Key Takeaways Payroll software for small UK businesses automates PAYE , Income Tax and National Insurance calculations, reducing manual errors that can trigger HMRC penalties for late RTI submissions.

Modern platforms submit Full Payment Submissions (FPS) and Employer Payment Summaries (EPS) in real time, ensuring compliance with RTI rules in the 2026/27 tax year.

Typical SME payroll software costs range from £25–£70 per month base fee, plus £3–£10 per employee per payslip , with total monthly costs typically between £60–£150 for businesses with around 10 employees.

Cloud payroll software automatically applies 2026/27 thresholds, NIC changes and statutory rates, cutting compliance risk during mid‑year HMRC updates.

Using payroll software reduces processing time to under 30 minutes per cycle for small teams by automating payslips, tax calculations and reporting workflows.

For UK small employers, running payroll on a spreadsheet feels manageable until it isn’t. A miscalculated NIC deduction, a missed tax code update or a pension eligibility error can create compliance gaps that compound across every pay cycle. As the 2026/27 thresholds and National Living Wage rates take effect, manual payroll is no longer a minor inconvenience but a measurable business risk. This guide breaks down what effective payroll software looks like for SMEs and what to prioritise when choosing a solution.

What are the core features of small business payroll software?

Small business payroll software manages gross-to-net wage calculations , PAYE tax code application, NIC deductions, and statutory pay processing in one secure platform, automating the core payroll tasks that manual spreadsheets leave exposed to error and compliance risk.

Beyond calculations, reliable payroll software acts as a compliance engine , managing statutory payments (maternity, paternity, sick pay) and automatically applying Employment Allowance as a £10,500 employer NIC reduction .

How does HMRC payroll software automate UK compliance?

HMRC payroll software handles UK compliance by directly connecting the business to the government’s digital tax systems. It ensures every Full Payment Submission (FPS) is calculated accurately and sent securely on or before payday. This guarantees payroll management remains fully compliant with 2026/27 tax rules without requiring manual tracking.

What are essential HR and payroll software capabilities?

The core features of HR and payroll software include automated wage calculations, digital payslip distribution, and automatic workplace pension assessments. By replacing manual spreadsheets, small business payroll software instantly applies mandatory statutory deductions and calculates pro-rata salaries for new starters.

👉 To note: Many modern platforms also include a secure employee self-service portal where staff can independently view their payslips and manage annual leave , saving significant administrative time.

How much does payroll software cost for SMEs in the UK?

Payroll software for UK SMEs in the 2026/27 tax year typically combines a fixed monthly base fee with a per‑employee cost , with total pricing shaped by the level of automation, HR features, and system integrations required. Based on publicly available UK provider pricing, businesses with around 10 employees often spend between £60 and £150 per month in total for standard payroll platforms.

Typical pricing structures include:

Fixed monthly base fee: £25 to £70

Per‑employee cost: £3 to £10 per payslip

Optional add‑ons: Extra fees for HR tools, auto‑enrolment pension management, and employee expense management.

What is the cheapest payroll software for small business UK?

The cheapest payroll services for small businesses typically start from around £5–£15 per month for micro‑employers, with some providers offering per‑payroll or usage‑based pricing instead of a fixed monthly fee. These entry‑level platforms usually handle core PAYE calculations and RTI submissions but often lack advanced automation such as workplace pension management and statutory pay processing, meaning employers may still need to manage parts of compliance manually.

Very low‑cost options are generally most suitable for businesses with simple payroll needs and a low number of employees, where administrative overhead remains limited.

Is there free payroll software for small businesses?

Yes, there is free payroll software for small businesses , with the most notable option being HMRC’s Basic PAYE Tools (BPT) . This free payroll software uk is available at no cost for employers with fewer than 10 staff members, allowing them to make basic RTI submissions. However, it does not generate digital payslips or calculate workplace pension contributions. Employers must handle these complex obligations separately, which adds significant manual administration.

How does cloud payroll software compare to desktop solutions?

Cloud payroll software compares favourably to desktop solutions by offering automatic legislative updates and secure remote accessibility. Instead of relying on a single office computer, modern platforms store data safely in the cloud, helping employers remain compliant with current 2026/27 tax rules.

Feature Cloud Payroll Software Desktop Payroll Software Tax updates Automatic (2026/27 regulations) Manual updates required Accessibility Anywhere via web browser Restricted to one office computer Data backups Automatic and highly secure Manual backups required Employee portal Included (digital payslips) Not typically available Compliance updates Automatic HMRC updates Manual intervention required

What are the benefits of cloud payroll for small business?

The primary benefit of cloud payroll for small business is the complete elimination of manual system updates. When HMRC introduces mid-year National Insurance changes, cloud providers apply the new calculation thresholds instantly across all accounts. Additionally, cloud platforms often include dedicated employee portals where staff can securely download their payslips and request annual leave , reducing repetitive queries to management.

Does payroll software handle HMRC RTI submissions automatically?

Yes, reliable platforms connect directly to HMRC’s systems to handle Real Time Information (RTI) submissions automatically without manual file uploads. They securely transmit the mandatory FPS on or before every payday, alongside the Employer Payment Summary (EPS) when reclaiming statutory pay .

