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Compliant payroll. Dedicated experts. One platform for payroll and HR.

Ready to hand payroll over to the experts? Our payroll team manages every pay run for you, so you get accurate, compliant payroll every cycle - without the admin

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Payroll doesn’t have to weigh you down.

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Never worry about a payroll mistake again.

Our experts prepare and check every payroll run for you – giving you one less thing to worry about. From RTI submissions to pension contributions, we’ve got it covered.

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One platform. Complete visibility.

Stop reconciling data across multiple tools. Payroll, HR and leave connected in one place – so every decision is based on the full picture.

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Too much payroll, not enough support?

Your dedicated UK experts run payroll start to finish. Payfit AI catches anomalies before they reach you. With real-time visibility, approvals at every key step and none of the manual work.

What changes when you switch to Payfit

More confidence, more visibility and more time to focus on what matters. See how switching to Payfit transformed payroll for our customers.

Without Payfit

  • Limited support

  • No compliance guarantee

  • Separate payroll and HR tools that don’t talk to each other

  • Manual, repetitive tasks

  • Data that’s scattered and hard to find

  • More admin

With Payfit

  • A team of UK-based experts who prepare and check payroll in line with the current regulations

  • We take legal responsibility for the payroll we run for you, giving you complete confidence that your payroll is accurate and compliant

  • Payroll, leave management, performance reviews, HR documents and more – all on one platform, synced automatically

  • Payfit AI and automation that speed up day-to-day tasks

  • All your payroll and HR information harmonised and available in real time

  • Our team and Payfit AI take on the complex, repetitive admin

The impact we've made for our customers
Time saved, simpler admin, compliance that’s guaranteed. Here's what our customers say about running payroll with Payfit.
Sam Fromson
Co-Founder & COO @ YuLife, Insurance, 80+ employees
Payfit's fantastic customer service team is always available and responsive. It's great because you feel like you're talking to a payroll expert every time.
Pippa Moon
HR Generalist @ RTD, Technology, 80+ employees
Payfit just made it so easy. I felt like I knew how to run payroll, and I didn't, because Payfit kind of did it for me!
Richard Mortimer
Personnel Manager & Finance Administrator @ Jisp, Technology, 50+ employees
Everything's in one place and easy to manage. Expert support and Payfit AI have made payroll queries much simpler, employees find the platform clear and concise, and the seamless Xero integration has eliminated hours of manual work.
Christy Akinmuyiwa
Finance & Operations Assistant @ Zapnito, Software development, 50+ employees
Payfit turned payroll from a worrying, time-consuming process into a fast, reliable and scalable operation.
Melissa Bevington
HR Director @ Materials Processing Institute, Research and Development, 50+ employees
Payfit has transformed payroll from a heavily administrative process into something that is straightforward, efficient and fully under our control.
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4.5/5 from 22,000+ customers

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