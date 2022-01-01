HMRC RTI and Pension submissions on your behalf

Whether it be income tax or employer pension contributions, the platform will automatically perform the calculations and handle most associated submissions on your behalf
PayFit handles your RTI submissions (FPS & EPS) as well as employer pension contributions.
After PayFit has dealt with your RTI and pension submissions, you can access your reports detailing the payments due to different organisations.
The PayFit app automatically assesses if your employees are eligible for pensions and sends enrolment letters on your behalf.
Administrative documents are stored in a centralised space on the app.