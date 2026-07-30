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Recruitment

Build your team with confidence. Expert guides on recruitment costs, hiring processes, candidate selection and best practices for UK employers growing their workforce.

What is the true cost of recruitment for UK employers?

Recruitment costs go beyond job ads and agencies. Learn how UK employers can calculate the true cost of hiring and reduce hidden recruitment costs.

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Acing the onboarding process like a HR superstar 🤩

You only get one first impression. Building a strong onboarding process is the best way to welcome and retain new employees.

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What Is Internal Hiring - What Is Meant By Internal Recruitment?

One of the most powerful and often underutilised staffing strategies is looking within. Here, we break down internal recruitment for UK businesses.

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Recruitment Process Guide - Stages, Selection, Automation

We walk you through the recruitment process, offering clear guidance and best practices to help UK businesses attract and retain top talent.

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How much does an employee cost UK employers in 2026?

Discover the true cost of employing someone in the UK, including updated NI rates, pension contributions, and hidden expenses.

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Recruitment during and after the pandemic

Despite the significant job losses that have occurred as a result of the pandemic, some organisations have continued to recruit. Discover how they've adapted their recruitment processes and hear from an industry expert on the future of recruitment post-pandemic.

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UK statutory employment rights guide

Download PayFit's guide