⚠️ Warning: Failing to submit accurate RTI submissions on time can result in automatic monthly penalties per PAYE scheme set by HM Revenue and Customs :

£100/month (1 to 9 employees)

£200/month (10 to 49 employees)

£300/month (50 to 249 employees)

£400/month (250+ employees).

Repeated late filing can also trigger:

Additional HMRC enforcement notices

Interest on late PAYE payments

Formal penalty reviews for persistent non‑compliance.

Payroll audit guide & checklist Download PayFit's checklist

How does HR and payroll software improve employee management?

HR and payroll software improves employee management by centralising wage data, leave requests, and digital payslips into a single accessible platform. This removes manual HR administration for the employer and empowers staff to manage their personal details securely.

What is an employee self-service payroll portal?

An employee self-service portal is a secure online dashboard where staff can view their digital payslips, check their tax codes , and update their bank details without contacting management. Using modern payroll software provides employees with 24/7 access to their historical wage data and statutory documents.

📌 Example: Instead of emailing HR to request a copy of a lost payslip for a mortgage application, an employee can simply log in and download the exact PDF directly from their cloud portal.

How do payroll solutions manage annual leave and sick pay?

Payroll solutions manage annual leave and sick pay by automatically tracking absence balances and calculating the correct statutory deductions in real time. This ensures that any time taken off is instantly reflected in the upcoming pay run without requiring manual spreadsheet updates.

When a staff member logs a sick day, the software checks eligibility for Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) and adjusts their gross pay accordingly. This guarantees accurate wage calculations and keeps your payroll records perfectly aligned with actual attendance.

How does payroll software integrate with accounting systems?

Payroll software integrates with accounting systems by securely syncing payroll data , journal entries , and expense information directly into cloud-based bookkeeping platforms. This reduces the need for manual data entry and helps ensure that gross pay, employer National Insurance contributions , and net pay are consistently reflected across financial records.

By keeping payroll and accounting data aligned in real time , businesses can reduce the risk of discrepancies between payroll runs and month-end reporting. This also supports better compliance with HMRC requirements by maintaining clear, accurate audit trails for every pay cycle.

👉 To note: Modern payroll software typically automates payroll journal posting, helping businesses reduce manual reconciliation work and improve accuracy during month-end closing processes.

How do payroll journals help with month-end reconciliation?

Payroll journals help month-end reconciliation by converting payroll data into a structured format that can be recorded in accounting systems. This reduces the need for manual posting and helps finance teams keep payroll and accounting records aligned .

By improving data consistency , journals reduce the risk of discrepancies in key figures such as gross pay, employer liabilities, and net pay . This makes it easier to identify and resolve issues during month-end closing

👉 To note: Automating payroll journal creation helps finance teams reduce manual reconciliation work and speeds up the month-end close process by improving the accuracy and consistency of payroll data.

How does automated payroll accounting save time?

Automated payroll accounting saves time by reducing manual data entry and helping synchronise payroll information with finance systems. This allows businesses to streamline a range of accounting processes and maintain more consistent financial records.

This can include:

Automatically syncing payroll journals to the general ledger

Integrating employee expenses into accounting workflows

Reducing month-end reconciliation time by minimising manual data transfers and improving the accuracy of payroll-related figures such as PAYE, National Insurance, employer pension contributions, and statutory pay recoveries.

💡 Good to know : Real-time or near real-time synchronisation helps finance teams close accounts more efficiently and reduces discrepancies between payroll and accounting records, particularly during month-end reporting.

How to choose payroll software for small business?

Choosing payroll software for small business means evaluating compliance features , level of automation , and scalability . A reliable solution should handle HMRC reporting , statutory payments , and employee data securely, while adapting as your business grows.

When comparing options, it helps to focus on RTI submissions , auto‑enrolment pensions , and integration with accounting tools, which are key factors driving platform comparison and selection in the UK payroll software .

What features define the best payroll software UK?

The best payroll software in the UK includes essential compliance and automation features that manage payroll end-to-end. PayFit, for example, is built specifically for UK SMEs and automates the entire payroll process, from gross-to-net calculations to direct HMRC submissions, removing the need for manual intervention at every stage.

When evaluating providers, employers should look for:

Automatic RTI submissions (FPS and EPS) sent directly to HMRC on or before payday

Auto-enrolment pension management , automatically assessing eligibility and calculating contributions in real time for each pay cycle

Real-time tax code updates for 2026/27, applied instantly without manual intervention

An employee self-service portal , giving staff 24/7 access to payslips, tax documents, and leave management

Secure cloud storage compliant with UK GDPR, protecting sensitive payroll data

Native accounting integrations , automatically syncing payroll journals and reducing month-end reconciliation.

📌 Example:

PayFit automatically submits the Full Payment Submission (FPS) on payday without requiring manual uploads to HMRC , while simultaneously posting payroll journals to connected accounting platforms, all within a single pay run.

When should you consider outsourcing to payroll services?

Outsourcing payroll services should be considered when payroll complexity exceeds internal capacity. This usually happens when employers need to manage statutory payments, variable pay, or a growing workforce.

While software offers control, payroll services UK can provide:

Expert review of payroll calculations

Reduced compliance risk

Support for complex cases such as Statutory Maternity Pay.