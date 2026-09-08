Privacy policy for the testers community

Payfit SAS and Payfit Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Payfit", "we") are extremely vigilant with regard to respecting your privacy and protecting your personal data.

This Privacy Policy (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy") is intended for all persons who have agreed to be part of the tester community (hereinafter referred to as the "Testers", "You").

Its purpose is to explain how we use your personal data (hereinafter referred to as "Personal Data", "Data") and, where appropriate, send it to third parties, as well as the rights you have regarding how your Data is processed.

1. Who is the data controller for processing your Personal Data ?

The following parties are joint data controllers for processing your Personal Data: Payfit SAS, with capital of 413,071.44 Euros, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 813 487 899, with headquarters at 1 rue de Saint-Pétersbourg, Paris 75008; and Payfit Ltd, a limited company registered with Companies House under number 11623900, with headquarters on the 9th floor, 107 Cheapside, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 6DN, represented by Thomas Jeanjean, CEO, duly empowered.

2. Who is our Data Protection Officer ?

Payfit has appointed a Data Protection Officer (hereinafter referred to as the "DPO"). Our DPO is responsible for ensuring that your Data is processed in accordance with the applicable law, and is at your disposal for any question or comments you may have regarding the processing of your Data at legal@payfit.com .

3. What Data do we use and for which purposes ?

We use the following Personal Data: your first and last name, your email address,data from your Payfit account (such as your payroll data) if you have consented to it and the company at which you work, the recording of your call with Payfit, if you have consented to it as well as the Data relating to your behaviour and/or your answers during the tests and your language preferences. This Data allows Payfit to identify you and may be required to perform the user tests.

Please note that the Personal Data used may vary from test to test.

4. What is the purpose of processing your Personal Data ?

Payfit has set up a community of Testers among its users to test new features and versions of its products and/or services and collect their expectations and impressions regarding Payfit products and/or services.

5. What is the legal basis for processing your Personal Data ?

Data processing is carried out on the basis of your consent or on the basis of the contract between you and Payfit if you enter terms and conditions specific to a panel or testing project.

6. To whom may we send your Personal Data ?

Your Data will be communicated to the Payfit staff who is responsible for carrying out the tests and organising the Tester community.

We will also send some of your Data to our subcontractors, who are required to use it exclusively for the purposes of the tasks with which we entrust them and not for their own purposes.

In this context, we require our subcontractors to put in place strict confidentiality and data protection measures and to respect the applicable legislation regarding the processing of your data.

Except from these cases, we undertake not to provide third parties with access to your Data without your prior consent, unless we are obliged to do so for a legitimate reason (legal obligations, combatting fraud or abuse, exercising the rights of the defense, etc.).

7. Is your Data transferred outside the European Union ?

Some of our subcontractors may be based outside the European Union, including countries that do not have an adequate level of personal data protection.

In this case, Payfit is committed to ensuring the security and confidentiality of your Data by way of the following methods, among others:

-signing standard contractual clauses or contracts for the subcontracting of personal data, on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with Article 28 of the GDPR.

8. How long do we store your Personal Data ?

Your Data will be stored for the duration of your participation in the Tests and for a maximum period of 3 years from your last participation.

9. What are your rights ?

Where the processing is based on your consent, you can withdraw it at anytime by sending a request to the DPO (by post or email: legal@payfit.com).

You can object to the processing of your Personal Data for any reason by sending your request to the DPO (by post or email: legal@payfit.com).

You can also access your Personal Data and request its deletion and/or rectification or exercise your right to data portability and to restrict the processing of your Data.

To exercise these rights or to ask any questions about the processing of your Data, you can also contact our DPO using the contact details provided below.

If you estimate, after contacting us, that your data protection and privacy rights are not being respected or that the collection system does not comply with data protection rules, you can submit a complaint to the CNIL or the ICO.

DPO contact details:

legal@payfit.com

Payfit SAS - DPO

1 rue de Saint-Pétersbourg

75008 PARIS