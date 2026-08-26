For part-time workers on regular hours, Payfit calculates entitlement proportionally based on their contracted days. For irregular hours and part-year workers, holiday accrues at 12.07% of hours worked in each pay period – in line with UK regulations that came into force in April 2024.

Holiday pay for these workers is based on their average hourly rate across the previous 52-week reference period. Payfit automates all of this, so you don't have to.