By clicking on the « Subscribe to “advance payment” » button, the User :

Certifies that he/she has full authority to bind the Customer to this functionality;

Certifies that he/she has read and accepted the above information and the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use;

Consents to the transmission by Payfit to Perspecteev of the Customer’s data necessary for the execution of the Payment Initiation Services provided by Perspecteev, which acts as a subcontractor of the Customer independently of Payfit;

Agrees and acknowledges that Payfit shall in no event be liable to the Customer, for any damages whatsoever, for the use and proper functioning of the platform or the Payment Initiation Services, which shall be provided under the sole responsibility of Perspecteev, in accordance with the contract that the Customer agrees to sign with Perspecteev;