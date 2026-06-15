Key Takeaways A relocation allowance is financial support provided by employers to help employees move for a job.

It can cover costs such as removal, temporary accommodation, and travel expenses.

In the UK, qualifying relocation expenses are tax-free up to £8,000 per employee per move.

Any amount above £8,000 is treated as a taxable benefit and must be reported to HMRC.

The allowance must relate to a new job location or a workplace change that meets HMRC's distance conditions.

Employers must report taxable relocation benefits via payroll or P11D , depending on how costs are paid.

Clear policies and accurate record-keeping are essential for compliance.

Under HMRC rules, employers can support employees moving for work with up to £8,000 of tax-free assistance , but only if specific qualifying conditions are met. Spend that exceeds this threshold, or that fails to meet HMRC's eligibility criteria, becomes a taxable payroll cost subject to Income Tax and National Insurance. Understanding exactly where that line falls is one of the most important payroll compliance decisions employers face when managing relocations.

What is a relocation allowance?

What is a relocation allowance?

A relocation allowance is a payment or benefit provided by an employer to help an employee cover the costs of moving to a new location for work.

It is typically offered when:

An employee takes a new role in a different location.

An existing employee is required to relocate for business reasons.

Relocation support can be paid as a lump sum, reimbursed expenses , or provided as direct services arranged by the employer.

Who can receive a relocation allowance?

Employees can receive a relocation allowance if they are required to move their home for work purposes.

This generally applies to:

New hires relocating to start a role.

Existing employees moving due to a job transfer.

Employees relocating to a new permanent workplace.

Eligibility is governed by HMRC's distance and timing conditions . To qualify for tax-free treatment, the employee's old home must be too far for a reasonable daily commute to the new workplace, and the new home must be within a reasonable commuting distance. The move must also be completed and expenses claimed before the end of the tax year following the one in which the employee started their new job. Failing to meet these conditions removes the £8,000 tax exemption and makes the allowance a fully taxable cost.

What is the difference between a relocation allowance and a relocation package?

A relocation allowance is a fixed amount of money given to an employee, while a relocation package is a broader set of benefits and services provided by an employer.

Key differences:

Feature Relocation Allowance Relocation Package Structure A fixed lump sum or capped reimbursement. A structured offering of direct services. Common Benefits Direct cash payment for moving costs. Paid moving services and temporary housing. Specialist Support Employees manage their own logistics. Visa, legal support, and settling-in services. Primary Use Simple, flexible cost coverage. Comprehensive support for complex or international moves.

👉 To note: Many employers combine both approaches, offering a capped allowance alongside selected services.

What are the requirements for relocation allowance?

Relocation allowance must meet certain conditions to qualify for tax relief.

Key requirements include:

The move must be necessary for the job .

The move must satisfy the distance test : the new commute must be significantly longer than the old one, and the new home must be within a reasonable daily travelling distance of the new workplace.

The employee must intend to live closer to the new workplace .

The expenses must be incurred before the end of the tax year following the year in which the employee started the new job.

👉 To note : These conditions determine whether the allowance qualifies for tax-free treatment under HMRC rules.

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What expenses are included in a relocation allowance?

Relocation allowance can cover a range of qualifying expenses related to moving home for work.

Common qualifying expenses

Removal and transport of belongings

Travel costs related to the move

Temporary accommodation

Legal fees (e.g. conveyancing)

Estate agent fees

Costs of buying or selling a home

What expenses are not covered by relocation allowance?

Not all relocation-related costs qualify for tax relief. Here are the non-qualifying expenses :

Mortgage payments

Rent (beyond temporary accommodation)

Home improvements or furnishings

Compensation for inconvenience

Meals (unless part of temporary accommodation arrangements)

In addition, the tax treatment of non-qualifying expenses depends on who pays the supplier :

Employer reimburses the employee : the amount must be processed through payroll with PAYE and Class 1 NICs deducted.

Employer pays the supplier directly (employer-arranged) : reported on P11D with Class 1A NICs due from the employer.

Employer pays the supplier directly (employee-arranged) : reported on P11D but treated as earnings, meaning Class 1 NICs apply via payroll .

What are the tax rules for relocation allowance in the UK?

Relocation allowance can be partly tax-free, depending on the amount and type of expenses.

Tax-free threshold

Up to £8,000 per employee can be provided tax-free .

Above the threshold

Any amount above £8,000 is treated as a taxable benefit

Employers must report it to HMRC (e.g. via payroll or P11D )

👉 To note: The £8,000 limit applies per relocation, not per expense category.

Relocation allowance: tax treatment overview

Type of expense Tax treatment Notes Qualifying relocation costs Tax-free (up to £8,000 total) Must meet HMRC conditions Excess over £8,000 Taxable Report via payroll/P11D Non-qualifying expenses Fully taxable No tax relief available Direct payments to suppliers May be tax-free if qualifying e.g. removal companies

What is the time limit for relocation allowance?

Relocation expenses must be incurred within a specific timeframe to qualify for tax relief.

Expenses must be incurred or benefits provided before the limitation day , which is the end of the tax year following the one in which the employee started the new job.

📌 Example : If an employee relocates in June 2026, qualifying expenses must typically be incurred by 5 April 2028.

How should relocation allowance be processed in payroll?

Relocation allowance must be handled carefully in payroll to avoid misclassifying taxable income as tax-free expenses. Payroll teams need to distinguish clearly between qualifying expenses (which fall under the £8,000 threshold) and non-qualifying benefits (which are taxable in full). Failing to separate these correctly in Real Time Information (RTI) submissions can cause discrepancies in tax withholding and errors at year-end.

Employers should:

Identify qualifying vs non-qualifying expenses.

Track total relocation costs per employee against the £8,000 threshold.

Apply the correct tax treatment to each cost element.

Report taxable relocation costs via P11D (Section J) or through payrolling benefits , ensuring Class 1A National Insurance is calculated at year-end.

Using payroll software can help ensure accurate reporting and reduce the risk of misclassification.

Indeed, errors in classification can trigger HMRC "discovery assessments" that scrutinise your payroll records for the past several years. If relocation costs are incorrectly flagged as tax-free, the employer becomes liable for unpaid Class 1A National Insurance and the employee’s backdated Income Tax. Incorrect classification can lead to additional Income Tax, National Insurance liabilities, interest charges, and HMRC inaccuracy penalties, depending on the nature and severity of the error. Employers may also need to correct previous payroll submissions and year-end reporting.

What are common relocation allowance policies?

Relocation allowance policies vary between employers, but most follow a structured approach to control costs and ensure fairness.

Typical policy elements include:

Allowance limits : Many employers set a fixed relocation budget or capped reimbursement policy.

Eligible expenses list : A clearly defined list of qualifying costs employees can claim.

Repayment clauses : Employees may need to repay the allowance if they leave within a set period, typically 12 to 24 months.

Approval processes : Pre-approval required for certain expenses before costs are incurred.

Statutory time limits : HMRC requires all qualifying relocation expenses to be incurred before the end of the tax year following the one in which the employee started the job. Policies should set internal deadlines well within this window, as missing the legal cutoff removes tax-exempt status and turns the payment into a taxable cost.

What are the best practices for managing relocation allowance?

To manage relocation allowance effectively, a clear relocation policy should be defined, specifying eligibility criteria and setting maximum allowance caps to ensure accurate budget forecasting. From a compliance standpoint, receipts and documentation are essential if HMRC requests supporting evidence, as is tracking expenses against the £8,000 threshold to ensure any excess is correctly taxed.

Proactive communication also plays a key role, ensuring employees understand which costs are covered and how the allowance impacts their net take-home pay.