Best payroll software vs Excel: costs, features & compliance

Key Takeaways Payroll software prevents errors by automating tax codes, National Insurance , and Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) eligibility and calculations for the 2026/27 tax year.

HMRC RTI compliance requires direct submissions; Excel cannot submit Real Time Information natively.

Cloud-based payroll software provides secure storage and easier access for small and medium businesses.

Businesses replacing manual Excel payroll with dedicated software report up to 90% of payroll admin time saved each month, including eliminating manual RTI data re-entry, payslip creation, and statutory payment tracking.

For most UK employers, switching from Excel to dedicated payroll software is not a question of preference, it is a question of risk. As workforce complexity grows, the compliance gaps in manual spreadsheets widen: a single missed threshold update, an incorrect NLW bracket, or a late FPS can quietly escalate into a costly HMRC penalty. This guide breaks down exactly where Excel falls short in 2026/27 and what to look for when choosing a compliant alternative.

Why is payroll software better than Excel for UK payroll?

Payroll software is better than Excel for UK payroll because it handles calculations, HMRC compliance, and RTI submissions automatically, removing the manual effort and error risk that spreadsheets cannot eliminate. The best payroll software in the UK updates instantly when legislation changes, from new tax codes to revised NLW rates, without any manual formula intervention.

Manual spreadsheet management on Excel creates significant risk as employment rules change. Excel payroll increases the risk of non-compliance as UK tax legislation evolves each tax year. Using dedicated payroll software in the UK eliminates the need to constantly monitor legislative updates or manually adjust the tax codes of employees. Modern payroll software solutions automate these processes, significantly reducing manual workload and compliance risk.

This comparison table highlights the key differences between automated systems and Excel for UK payroll compliance:

Feature Automated Payroll Software Manual Excel Spreadsheets HMRC RTI Submissions Direct automatic filing Manual gateway entry required Tax Code Updates Automatic (April 2026/27 rules) Manual formula updates Statutory Pay Built-in compliance logic High risk of calculation error Data Security Cloud encrypted storage Basic password protection Payslip Distribution Automated digital delivery Manual PDF creation & email National Living Wage Automatic updating of employees’ birthdays. Manual birthday entry can lead to employees being paid in the incorrect NLW age-bracket. Audit Trail Automated compliance history Manual version control required

What payroll tasks are hardest to manage in Excel?

Excel struggles most with changing UK payroll requirements, including annual updates to 2026/27 tax thresholds, Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) calculations from the first qualifying day of absence, and the manual preparation of data for HMRC RTI submissions.

Manual payslip generation also creates security risks without encrypted digital delivery. Employers must extract payroll figures from multiple sheets and reformat them for the HMRC Basic PAYE Tools portal.

⚠️ Warning: Under HMRC rules (as set out by HM Revenue and Customs), late FPS submissions trigger automatic monthly penalties scaled by employee count: up to £100 per month for small employers, with higher tiers for larger headcounts.

Furthermore, employers who process payroll manually in Excel still bear full legal responsibility for accurate HMRC submissions. A single missed FPS filing or incorrect NLW bracket can result in immediate penalties, even if the error was unintentional.

When can Excel still work for payroll?

Excel can still work for payroll only in very small, low-complexity businesses with stable pay and minimal reporting needs. A micro-business with just one or two salaried employees on fixed incomes might manage temporarily using spreadsheets.

👉 To note: Even in simple scenarios, employers using Excel must still manually re-enter their calculated data into their HMRC-recognised portal to fulfil legal reporting requirements.

Payroll audit guide & checklist Download PayFit's checklist

Is free payroll software better than Excel?

Free payroll software UK is usually better than Excel for basic compliance, offering built-in tax calculations and RTI submissions. However, it remains limited for growing teams, particularly when it comes to scalability, automation, and pension management.

While free tools are a step up from spreadsheets, even cheap payroll software is often a worthwhile investment compared to Excel. The time saved on manual administration typically outweighs the subscription cost, while hidden expenses from calculation errors and HMRC disputes can make spreadsheets financially damaging. When reviewing payroll software pricing, growing businesses often see immediate ROI through automation and reduced admin workload.

HMRC provides Basic PAYE Tools as a free payroll software option for businesses with fewer than 10 employees. This software allows employers to calculate tax, National Insurance, and submit RTI directly to HMRC.

