Will Labour bring in a 4-day working week in the UK in 2026?

Key takeaways The UK 4-day working week is not mandatory under Labour’s plans.

Employees would gain a specific right to request a 4-day week, not an automatic entitlement.

Total working hours would stay the same (compressed hours model).

Employers would still be able to refuse requests for valid business reasons.

No legislation has been passed yet, consultations and parliamentary steps are still required.





Labour’s proposal around a 4-day working week in the UK does not introduce a mandatory reduction in working time. Instead, it builds on existing flexible working rights by giving employees the right to request a 4-day working week, while still working their full contracted hours.

In practice, this would usually mean compressed hours (for example, four longer working days instead of five). As of 2026, this remains a policy proposal, not a legal obligation for employers.

What has the government said about a 4-day working week so far?

Following Labour’s Make Work Pay agenda, ministers have repeatedly highlighted flexible working as a driver of productivity, inclusion, and retention.

Key points confirmed publicly:

The government supports flexible working arrangements , including compressed hours.

There are no plans to force employers to adopt a 4-day working week.

Any reform would go through consultation with businesses and trade unions .

The proposal builds on the existing day-one right to request flexible working.



As of 2026, the proposal has not yet been written into employment law.

How would a 4-day working week work in practice?

If implemented, the proposal would most likely operate as a request-based model.

A 4-day working week would usually involve:

the same total weekly hours

longer working days

one additional day off during the working week



This is already possible under current flexible working rules, Labour’s proposal would simply explicitly include the 4-day week as an option.

4-day working week: what employers and employees should expect

Aspect What it means in practice Legal status (2026) Proposal only — not law Working hours Total contractual hours remain unchanged Employer obligation Must consider requests, not approve them automatically Refusal Allowed where there are valid business reasons Pay No automatic change to pay Flexible working Builds on existing day-one flexible working rights

What could this mean for small businesses?

For small and growing businesses, the proposal signals a continued shift towards employee-led flexibility, rather than rigid working patterns.

Potential opportunities

Stronger employer branding with younger workers

Improved recruitment and retention

Better alignment with work–life balance expectations

Potential challenges

Longer working days may increase fatigue

Operational coverage still needs to span five working days

Managers will need clearer workload planning



How can UK businesses prepare now? Even without new legislation, businesses can prepare by: encouraging open conversations about working preferences

reviewing current flexible working policies

testing compressed hours in suitable teams

documenting clear decision criteria for approving or refusing requests



This puts employers on the front foot if the proposal progresses.