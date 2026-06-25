Key takeaways April 2026 launch: MTD for Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA) becomes mandatory for self-employed sole traders and landlords with qualifying income over £50,000 .

SME impact: While limited companies are already subject to existing MTD rules, the new requirements primarily impact self-employed workforce and contractors you may engage.

Quarterly reporting: Affected taxpayers must keep a digital record of transactions and send quarterly reports to HMRC , plus a year-end Final Declaration .

Points-based penalties: A fairer system penalises late submissions with points rather than immediate fines, though financial penalties apply for repeated failures to comply .

Software is essential: Using HMRC-recognised software is no longer optional but a requirement to digitally link your records to the tax authority .

How has the Making Tax Digital initiative evolved?

With the Making Tax Digital (MTD) initiative reshaping the compliance landscape, UK business leaders must understand how the MTD rollout affects their operations, workforce, and reporting obligations.

How has the Making Tax Digital initiative evolved?

The government’s initiative to modernise the tax system has been a multi-year journey designed to reduce the ‘tax gap’ caused by preventable errors.

While MTD for VAT has been a reality for all VAT-registered businesses since 2022 , the focus has now shifted to Income Tax .

For finance managers and business owners , this means that keeping manual records or relying solely on year-end spreadsheets is no longer sustainable or sufficient to comply with the new standard.

The reforms introduced up until the end of 2025 consolidated and confirmed the roadmap, removing previous uncertainties.

We now have a clear schedule that extends well into the future, affecting a vast number of self-employed individuals and property owners across the United Kingdom .

The complete MTD timeline: past, present and future

To help you visualise the full scope of the legislation, here is a summary of all key implementation dates for UK organisations and taxpayers :

Timeline Tax area Status Who is affected? April 2019 MTD for VAT Active VAT-registered businesses with turnover > £85k. April 2022 MTD for VAT Active All VAT-registered businesses (compulsory). April 2026 MTD for ITSA Upcoming Sole traders/landlords with income > £50k. April 2027 MTD for ITSA Upcoming Sole traders/landlords with income > £30k. April 2028 MTD for ITSA Upcoming Sole traders/landlords with income > £20k. Under review MTD for Corp Tax Paused Limited companies (currently no set date).

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What does this mean for limited companies and SMEs?

While the headline-grabbing 2026 deadline focuses on Income Tax, it is vital for all UK businesses and taxpayers to understand where they stand.

MTD for VAT is the new standard

For most limited companies, digital compliance is already ‘business as usual’ . You likely already use compatible software to submit VAT returns. However, it is worth auditing your current processes to ensure that all your digital links remain unbroken and compliant with the latest HMRC standards.

Impact on company directors

A common question from directors of SMEs and growing UK businesses is whether they need to file quarterly updates for their personal income.

Currently, if your only income sources are salary and dividends , you do not need to follow MTD for ITSA rules . The new requirements specifically target trading and rental income .

Managing a flexible workforce

If your business relies on contractors, freelancers, and(or sole traders , be aware that their administrative burden is increasing. They may therefore need more robust data from you regarding payments, in order to ensure their own digital records are accurate and timely.

When are the key deadlines for MTD for Income Tax?

The most pressing MTD deadline concerns Income Tax . This change fundamentally alters how sole traders and property owners interact with HMRC, moving from an annual tax return to a continuous cycle of Making Tax Digital reporting.

Who is affected and when?

The rollout is staged to give smaller businesses more time to prepare . This means you will need to check your qualifying income, including turnover from self-employment and property income, to see when the rules apply to you.

Phase Start date Qualifying income threshold Phase 1 6th April 2026 Over £50,000 Phase 2 6th April 2027 Over £30,000 Phase 3 6th April 2028 Over £20,000

If your income falls below these thresholds, you can currently continue with the traditional Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA) system, although you may choose to voluntarily comply with MTD for ITSA in order to streamline your administration and prepare for earnings growth.

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What are the reporting requirements?

Under the new rules, you must send updates to HMRC every quarter. These updates will generally show details of income and expenses for the three-month period.

This allows you to see a closer-to-real-time estimate of how much tax you might owe , rather than waiting until the end of the year. Of course, the information provided must be accurate in order to avoid issues later on.

Following the fourth quarter, you must submit a ‘ Final Declaration ’ (replacing the old tax return), by 31st January of the following tax year .

This declaration confirms that the quarterly updates are correct, and adds any other personal income or reliefs you want to claim, such as gift aid donations or personal pension contributions that will reduce your overall tax bill.

How does the new points-based penalty system work?

To encourage compliance without immediately punishing those who make genuine mistakes, HMRC has introduced a points-based penalty system .

This applies to both MTD for VAT and MTD for ITSA .

When are penalty points applied?

If you submit a return late, you receive one penalty point . You will then receive a financial penalty of £200 as soon as you reach the specific threshold for each relevant submission frequency :

Annual submissions: 2 points

Quarterly submissions: 4 points

Monthly submissions: 5 points

In fact, while the new Income Tax rules are strictly quarterly , the penalty legislation includes monthly and annual rules to cover those specific VAT scenarios.

How can you reset your points tally?

Once you reach the threshold, every subsequent late submission triggers a fine. To reset your tally to zero, you must meet all submission deadlines for a specific period of compliance:

Monthly submissions: 6 months

Quarterly submissions: 12 months

Annual submissions: 24 months

This highlights why implementing robust payroll compliance processes and tax calendars is vital for finance teams to avoid unnecessary costs .

Why is compatible software essential for MTD?

The government mandates the use of compatible digital tools to bridge the gap between business records and HMRC systems .

What defines compatible software?

The core requirement of MTD is the use of ‘functional compatible software’. This means you cannot simply manually type or enter information into the HMRC website.

Your software must be able to keep a digital record and exchange data directly with HMRC , via a specific HMRC application programming interface, or API.

What are the benefits of digitalising tax processes?

Adopting a modern software solution offers more than just regulatory peace of mind. It provides a detailed overview of your cash flow and liabilities .

For growing SMEs, solutions that integrate financial tools with efficient automated HR and payroll processes ensure that data flows seamlessly across different business functions .

Whether you are managing property income or trading profits, the ability to record expenses digitally on the go saves significant effort compared to retrospective bookkeeping.

Furthermore, using a cloud-based solution ensures your digital records are, at the same time, secure and accessible , reducing the risk of data loss associated with paper files.

What are the main MTD obligations?

Obligation MTD for VAT MTD for ITSA Digital records Mandatory for all VAT-registered businesses. Mandatory from April 2026 (income > £50k). Submission frequency Usually quarterly (depending on the VAT scheme). Quarterly updates + End of Period Statement + Final Declaration. Software Must be API-enabled and link digitally. Must be API-enabled and support quarterly updates. Deadlines 1 month + 7 days after the period end. Updates due by 7th of Aug, Nov, Feb, and May.