Why PayFit?

PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

With many businesses often choosing between in-house or outsourced payroll, PayFit looks to offer a hybrid alternative. We believe that by providing the best of both — e.g. the control and visibility of in-house and the expertise and specialism associated with outsourcing — you can enjoy the best payroll experience possible.

Control & visibility combined with expert support

Be in charge of your payroll and receive support when needed.

80%
When switching to PayFit, customers reduce the time spent running payroll by 80%.
5,000+
Over 5,000 customers trust PayFit as their payroll provider.
1st
PayFit is the UK's first fully automated payroll provider.

What is PayFit?

Through automating your payroll and HR admin, PayFit allows you to free up your time and focus on core tasks such as prioritising your business's growth and keeping your employees happy.

  • Easy-to-use cloud-based software
  • Automation of payslips, RTI and pension submissions
  • User-friendly employee portal
  • Integration of payroll and HR management

Who is PayFit for?

Whether you employ 0 or 500 employees, PayFit provides you with the tools and support you need to reduce your payroll admin.

Business owners

Business owners

An easy-to-use and automated software allowing you to save time and money.

HR Managers

HR teams

Intuitive software with dedicated support from payroll experts enabling you to remain compliant at all times.

Finance Managers

Finance teams

Payroll and HR data all in one place with custom reports and direct exports for your accounting software.

Employees

Employees

Through a user-friendly employee portal, employees can access their payslips, request leaves, and submit expenses.

Why do customers choose PayFit?

PayFit's fantastic customer service team is always available and responsive. It's great because you feel like you're talking to a payroll expert every time."

Sam Fronson, Co-Founder & COO @ YuLife

50-100

