PayFit raises €254M in Series E funding round and becomes a unicorn 🦄 🎉

Log in

PayFit grows with trusted partners

Let's build the future of payroll and HR management together!

Want to become a partner?

Why partner with PayFit?

Join us and let's grow together.

Exclusive offers

Benefit from exclusive offers and give your customers access to special discounts.

New revenue stream

Get commissions when you help us grow. Your engagement will be rewarded.

Integrated tools

Let's build powerful tools together and give our communities the best payroll and HR experience.

Types of Partnerships

Find the partnership that works best for you.

Product integrations

Integrate your software with PayFit to provide a seamless experience for your customers.

Learn more

Commercial

Join our reciprocal referral scheme agreement to grow your customer base and your revenue.

Join now

Content marketing

Get involved in our marketing calendar with joint articles & webinars.

Take a look

Our partners

PayFit works with trusted partners to offer the best experience to both employers and employees.

Hibob

Automatically sync your HR data from Hibob with PayFit.

BambooHR

Automatically sync your HR data from BambooHR with PayFit.

Personio

Automatically sync your HR data from Personio with PayFit.

Ben

Supercharge your employee benefits.

Leapsome

Sync your data from PayFit to your perfomance management platform.

Spendesk

Upgrade your expense management processes.

Revolut Business

The ultimate control over your business finances.

YuLife

Give your employees the protection they deserve.

Connectd

Connecting start ups with investors and advisors.

Quantico Financial

Get the finance support you need, within your team.

Over 5,000 companies trust us.

Hear from our partners

“Managing payroll has proven to be a pain point for many companies, and we know the integration of Hibob’s capabilities with PayFit’s functionality will provide major benefits to modern, growing organisations. Agility is critical, and we are glad to be expanding our offerings to improve the experience of today’s business leaders.”

Raz Nimrodi

Global Head of Sales Enablement| Hibob

Frequently Asked Questions

I'm interested in being a partner, how do I get in touch?

How much do partners earn?

How long does it take to set up a partnership?

About
Product
Resources
Contact
Terms of useCookiesLegal noticesGDPRPrivacyStatus