Sage, Quickbooks and Netsuite, so you can import them in a click. And, we even process pension submissions for all leading providers too!

If you’re keen to take the next step on the road to payroll perfection, and to learn more about what each of our plans can do for your business, head over to our request a demo page and complete the form. A member of our team will then get you booked in for a virtual session. On the demo, we’ll give you a tour around PayFit, explain exactly what each plan entails and recommend the right fit for you.

4.5/5 from 22,000+ customers

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