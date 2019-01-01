Join PayFit now!

Our mission is to improve the everyday lives of all employers and employees.
Delicious food, beautiful gardens and some of the most famous tourist sites in the world. On the 9th floor of PayFit’s office, you can appreciate a 360° view of Paris.
Home of La Sagrada Familia and the Camp Nou, Barcelona is one of Europe’s prettiest cities. The PayFit office also has a beautiful terrace.
PayFit’s Berlin office is located in one of the city’s most vibrant areas. Try the delicious international cuisine or take a stroll on the banks of the canal.
Come and discover our beautiful London office in the heart of busy and bustling Farringdon. You'll quickly realise that there's much more to the UK's capital than just Big Ben and red buses!