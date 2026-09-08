Account Terms of Use Summary

If you have access to a user or demonstration account provided by Payfit SAS to its French Customers as part of the subscription agreement entered into between the Customers and Payfit, please read these terms and conditions which apply to your use.

If you have access to a user or demonstration account provided by Payfit Ltd to its English Customers as part of the subscription agreement entered into between the Customers and Payfit, please read these terms and conditions which apply to your use.

If you have access to a user or demonstration account provided by Payfit Recursos Humanos, S.L. to its Spanish Customers as part of the subscription agreement entered into between the Customers and Payfit, please read terms and conditions which apply to your use.

If you have access to a user or demonstration account provided by Payfit GmbH to its German Customers as part of the subscription agreement entered into between the Customers and Payfit, please read these terms and conditions which apply to your use.