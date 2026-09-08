A brand that evolves with its customers

Payroll needs are changing

Payroll remains at the heart of Payfit. It’s the area where we first built our expertise, and it has enabled us to support more than 22,000 businesses across France, Spain and the UK.

But businesses' needs have changed. Teams grow, organisations become more structured, and administrative and HR matters multiply. Leaders and HR teams have to navigate complex regulations, important deadlines and very different situations day to day.

They don't necessarily want to become payroll experts. They want to understand what's happening, make the right decisions, and spend their time on their business and their teams.

That's why Payfit's role is evolving. Our customers can run things themselves, call on our experts when they need to, or hand over certain payroll steps altogether. Everyone can choose the level of involvement that suits them, while keeping visibility on key moments and control over key decisions.

A payroll and HR service that covers it all

Our support is gradually extending into HR. From leave and absence management to expenses, time and project tracking, onboarding, offboarding and employment contracts, Payfit now supports an increasingly broad range of HR and payroll needs.

Payfit AI, built into the heart of the service, is part of this evolution. More than a tool, it is a payroll and HR companion that helps businesses spot inconsistencies, factor in certain payroll variables, generate HR insights, and answer employees' everyday questions. Artificial intelligence helps people act faster, day to day. Payfit's experts remain on hand whenever a situation calls for advice, analysis or more personal support.

Technology and human expertise move forward together, giving everyone the right balance between autonomy and delegation.

Move forward with confidence

Freeing companies from payroll and HR complexity

Managing payroll and HR when it isn't your area of expertise raises plenty of questions.

Have I entered the right information? Have I missed a step? Does this rule apply to my business? What should I check before closing payroll?

These uncertainties can quickly become a source of stress and take up a lot of energy. Businesses need clarity, but they also need to know they can rely on a partner when things get more complex.

Moving forward with confidence isn’t about doing it all yourself. It means knowing what's happening, understanding the key steps, getting support when needed, and being able to delegate the rest without losing control.

This conviction is what drives us today. We want to help businesses free themselves from payroll and HR complexity, so they can focus on their business, their teams and their projects.

An identity designed to bring this promise to life

This identity isn’t just a fresh coat of paint. It reflects how Payfit has evolved, and how we want to support businesses.

We set out to build a brand that is more human, clearer and more confident. A brand able to inspire trust in moments where precision and reliability matter most, while staying approachable and close to the people who use Payfit every day.

Businesses and their teams are at the centre of this new expression. Payfit isn't meant to be the main character of every story. It's the decisions our customers make, the teams they support and the projects they run that deserve the spotlight.

" Moving forward with confidence should be felt at every step of the Payfit experience. From the visual identity to the product, from Payfit AI to the support of our experts, every interaction should express the same promise: an experience that's clear, reassuring and tailored to our customers' needs. This consistency is what makes the Payfit experience recognisable, and builds trust over time. " David Ruiz, VP Design at Payfit

What's changing in our identity

Our logo: simple, confident, built to last

Our new logo is intentionally simple and understated. Rather than asking the logo to express everything Payfit stands for, we designed it to work as part of a broader visual system. The result is a mark that feels modern and confident while remaining approachable.

Colours: a stronger, more distinctive palette

Black and white becomes the main foundation of the experience.

Alongside them, our new identity introduces three accent colours: pink, blue and yellow. They bring freshness and expression to the Payfit brand, helping highlight key information, support different user stories and create a distinctive visual identity.

Typography: a more editorial voice

Typography plays an important role in this new visual identity. Our serif typeface brings character to key moments of the experience and helps PayFit move away from the traditional corporate and functional codes of SaaS. It gives the brand a more contemporary, distinctive and human expression.

Illustrations: a more human visual language

Illustration gives us space to express a side of Payfit that functional UI alone cannot. The new direction combines expressive simplicity with a more spontaneous, editorial feel, helping the brand move away from traditional corporate codes while staying grounded in the reality of businesses.

It also helps us put the people behind payroll and HR at the centre of the story: their work, their progress and their achievements, with a visual language that feels human, warm, encouraging and optimistic.

Photography: putting our customers at the centre

Our photography focuses on real people in real working environments, with a candid and documentary approach rather than staged corporate imagery. Framing feels spontaneous and grounded in everyday moments, while the environment remains an important part of the story.

A distinctive shadow treatment helps guide the focus towards our customers, making them the central characters of the image while preserving the richness and authenticity of their surroundings.

Voice: clear, human and always pointing to the next step

An identity isn't just about what you see. It's also recognised by the way a brand speaks.

Our voice rests on three principles. It should be that of a reassuring expert, able to make complex topics easier to understand without adding pressure. It should also be that of a trusted ally, attentive to each business's needs and there when it matters. Finally, it should always help people move forward, by giving clear information and making action easier.

Every message should help businesses see things more clearly, make a decision, and move on to the next step.

An identity that carries through into the product

The new identity also extends into the Payfit platform. Our goal is to create more continuity between what the brand promises and what users experience every day. Updated colours, typography and visual components give the product a fresher, more coherent feel, while a new navigation bar and direct access to frequently used pages make key actions easier to find.

PayFit AI is also more visible in the admin area, helping users with everyday tasks while allowing everyone to choose their own level of involvement.

Someone might want to carry out an action themselves and simply check they're on the right track. Someone else might prefer to hand over more of these tasks to Payfit's experts. Either way, the experience should stay clear, reassuring, and easy to get to grips with.

A new milestone for Payfit

This new identity marks an important milestone in Payfit's evolution. It expresses more fully what we've become: a payroll and HR service that combines a platform, artificial intelligence and human expertise.

" A brand needs to evolve alongside the business it represents. Payfit has changed a great deal: our offering has grown richer and our role for businesses has broadened. This new identity makes that evolution more visible, and reflects how we want to support businesses every day, with more simplicity, confidence and autonomy. " Marion de Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Payfit

This identity will be rolled out gradually across our different touchpoints, from the website to the product, as well as our content and communications.

What doesn't change is our founding conviction: businesses should be able to spend their energy on what really matters to them, knowing they can count on Payfit to support them with payroll and HR.