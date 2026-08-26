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From leave requests to payroll, Payfit takes care of the admin.

Stop switching between spreadsheets, calendars and payroll systems. We handle the admin, so your team can simply review and approve.

Manage leave with Payfit
Employee absences calendar and leave requests in Payfit

Leave and payroll, finally working together

Holiday, parental and medical leave requests in Payfit
Everything in one place

Tired of juggling spreadsheets and disconnected systems? Annual leave, sick leave and family leave are all managed in one platform. Once approved, Payfit automatically reflects absences in payroll, reducing manual work and helping every pay run stay accurate.

Generating payslips in Payfit
No more manual updates

Say goodbye to copying leave into payroll or checking calculations by hand. Approved leave automatically flows into payroll, helping you save time, reduce admin and avoid payroll errors.

Adding parental, medical and adoption leave in Payfit
Every type of leave covered

From annual leave and sick leave to maternity, paternity, adoption and unpaid leave, Payfit handles every type of absence so you don't have to. Need something more tailored? Our custom leave feature lets you build policies that fit your business – birthday leave, volunteer days, family care time and more.

Manage leave in three steps

1

Request

Employees submit a leave request through Payfit, choosing the leave type and dates in just a few clicks.

Submitting a leave request in Payfit
2

Approve

Managers receive an instant notification and can approve or decline requests directly from their manager portal.

Approving a paid leave request in Payfit
3

Payroll updated

Once approved, leave is automatically reflected in payroll, giving admins full visibility before payroll is finalised.

Generating payslips after leave is approved in Payfit
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What our customers say
Julianne Barnes, VP People & Culture at Thesis
Julianne Barnes
VP People & Culture, Thesis, Education, 70+ employees
Thesis logo
The technology available with Payfit is the best I've ever seen…it almost does it for you! You don't need to be a payroll expert…to come in, pick it up, navigate your way around the system and know what to do and how to do it.

Payfit, explained

Payfit handles all the leave types you're likely to need as a UK employer. Annual leave, sick leave, unpaid leave, compassionate leave, parental leave (maternity, paternity, shared parental, adoption), and carer's leave. Our custom leave feature lets you create policies that go beyond the standard – think birthday leave, volunteer days or family care time. Employees can also request remote working directly from their personal space. You set the policy – Payfit handles the rest.

For part-time workers on regular hours, Payfit calculates entitlement proportionally based on their contracted days. For irregular hours and part-year workers, holiday accrues at 12.07% of hours worked in each pay period – in line with UK regulations that came into force in April 2024.

Holiday pay for these workers is based on their average hourly rate across the previous 52-week reference period. Payfit automates all of this, so you don't have to.

The moment a manager approves a leave request in Payfit, it reflects in the employee's payslip automatically – no re-entry required. Holiday pay, deductions for unpaid leave, and PILOH calculations for leavers are all handled without you lifting a finger. It's one of the biggest sources of payroll errors in most businesses and one of the first things Payfit eliminates.

Yes. Employees submit leave requests directly from their personal Payfit space – from any device, at any time. Their manager receives an instant notification and approves or declines from their manager workspace. Employees can see their leave balances, check when colleagues are off, and track the status of any pending requests, all without going through HR.

Yes. You can configure Payfit to reflect your company's specific leave policies. Custom allowances, different rules for different employee groups, carry-over limits, and more. Payfit applies your policy automatically to every employee it covers, so you're not manually checking individual cases each month.

Discover all our features

You can entrust us with payroll management alone, or get support with HR management, leave and absence management, and management routines.

Running payroll and checking pay elements in Payfit
Payroll

Get the service of a dedicated payroll provider with the visibility of modern payroll software. Let experts run payroll for you and Payfit AI to help catch issues early – all from one connected platform.

Learn more
Managing user roles and access rights in Payfit
People management

Spend your time creating a better employee experience, not managing HR paperwork. From onboarding to offboarding, Payfit takes care of the day-to-day admin while keeping your payroll and HR connected.

Learn more
Entertainment and hotel expenses added to a payslip in Payfit
Expenses

From receipt submission to payroll reimbursement, Payfit handles every step of the expense process. Employees submit, managers approve and approved expenses are automatically added to payroll.

Learn more
Choosing a performance review template in Payfit
Performance management

Performance reviews, 360-degree feedback and objectives in one place, connected to your employee records. So you can spend your time on the conversations that matter most.

Learn more
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