HMRC RTI and Pension submissions on your behalf

Whether it be income tax or employer pension contributions, the platform will automatically perform the calculations and handle most associated submissions on your behalf

Your submission reports in one place

PayFit handles your RTI submissions (FPS & EPS) as well as employer pension contributions.

Managing your submissions

After PayFit has dealt with your RTI and pension submissions, you can access your reports detailing the payments due to different organisations.

Pension auto enrolment

The PayFit app automatically assesses if your employees are eligible for pensions and sends enrolment letters on your behalf.

All your documents centralised in one place

Administrative documents are stored in a centralised space on the app.

