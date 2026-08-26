From leave requests to payroll, Payfit takes care of the admin.
Stop switching between spreadsheets, calendars and payroll systems. We handle the admin, so your team can simply review and approve.
Leave and payroll, finally working together
Tired of juggling spreadsheets and disconnected systems? Annual leave, sick leave and family leave are all managed in one platform. Once approved, Payfit automatically reflects absences in payroll, reducing manual work and helping every pay run stay accurate.
Say goodbye to copying leave into payroll or checking calculations by hand. Approved leave automatically flows into payroll, helping you save time, reduce admin and avoid payroll errors.
From annual leave and sick leave to maternity, paternity, adoption and unpaid leave, Payfit handles every type of absence so you don't have to. Need something more tailored? Our custom leave feature lets you build policies that fit your business – birthday leave, volunteer days, family care time and more.
Manage leave in three steps
Request
Employees submit a leave request through Payfit, choosing the leave type and dates in just a few clicks.
Approve
Managers receive an instant notification and can approve or decline requests directly from their manager portal.
Payroll updated
Once approved, leave is automatically reflected in payroll, giving admins full visibility before payroll is finalised.
Payfit, explained
Payfit handles all the leave types you're likely to need as a UK employer. Annual leave, sick leave, unpaid leave, compassionate leave, parental leave (maternity, paternity, shared parental, adoption), and carer's leave. Our custom leave feature lets you create policies that go beyond the standard – think birthday leave, volunteer days or family care time. Employees can also request remote working directly from their personal space. You set the policy – Payfit handles the rest.
For part-time workers on regular hours, Payfit calculates entitlement proportionally based on their contracted days. For irregular hours and part-year workers, holiday accrues at 12.07% of hours worked in each pay period – in line with UK regulations that came into force in April 2024.
Holiday pay for these workers is based on their average hourly rate across the previous 52-week reference period. Payfit automates all of this, so you don't have to.
The moment a manager approves a leave request in Payfit, it reflects in the employee's payslip automatically – no re-entry required. Holiday pay, deductions for unpaid leave, and PILOH calculations for leavers are all handled without you lifting a finger. It's one of the biggest sources of payroll errors in most businesses and one of the first things Payfit eliminates.
Yes. Employees submit leave requests directly from their personal Payfit space – from any device, at any time. Their manager receives an instant notification and approves or declines from their manager workspace. Employees can see their leave balances, check when colleagues are off, and track the status of any pending requests, all without going through HR.
Yes. You can configure Payfit to reflect your company's specific leave policies. Custom allowances, different rules for different employee groups, carry-over limits, and more. Payfit applies your policy automatically to every employee it covers, so you're not manually checking individual cases each month.
Discover all our features
You can entrust us with payroll management alone, or get support with HR management, leave and absence management, and management routines.
Get the service of a dedicated payroll provider with the visibility of modern payroll software. Let experts run payroll for you and Payfit AI to help catch issues early – all from one connected platform.
Spend your time creating a better employee experience, not managing HR paperwork. From onboarding to offboarding, Payfit takes care of the day-to-day admin while keeping your payroll and HR connected.
From receipt submission to payroll reimbursement, Payfit handles every step of the expense process. Employees submit, managers approve and approved expenses are automatically added to payroll.