Compliant payroll. Dedicated experts. One platform for payroll and HR.
Ready to hand payroll over to the experts? Our payroll team manages every pay run for you, so you get accurate, compliant payroll every cycle - without the admin
Payroll doesn’t have to weigh you down.
Never worry about a payroll mistake again.
Our experts prepare and check every payroll run for you – giving you one less thing to worry about. From RTI submissions to pension contributions, we’ve got it covered.
One platform. Complete visibility.
Stop reconciling data across multiple tools. Payroll, HR and leave connected in one place – so every decision is based on the full picture.
Too much payroll, not enough support?
Your dedicated UK experts run payroll start to finish. Payfit AI catches anomalies before they reach you. With real-time visibility, approvals at every key step and none of the manual work.
What changes when you switch to Payfit
More confidence, more visibility and more time to focus on what matters. See how switching to Payfit transformed payroll for our customers.
Without Payfit
Limited support
No compliance guarantee
Separate payroll and HR tools that don’t talk to each other
Manual, repetitive tasks
Data that’s scattered and hard to find
More admin
With Payfit
A team of UK-based experts who prepare and check payroll in line with the current regulations
We take legal responsibility for the payroll we run for you, giving you complete confidence that your payroll is accurate and compliant
Payroll, leave management, performance reviews, HR documents and more – all on one platform, synced automatically
Payfit AI and automation that speed up day-to-day tasks
All your payroll and HR information harmonised and available in real time
Our team and Payfit AI take on the complex, repetitive admin