Manage your payroll in a few clicks

The PayFit app has been designed to simplify payroll processes and prevent errors.

Automatic payslip generation

Payslips are automatically generated on the date you wish to run payroll. Employees are also sent an email informing them that their payslip can be accessed within their portal.

Automated payroll run

Finalise payroll in just a few clicks

Receive guidance and support when finalising payroll and complete the process in just three simple steps.

Finalise payroll dashboard

Receive payroll data straight to your accounting software

Whether you're using Xero, Sage, Quickbooks, Netsuite or working with an accountant, you can simply download payroll journals from PayFit and upload them to your accounting software.

PayFit Pensions

Preview payslips in real-time

Changes, such as adding a bonus or accepting an expense, will be automatically updated and added to payslips in real-time.

Payslips in real-time

Process payroll simply and correctly

Use PayFit's integrated payroll checklist to ensure you don't miss out on any tasks and remain compliant at all times.

Payroll processing checklist

Sync your HR data with your payroll

Avoid manual double data entry and connect HR software such as Hibob and BambooHR with PayFit to automatically sync employee personal details, contract information, salary changes, starters and leavers, etc.

PayFit HR Integration BambooHR Hibob

Payslip to bank account in next to no time

Get your employees paid quickly and securely through the UK's Faster Payment System (instant bulk payments).

PayFit Faster Payments
Payroll

PayFit allows you to effectively manage your employees' payroll and professional admin!

