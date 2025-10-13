PayFit's Partner Referral Program in the UK

These Terms and Conditions govern the contractual relationship between the company PayFit Ltd., a private limited company registered under number 11623900, having its registered office at Unit 316 Clerkenwell Workshops, 27-31 Clerkenwell Close, London, United Kingdom, EC1R 0AT (hereinafter “PayFit”) and the persons wishing to participate to the PayFit’s Referral Program.

Introduction

Welcome to PayFit’s Referral Program. These terms and conditions (“Terms”) describe how you can participate and the rules governing the referral program of PayFit (the “Referral Program”). By participating, you agree to comply with these Terms.

Definitions

For the purposes of these Terms, the following definitions shall apply:

Referrer: person part of the https://www.thehrconsultancyacademy.com/ community who refers the PayFit product using the official referral process to a potential new client. This individual must be an employee of an existing PayFit client.

Referee: A company who is referred to the PayFit services by a Referrer and subsequently subscribes to the PayFit’s services as a direct result of this referral .

Reward: The compensation or incentive that the both Referrer and Referee shall receive for each successful referral, which may include monetary compensation, discounts, or other forms of rewards as specified by PayFit.

Eligibility

The Referral Program is open to legal residents of the United Kingdom aged 18 and over, who are capable of entering into binding contracts. Employees and ex-employees of PayFit and employees and ex-employees of PayFit’s worldwide affiliates and subsidiaries, as well as their immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings, and children), are not eligible to participate in this Referral Program.

How to Participate

To participate in the Referral Program, you must submit a referral using the form available at https://payfit.com/uk/refer-payfit/. The form must include all required information about the Referee, including their name, contact details, and any additional information requested by PayFit.

The Referee must be a new referral, meaning they should not be an existing PayFit nor PayFIt affiliates client nor should they be in ongoing negotiations or discussions with PayFit regarding potential subscription at the time of referral.

A referral is deemed successful when the Referee has run its first payroll successfully AND has paid its first invoice to PayFit, within 6 months after the submission of the referral.

Rewards

The reward for a successful referral is up to £500 for the Referrer. The Referrer shall only be eligible to receive a maximum of four referral fees (= 4x£500) during the calendar year. In the event of a Referee referred by several Referees, the Referee shall designate one Referrer.

The Referee will receive a one month free subscription to the PayFit product, excluding onboarding fees.

PayFit reserves the right to modify the type and amount of rewards at any time, with such changes being communicated via the PayFit website or other appropriate channels.

Referral Conditions

Referrers must not use spam, misleading advertisements, or deceptive methods to solicit referrals. PayFit reserves the right to disqualify any referral if it is suspected to be fraudulent or non-compliant with these Terms or if the referral was obtained through inappropriate or fraudulent means. Referrals should also comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including but not limited to data protection laws in the UK.

Duration

The Referral Program is valid during a twelve months period as of March 20th, 2025.

Privacy

The personal information of Referrers and Referees will be handled in accordance with our privacy policy, which is available at https://payfit.com/gdpr/. By participating in the Referral Program, you consent to the collection, use, and disclosure of your personal information. This includes using your information to verify eligibility, process referrals, and communicate with you regarding the Referral Program.

Modifications and Termination

PayFit reserves the right to modify or terminate the Referral Program at any time without prior notice. Such modifications may include changes to the reward structure, eligibility criteria, or any other aspect of the Referral Program. All modifications will be posted on https://payfit.com/uk/refer-payfit/ and it is the responsibility of the participants to review these changes. Termination of the Referral Program will not affect any rewards earned prior to the termination date, provided all conditions for such rewards are met.

Limitation of Liability

PayFit shall not be liable for any loss, damage, or injury resulting from your participation in the Referral Program. Participation in the Referral Program is at your own risk, and PayFit does not guarantee any specific results or rewards from your participation. PayFit’s total liability in connection with the Referral Program shall be limited to the value of the referral rewards earned by the participant.

Governing Law and Jurisdiction

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England. Any disputes arising in connection with these Terms shall be submitted to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England, and you agree to submit to the personal jurisdiction of such courts for the purpose of litigating any such claims.

Acceptance of Terms

By participating in the Referral Program, you accept these Terms and agree to comply with them. Your continued participation in the Referral Program constitutes your acceptance of any modifications to these Terms. It is recommended that you review these Terms regularly to stay informed of any updates or changes.

Contact:

If you have any questions about the Referral Program, you can contact us at community@payfit.com. Our support team is available to assist you with any inquiries or issues you may have regarding your participation in the Referral Program.