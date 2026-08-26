Let's reshape payroll and HR together
Partner with us to build the future of payroll and HR management.
Due to high demand, we are temporarily pausing new API integration requests. We’re working to increase capacity and will reopen soon. Thank you for your patience.
Why Partner with Payfit?
Our programme is built around shared success. Revenue share, co-marketing and mutual referrals mean the partnership pays in both directions — the more your clients win, the more you do too.
Make payroll better for your clients
Payroll admin is one of the biggest drains on any business. As a Payfit partner, you're the reason your clients get that time back — with expert-led, AI-powered payroll that takes the complexity off their plate for good
Grow with us
We’re scaling rapidly, and our partner programme is designed so our businesses grow together. Features include co-marketing, revenue share and mutual referrals.
Stay ahead on payroll and HR
Payroll never stands still. Our CIPP-qualified team works directly with every partner to build your expertise and keep you current on every legislative change — so you can always give your clients confident, compliant advice.
Join the payroll tech club
Our Open API hub provides Payfit users with the opportunity to build their own custom integrations. Join our program to help our clients sync up with their favourite tools (including you!) and eradicate double data entry for good.
Who can partner with Payfit?
Payfit partners with advisors and businesses that are passionate about building the future of payroll and HR Management.
Integration Partners
Integrate with us or join our Open API program to help our clients complete their tech stack.
Referral Partners
Whether you're a point solution or strategic advisor, partner with us to share leads and grow together.
Fractional Support Providers
Bring your A-game to clients by helping them transform their People and Finance processes with PayFit.
Our Trusted Partners
We only work with trusted partners who want to build the best experiences for employers and employees.
Integrated all-in-one benefits and private health insurance platform.
A leading all-in-one HR management software.
All your global employment needs in one place. Work with great talent in 180+ countries without opening entities and navigating complex local laws.
Finance Functions for Ambitious Startups
The recruitment software your candidates and team will love
Synchronize and secure your Pleo access automatically.
Financial management for next generation founders
Company cards and spend management software for better savings.
Specialised, on-demand finops teams assembled for your business needs.
Fully automated, flexible benefits & rewards platform that puts teams first.
Bringing together exceptional people to meet their co-founders and build global startups.
Effortlessly onboard new team members and streamline the management of your entire IT infrastructure.
ATS software and support for HR and in-house recruiters.
Automatically create employee profiles for your new recruits.
Performance management & engagement software that powers growth.
Automatically transfer your accounting data to Odoo thanks to the Sodexis connector
Non-dilutive finance provider, offering fast and flexible capital from £10k-£10m.
Top 100 firm of accountants and business advisers to get the most out of your business and your personal finances
Automatic pension enrolment for fast, easy and secure pension setup.
Flexible co-working space for forward-thinking companies and pioneering tech.
Outsourced HR services for Micro - SME businesses
Group life insurance providing life-enhancing coverage valued by employees.
Join us, and let's grow together
Interested in becoming a Payfit Partner? Fill out our partnership application form and a partnerships manager will be in touch.
Frequently Asked Questions
To learn more about becoming a PayFit partner, please complete the partner form on this page and a member of our partnerships team will be in touch.
The structure of our partnerships is adapted to suit our partners goals. There are many benefits to partnering with PayFit; get in touch to discuss how we can work together.
The partnerships team will meet with you to ensure we are aligned in our goals and vision. Integration partners are subject to our product team’s timeline and roadmap; other partners can join our partner programme today!