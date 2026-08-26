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Expenses managed without the headache.

From receipt submission to payroll reimbursement, Payfit handles every step of the expense process. Employees submit, managers approve and approved expenses are automatically added to payroll.

Manage expenses with Payfit
Entertainment and hotel expenses added to a payslip in Payfit

Nothing gets lost. Everything's taken care of.

Scanning a restaurant receipt on a phone in Payfit
Receipts scanned in seconds

Employees upload a photo of their receipt and Payfit captures the details automatically. Receipts are stored securely, so your teams never have to hunt them down again.

Generating payslips in Payfit
Approval to payroll, handled automatically

Managers review and approve expenses directly in Payfit. Once approved, expenses are automatically included in payroll. No manual updates required.

Entertainment and hotel expenses shown on a payslip
Everyone stays in control

Employees know when they'll be reimbursed, managers approve with confidence and admins get a complete view of expenses and payroll impact in one place.

From photo to payslip – expenses automated for you.

Currency converter

Employees travelling abroad? Payfit automatically applies the correct exchange rate at the time of the claim. No manual conversion, no rounding disputes. Just the right amount, already in the system.

Automated payments

Approved expenses are included in the next payroll run and clearly shown on the employee's payslip. No separate bank transfer to arrange. No employees chasing you to ask where their money is. It just happens.
An employee payslip showing a reimbursed expense

Spending limits

You can set limits by category or overall. Meals, travel, accommodation. Payfit flags anything over the limit before it reaches your approval queue. Budget control, without micromanagement.
Setting an expense policy limit in Payfit

Detailed reporting

Export expense summaries by category or month in one click. Mileage, meals, travel, everything broken down clearly for finance sign-off, budget reviews, or HMRC records.
Building an expense report by category in Payfit

Centralised storage

Every approved expense is given a digital signature and securely archived inside Payfit. If HMRC comes knocking, your records are already in order. No scrambling, no missing receipts.
Archived expense reports in Payfit

Easily downloadable

Download all supporting documentation in one click, with a verified statement confirming each document's authenticity. Everything you need for an HMRC inspection, ready when you need it.
Downloading business documents from Payfit

Validate expenses in three steps

1

Upload receipt

Employees log in to their personal space and upload a photo of their receipt.

2

Auto-completion

Optical character recognition automatically fills relevant fields. Employees check and submit their request.

3

Validate expense

Managers get notified to approve (or deny) the request. Once they do, payroll updates automatically.

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What our customers say about expenses
Barbara Weinberg, HR Manager at Widilo
Barbara Weinberg
HR Manager, Widilo, Technology, 50+ employees
Widilo logo
It just takes one click to validate expenses and then it's on the payroll. Employees are reimbursed really easily, too.

Payfit, explained

They take a photo of their receipt on their phone. Payfit's OCR technology reads the receipt and fills in the relevant fields automatically – amount, date, category. The employee checks the details, adds any notes, and submits. From there, their manager receives an instant notification to approve or decline. Once approved, the reimbursement is included in their next payslip automatically. Three steps. No spreadsheets. No chasing.

Reimbursements are processed through payroll so employees receive their money with their next salary payment, clearly shown on their payslip. There's no separate bank transfer to manage and no delay between approval and payment. For employees, it's one less thing to chase HR about.

Yes. You can set spending limits per expense category or as an overall cap directly within Payfit. If a claim exceeds your limit, it's flagged for review before approval. You stay in control of your expenses budget without having to manually audit every claim.

Every approved expense in Payfit is given a digital signature and a unique fingerprint before being securely archived. The full supporting documentation – receipt images, approval history, amounts, can be downloaded in one click at any time. In the event of an HMRC inspection, you've got everything you need, already organised. 

Discover all our features

You can entrust us with payroll management alone, or get support with HR management, leave and absence management, and management routines.

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Stop switching between spreadsheets, calendars and payroll systems. We handle the admin, so your team can simply review and approve.

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Spend your time creating a better employee experience, not managing HR paperwork. From onboarding to offboarding, Payfit takes care of the day-to-day admin while keeping your payroll and HR connected.

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Performance reviews, 360-degree feedback and objectives in one place, connected to your employee records. So you can spend your time on the conversations that matter most.

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