While superior to Excel for direct reporting, Basic PAYE Tools lacks essential features including:

No auto-enrolment pension management

No automated digital payslip distribution (must be saved manually as PDFs)

No integration with accounting or HR systems

Limited support for multiple pay frequencies

Is free payroll software the most cost-effective option for growing teams?

Free payroll software UK is rarely cost-effective for growing teams because hidden administrative costs, manual data entry, and missing features quickly outweigh the initial savings.

As headcount increases, the lack of automation forces managers into repetitive administrative work. Investing in automated software with popular payroll features ultimately saves money by managing pensions, sick pay, and compliance seamlessly without the need for manual admin.

What should businesses look for in payroll software as they grow?

Businesses should look for payroll software that includes automated pension management, accounting integrations, and built-in HR tools to support scaling operations effectively. As employee headcount grows, basic systems or manual spreadsheets quickly become bottlenecks that slow down management teams.

A scalable solution must handle complex scenarios like variable hours, multiple pension schemes, and employee self-service portals. Moving beyond basic tools ensures the software framework can support a growing workforce without requiring additional administrative hires.

What compliance features are essential for scaling businesses?

Growing businesses need payroll software with automatic RTI compliance, real-time HMRC updates, and audit-ready reporting to reduce compliance risk as complexity increases. Systems should automatically track statutory payment recoveries and generate P32 Employer Payment Records without manual reconciliation.

How do premium HR integrations benefit growing teams?

Premium HR integrations benefit growing teams by unifying leave management, expense tracking, and payroll calculations into a single automated workflow. Exploring HR and payroll software benefits reveals that connecting these functions drastically reduces admin time.

Instead of manually checking an Excel absence tracker against the payroll spreadsheet, managers can rely on the system to calculate pro-rata salaries and sick pay automatically.

Why should UK businesses avoid using Excel for payroll in 2026?

UK businesses should avoid using Excel for payroll in 2026 because manual spreadsheets significantly increase the risk of calculation errors, data breaches, and HMRC non-compliance penalties. Unlike automated systems, Excel does not automatically update when legislation changes, forcing employers to manually rebuild complex formulas every tax year.

As employment laws evolve, relying on static spreadsheets becomes a severe administrative liability. Upgrading to compliant cloud payroll software UK eliminates these blind spots by instantly reflecting new legal thresholds without user intervention.

What are the 4 types of payroll systems and their risks?

The 4 types of payroll systems are manual spreadsheets, desktop software, cloud payroll software, and outsourced payroll, each carrying different levels of risk.

Understanding these categories helps businesses move away from risky manual processes:

Manual/Excel: Highest compliance risk, highly prone to human error, and lacks direct HMRC integrations.

Desktop software: Better compliance than Excel, but requires manual updates and local machine backups.

Cloud payroll software: Highly scalable, automatically updates tax rules, and provides secure remote access.

Outsourced payroll: Low administrative burden but reduces internal control and can be expensive.

Why is cloud payroll software in the UK safer than Excel spreadsheets?

Cloud payroll software UK is safer than Excel spreadsheets because it uses enterprise-grade encryption, automated backups, and strict user access controls. This eliminates the risk of an unencrypted Excel file being accidentally shared, deleted, or corrupted on a local hard drive.

💡 Good to know: Cloud payroll platforms automatically align with strict UK GDPR regulations , securely storing sensitive employee data in a compliant digital environment that spreadsheets cannot guarantee.

How does online payroll software support accountants and bureaus?

Online payroll software UK supports accountants and bureaus by centralising client data, automating tax calculations, and enabling bulk RTI submissions. Managing multiple client accounts through Excel is highly inefficient, forcing professionals to manually update spreadsheets for every individual client and risking severe bottlenecks during peak payroll periods.

Switching to a dedicated digital platform allows bureaus to scale their operations securely. Instead of relying on local hard drives or emailed spreadsheets, professionals can manage dozens of clients from a single, encrypted dashboard, ensuring every business remains compliant with the latest HMRC regulations .

How can payroll software streamline workflows for accountants?

Payroll software for accountants UK streamlines workflows by integrating directly with standard accounting platforms, allowing journal entries to post automatically. Replacing Excel with automated software drastically reduces administrative overhead and costly billing errors.

👉 To note: When advising clients on upgrading from manual spreadsheets, professionals often reference a comprehensive best payroll software guide to highlight the long-term cost savings of automation.

How does bureau software improve client collaboration?