Manage your payroll in a few clicks

The PayFit app has been designed to simplify payroll processes and prevent errors.
Payslips are automatically generated on the date you wish to run payroll. Employees are also sent an email informing them that their payslip can be accessed within their portal.
Receive guidance and support when finalising payroll and complete the process in just three simple steps.
Whether you're using Xero, Sage, Quickbooks, Netsuite or working with an accountant, you can simply download payroll journals from PayFit and upload them to your accounting software.
Changes, such as adding a bonus or accepting an expense, will be automatically updated and added to payslips in real-time.
Use PayFit's integrated payroll checklist to ensure you don't miss out on any tasks and remain compliant at all times.
Avoid manual double data entry and connect HR software such as Hibob and BambooHR with PayFit to automatically sync employee personal details, contract information, salary changes, starters and leavers, etc.
Get your employees paid quickly and securely through the UK's Faster Payment System (instant bulk payments).