Find your ideal payroll software package
No hidden costs. See why we’re trusted by over 22,000 businesses.
Our guarantees to you
3 non-negotiable commitments, no matter which plan you choose.
All of our pricing is totally transparent. In other words, no nasty surprises for any late additions or amendments.
Whether you choose a 3-month rolling contract or commit to 12 or 24 months, what you see is what you pay. No hidden costs
With 24/7 support from our AI payroll assistant, a team of specialists, plus a help centre full of step-by-step guides and resources, we’ve got your back at every step of the payroll journey.
Useful add-ons
Need a little extra? Add or remove these options at any time to make your day to day even easier
Expense management
Fed up with spending time managing your company’s expenses manually? Our expenses module empowers managers and employees to take control, freeing up your time.
Instant receipt upload
One-click approval process
Automatically paid with next payroll
Fed up with spending time managing your company’s expenses manually? Our expenses module empowers managers and employees to take control, freeing up your time.
£1 / employee per month
Expenses management is an additional £1 / employee / month
Faster payments
Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with our Telleroo-enabled salary payments, and say goodbye to copying and pasting for good.
No more manual BAC uploads
Same day clearing
Pay on weekends or bank holidays
Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with our Telleroo-enabled salary payments, and say goodbye to copying and pasting for good.
£25 / month
Faster payments is an additional £25/ month
Useful add-ons
Need a little extra? Add or remove these options at any time to make your day to day even easier
Expense management
Fed up with spending time managing your company’s expenses manually? Our expenses module empowers managers and employees to take control, freeing up your time.
Instant receipt upload
One-click approval process
Automatically paid with next payroll
Fed up with spending time managing your company’s expenses manually? Our expenses module empowers managers and employees to take control, freeing up your time.
£1 / employee per month
Expenses management is an additional £1 / employee / month
Faster payments
Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with our Telleroo-enabled salary payments, and say goodbye to copying and pasting for good.
No more manual BAC uploads
Same day clearing
Pay on weekends or bank holidays
Pay your people instantly, and in bulk, with our Telleroo-enabled salary payments, and say goodbye to copying and pasting for good.
£1 / employee per month
Faster payments is an additional £1/employee/month
All our features
Payroll, HR, workforce management, syncs with your other tools: discover the power of PayFit.
PayFit automates up to 90% of those admin-heavy payroll tasks. Say goodbye to manual calculations, fiddly spreadsheets and the risk of errors, say hello to time back in your diary.
We handle all RTI submissions on your behalf, automatically process pension submissions for all of the major providers, and then let you know exactly what is owed to whom, and when.
Choose from hundreds of pre-built or custom reports that help you understand the impacts of your people and pay on the business. It’s time to get more strategic.
Employees submit a request for leave in their portal, and managers approve or deny with one click. We automate calculations for all types of leave, and these reflect on payslips instantly.
Help your people grow and develop by creating and running performance review campaigns, or take the pulse of your teams with our 1:1 feature, for improved collaboration and engagement.
Easily track employees’ working time, for time savings and increased accountability. See what’s been worked on when, and by whom, and allocate the right number of hours to projects or clients.
Simplify and speed up the creation of your HR documents, with pre-made templates for offer letters, employment contracts, appraisals and more. Drag and drop variables such as name, address and job title in seconds.
We’ve partnered with Yousign to help get your documents signed quicker. Add your name and signature fields, send the document for signature securely online, and track every step in real time.
Standardise your processes by creating onboarding checklists, and empower new starters from day one by giving them access to add personal information and upload those all-important documents like P45s and ID scans in seconds.
PayFit automatically generates payroll journals each month, in the right format for all major accounting platforms. All you need to do is upload them into your accounting software.
We take care of pension submissions for all major providers. PayFit can automatically assess employee eligibility, and send enrolment letters on your behalf too.
Connect PayFit to your favourite workplace tools using custom integrations, and sync the exact data that you want for streamlined processes, enhanced security, and quicker scaling.
Compare our plans
|Automated payroll calculations
|Real-time payslips
|Automatic payslip generation and distribution
|Editable variable pay
|Automated RTI submissions
|Standard pension submissions
|Automated employment pension status assessment
|Employee portal with access to payslips and documents
|Faster payments*
|Variance reports
|Sync with accounting software
|Automated P11Ds
|Access to PayFit OpenAPI
|Custom payroll journals
|Managed P11Ds
|Post Payday HMRC Corrections
|HR Integrations with leading HRIS
|Employee system of record
|Leave & absence management
|Assigned rights & approval
|Project and time tracking
|Performance review campaign creation, management, and tracking
|One-to-one meeting templates and management
|Peer Review
|Employee on & offboarding
|Organisation chart
|HR document generation for employees and admins
|E-signature
|Easy receipt scanning (OCR)
|Expense reporting
|Assigned validation rights
|Access to PayFit Copilot
|Help centre access
|Supported onboarding & video training
|Access to payroll experts
|Live chat
|Quarterly business reviews**
|Dedicated Customer Success Manager**
|Phone support**
|Pre Payroll call**
|Faster access to support
Smoother payroll
In RDT’s post-accountant world
Happier staff
Greater accuracy, better information
Frequently asked questions
We offer three different packages, each varying in price, with our Light package starting from as little as £34 per month. All three provide everything you need to run payroll light years better. Our Standard and Premium payroll plans provide our reliable and secure payroll software, as well as personalised support from payroll experts.
So whatever your requirements, we’ve got a package that’s perfect for your business. Book a demo with us so we can show you around and provide you with a personalised quote.
Prices depend on the size of your organisation, the number of employees, and the plan you select. In other words, our pricing evolves with you as you grow.
PayFit's hybrid approach combines the best of two worlds - outsourcing, and in-house payroll. With PayFit, you get the control and visibility of a fully automated, cloud-based payroll software, AND dedicated support from payroll experts* (*Standard or Premium package).
Yes! PayFit syncs up with a number of other tools, allowing you to manage your payroll processes and data with your technology stack. You can also build your own integrations using our Open API. PayFit's payroll journals are also compatible with accounting software Xero, Sage, Quickbooks and Netsuite, so you can import them in a click. And, we even process pension submissions for all leading providers too!
If you’re keen to take the next step on the road to payroll perfection, and to learn more about what each of our plans can do for your business, head over to our request a demo page and complete the form. A member of our team will then get you booked in for a virtual session. On the demo, we’ll give you a tour around PayFit, explain exactly what each plan entails and recommend the right fit for you.